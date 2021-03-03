COVID vaccine

Illinois Launching 2 More Mass Vaccination Sites, Including 1 in Des Plaines

The state-supported sites are set to launch Thursday in both Des Plaines and Quincy, bringing the total number of mass vaccination sites in Illinois to 18

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Illinois will soon launch two new mass vaccination sites, including one in Des Plaines, officials announced Wednesday.

The state-supported sites are set to launch Thursday in both Des Plaines and Quincy, bringing the total number of mass vaccination sites in Illinois to 18. The Des Plaines site, located in a former K-Mart at 1155 E. Oakton St., marks the fourth such site in Cook County alone.

“The COVID-19 vaccine site in Des Plaines is our latest step forward in vaccinating Cook County and our most vulnerable communities,” Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in a statement. “This new site, which is conveniently located for many residents of the northwest suburbs, will be utilized over the coming months as we progress in our program and vaccine supply increases.”

News

united center covid vaccine 16 mins ago

100K United Center COVID Vaccine Appointments to Open: Here's What You Need to Know

COVID Indiana 19 mins ago

Coronavirus in Indiana: 786 New Cases, 9 Deaths, 37K Vaccinations

For more information on appointments and availability click here.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The launch comes on the same day appointments for the upcoming United Center location open for certain eligible residents, with plans to begin vaccinations next week.

Both the Des Plaines and Quincy sites will offer nearly 4,000 doses per day combined when at full capacity, officials said.

“With our new operations in Des Plaines and Quincy, Illinois is now operating 18 state-supported mass vaccination sites in addition to the network of more than 800 vaccination locations around the state all trained on one goal: vaccinating as many people as possible, as quickly as possible,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. “One in six Illinoisans have already received their first dose of vaccine, and as the federal government increases Illinois’ deliveries to over 100,000 a day later this month, IDPH and our 97 local health departments are prepared to meet the moment. In the meantime, I encourage all Illinoisans to wear their masks and stay vigilant as we power through to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Pritzker also announced plans to activate National Guard members to Union, Johnson, Pope, Hardin, Alexander, Pulaski and Massac Counties.

In addition, Chicago is also planning to open "new mass vaccination sites in the coming months."

According to Advocate Aurora Health, a mass vaccination site is being explored at Wrigley Field.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady has also said the department looked into hosting a mass-vaccination site Soldier Field.

“We are completely ready to stand up mass vaccination sites, but it’s about vaccine,” she said last month.

Pritzker has hinted at the possibility for additional locations in Illinois as well.

When asked if Chicago's McCormick Place could be a future site, Pritzker said "the opportunity for us to look at other locations is always open."

For a look at how you can sign up for a COVID vaccine appointment in Illinois, click here.

The increasing number of mass vaccination sites follow Illinois' entry into Phase 1B Plus, which expanded eligibility for vaccinations under Phase 1B to include people with certain high-risk medical conditions and comorbidities.

While the state expanded its Phase 1B, many counties, health departments and hospital systems - including Chicago and Cook County - said they would not join the rest of Illinois in increasing eligibility, citing low vaccine supply for those who already qualify.

Previously under the earlier iteration Phase 1B, residents age 65 and over as well as essential workers qualify to receive the vaccine.

Here's a look at the mass vaccination sites now launched in Illinois:

OpensLocationAddressAppointmentDoses capability at full capacity
Now OpenTinley Park Convention Center18451 
Convention Center Drive		https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov2,160
Now OpenNorth Riverside Health Center1800 S. Harlem Avenue, North Riverside ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov270
Now OpenMorton East School Base Clinic2423 S. Austin Blvd, Cicero ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov270
Now OpenRobbins Health Center13450 S. Kedzie Ave., Robbins ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov135
Now OpenCottage Grove Health Center1645 Cottage Grove Ave., Ford Heights ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov135
Now OpenBlue Island Health Center12757 S. Western Ave., Blue Island ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov270
Now OpenArlington Heights Health Center3250 N. Arlington Heights Rd. Arlington Heights ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov270
Now OpenTriton College2000 5th Ave., River Grove ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov540
Now OpenSouth Suburban College15800 State St., South Holland IL    https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov540
Now OpenThornton Fractional South High School18500 Burnham Ave, Lansing, IL 60438https://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov270
Now OpenOrr Building  Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield ILhttp://www.SCDPH.org
(217) 210-8801		1620
Now OpenBelle-Clair Fairgrounds200 S. Belt E #2650, Belleville IL    https://www.co.st-clair.il.us/departments/health-department  1080
Now OpenBanterra CenterSouthern Illinois University, Carbondale ILhttp://www.jchdonline.org/.  540
Now OpenCarbondale Civic CenterCarbondale ILhttp://www.jchdonline.org/.540
Now OpenWinnebago County1321 Sandy Hollow Rd., Rockford ILhttps://www.wchd.org/    1350
Now OpenGateway Convention Center1 Gateway Drive., Collinsville ILhttps://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/health/index.php  1350
Mar. 4Former K-Mart1155 E Oakton St, Des Plaines, ILhttps://vaccine.cookcountyil.gov1,890
Mar 4Oakley Lindsey Center300 Civic Center Plaza, Quincy ILhttps://www.adamscountytogether.com/  2,100
Mar 10United Center1901 W. Madison Street, Chicago ILhttps://www.zocdoc.com/vaccine/screener?state=IL  6,000

This article tagged under:

COVID vaccinecoronavirus illinoisillinois coronavirusJB PritzkerLori Lightfoot
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us