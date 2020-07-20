Illinois Health Officials Report 1,173 New Coronavirus Cases, 6 Deaths Monday

Illinois health officials reported 1,173 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, as well as six additional deaths as a result of the virus.

According to officials, those new cases bring the state’s total number of coronavirus cases to 162,748 since the pandemic began.

The six additional deaths give the state a total of 7,301 fatalities related to the virus.

Illinois reported 34,598 tests within the most recent 24-hour span, a jump by more than 2,000 tests from a day before, but short of the three daily testing records that occurred earlier the same week.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the rolling 7-day positivity rate increased very slightly, from 2.9 percent to 3 percent.

According to hospitalization data, the state remains near its low watermarks for hospitalizations and ventilator usage since such data became publicly available in April. As of Monday, 1,410 patients are currently hospitalized in Illinois due to coronavirus, with 308 of those patients in intensive care units.

A total of 133 patients are currently on ventilators due to coronavirus.