Illinois National Guard to Deploy Airmen to Developmental Centers Hit Hard by COVID-19

A group of Illinois National Guard Airmen will help provide health screenings at a pair of suburban Illinois Department of Human Services developmental centers, the Guard confirmed Saturday.

According to an Illinois National Guard spokeswoman, 44 Airmen will provide health screenings at developmental centers in Kankakee and Park Forest.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Guardsmen will be deployed to the Ludeman Center in Park Forest and the Shapiro Developmental Center in Kankakee. The two facilities house more than 800 adults with developmental disabilities.

The Tribune reports that 82 residents and 28 employees have tested positive for coronavirus at Ludeman, and 58 residents and 40 staff have tested positive for the virus at Shapiro.

Officials say 22 Airmen, along with medical technicians, from the Springfield-based 183rd Wing will be assigned to each facility as temperature checkpoint teams. The checkpoints will include one person to take temperatures and one person to document responses and temperatures.

Personal protective equipment, touchless thermometers, and training will be provided to all Airmen at the checkpoints.

The Illinois National Guard says the mission will last for approximately one week.

According to officials, 825 Illinois National Guard members have been activated to help provide support for COVID-19 response operations since the pandemic began.