Illinois Driver Services Facility Closures Begin Monday As a Result of COVID Surge

Illinois driver services facilities and Secretary of State departments began a two-week long closure Monday as a result of surging COVID-19 cases statewide, according to state officials.

Though online services remain open on the Illinois Secretary of State website, in-person transactions won't be conducted through Jan. 17, Secretary of State Jesse White said in a previous news release.

"...The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus," White said last week, announcing the closures. :Our goal is to safely reopen all offices and Driver Services facilities on January 18 for face-to-face transactions.”

The Drivers and Vehicles Services hotline phone number will also remain open during the closure period at 800-252-8980.

White reminded that all driver's license and ID card expiration dates have been extended to March 31, 2022. The extension does not apply to commercial driver's licenses and CDL learner's permits.

On Tuesday, Chicago added two more states and one territory to its travel advisory as the holiday travel rush continued despite complications from the omicron variant.

Louisiana and South Carolina, along with the Virgin Islands, were added to the city's warning list Tuesday, but Montana was removed.

Anticipating a wave of COVID-19 patients, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week urged hospitals to delay elective surgeries and other non-emergency procedures to keep more beds open.

Along with delaying non-emergency procedures, hospitals are also implementing other strategies, including stepping up telehealth visits, reallocating staff resources and working to expand ICU capacity.