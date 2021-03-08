Illinois National Guard-Assisted COVID Vaccination Site to Open in Grundy County

Residents in Grundy County will soon have access to a new mobile coronavirus vaccination site, with appointments expected to be available up to six days a week with support of the Illinois National Guard.

The site will be run by the Grundy County Health Department, with assistance from the Guard, and will be staged at the former Shabonna School in Morris, according to a press release from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Initial appointment dates at the site will be released in the near future. Priority access will be given to individuals who have submitted an interest survey through the county health department’s website (which you can find here), according to a release from the GCHD.

Health department staff plan to reach out to eligible residents via email or phone to schedule an appointment at the new site.

“The Grundy County Health Department is grateful for the support of the Illinois National Guard to assist in local vaccination efforts,” Public Health Administrator Michelle Pruim said in a statement. “Through this partnership, additional resources are expected to arrive in Grundy County so as to increase the number of individuals who can receive the COVID-19 vaccine each week.”

The Grundy County site is one of more than 60 vaccination locations currently being aided by members of the Illinois National Guard. More than 1,200 service members have been called up to assist with COVID-19 response in the state, according to the press release.

Officials expect the Grundy County site to begin administering vaccinations this week.