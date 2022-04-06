Illinois COVID Metrics: State Reports More Than 2,000 New Cases for First Time Since February

For the first time in more than a month, the state of Illinois reported more than 2,000 new confirmed and probable COVID cases in a single day, part of a sustained increases in new diagnoses in recent weeks.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there were 2,194 new cases reported by laboratories in the last 24 hours. That marks the first time since Feb. 26 that the state has reported more than 2,000 new cases in a single day.

The latest data shows that the state is averaging 1,426 new cases of COVID per day, the highest level the state has reported since March 4. That represents an increase of more than 18% in new daily cases over the last week.

Illinois officials said that 87,140 new tests were performed in the last 24 hours, with the state’s positivity rate on all tests increasing to 2.1% in the last day.

In the last 24 hours, there have been nine deaths reported statewide. Officials say 33,443 deaths have been reported during the pandemic, with 4,295 more fatalities currently listed as “probable” COVID fatalities.

Hospitalization rates have slowly started to increase in Illinois, with 515 patients currently testing positive for the virus. Of those, 72 are currently in intensive care units.

Officials in Chicago said that they expect cases to gradually increase in the near future, but that they haven’t observed the beginnings of a “surge” in cases.

“We expect to see this gradual increase continue for the near future,” Dr. Allison Arwady said. “We’re not seeing signs of a major surge, and there’s nothing unexpected about the outbreak right now in Chicago.”