Illinois Driver Services Facilities to Remain Closed for Extra Week as COVID Surge Continues

Illinois driver services facilities and Secretary of State departments originally set to be closed for two weeks in January due to elevated COVID-19 case numbers will remain closed for an additional week, officials announced Thursday.

Though online services remain open on the Illinois Secretary of State website, in-person transactions won't be conducted through Jan. 24, Secretary of State Jesse White said in a news release.

"After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to extend the closures of offices and Driver Services facilities an additional week," White said. "The health and safety of employees and the public remains my top priority, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus."

The Drivers and Vehicles Services hotline phone number will also remain open during the closure period at 800-252-8980.

White's office announced that select Commercial Driver's License facilities will reopen for in-person transactions beginning on Jan. 18, including locations in Rockford, Springfield and Marion.

Residents are reminded that they can visit the Secretary of State's website for online services, including

-Renewing a license plate sticker

-Renewing a driver's license or ID card for those who qualify (residents can call 217-785-1424 to confirm eligibility or to receive a PIN number)

-Obtaining duplicate driver's licenses or ID cards

-Obtaining a driver's record abstract

White reminded that all driver's license and ID card expiration dates have been extended to March 31, 2022. The extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses and CDL learner's permits.