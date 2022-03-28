Illinois COVID Metrics Update: Cases Flatten, Hospitalizations Dip Near Record-Lows

After a brief increase, Illinois’ daily average of new coronavirus cases has begun to flatten out once again, with hospitalizations also dropping to near-record lows this week.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state reported 748 new cases of the virus on Monday. That number pushed the state’s daily average over the last week down to 1,157 new cases per day, keeping it near the lowest levels the state has seen since the omicron surge over the winter.

The state’s positivity rate has inched upward to 1.5% on all tests, according to IDPH data, but that also corresponds with a drop in the number of tests performed in Illinois, with just 33,487 new results returned to state labs over the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations have continued their recent downward trend, with 461 patients currently hospitalized with COVID in the state. Of those, just 59 are currently in intensive care units, the lowest number the state has reported during the entire pandemic.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

On Monday, the state reported zero additional deaths related to COVID, leaving Illinois at 33,487 coronavirus-fatalities during the pandemic. Another 4,283 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID fatalities, per state officials.

Incoming White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha talks about the new omicron sub-variant BA.2 and whether the U.S. will see the kind of surge that Europe and Asia are experiencing.

The state is averaging 16 deaths per day over the last seven days, keeping up a flattening trend in that metric as well.

The state is now averaging 74,689 new COVID tests per day, representing a downward trend in that category. In all, more than 57 million COVID tests have been performed in Illinois since the pandemic began.

According to state health officials, Illinois is averaging 7,107 new COVID vaccinations per day. More than 8.6 million Illinoisans age five and older, 72.4% of that population group, have been fully vaccinated against the virus, per state officials.

More than 4.2 million booster shots have been administered statewide during the pandemic.