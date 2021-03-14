Illinois Hits Pandemic Milestone Sunday, Administering Over 4M COVID Vaccines

Illinois reached a coronavirus pandemic milestone Sunday, administering over 4 million vaccines doses since beginning vaccinations.

In all, Illinois has administered 4,040,302 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 354,414 to long-term care facilities. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has received a total of 5,038,635 doses.

Over the last 24 hours, 96,332 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered, bringing the rolling seven-day average for daily vaccinations to 97,441, according to IDPH officials.

Illinois health officials confirmed 1,484 new cases of coronavirus and 19 additional deaths on Sunday, with over 96,000 doses of the COVID vaccine administered to state residents in the last day.

According to figures from IDPH, the latest new confirmed and probable COVID cases reported over the last day brought the state’s total to 1,209,331 cases since the pandemic began last year.

The 19 new deaths brought the state to 20,943 fatalities related to the virus, according to health officials.

In the last 24 hours, state health officials say 65,028 new test specimens were returned to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to over 19 million tests performed.

As of Saturday evening, 1,141 Illinois residents were hospitalized due to the virus. Of those patients, 238 are currently in ICU beds, and 94 are on ventilators.

According to health officials, the seven-day positivity rate on all tests currently stands at 2.2%, while the positivity rate for individuals tested is at 2.6%, which are record low numbers since the pandemic began in Illinois.

