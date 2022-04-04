Illinois COVID Cases Have Increased Nearly 10% in Last Week While Testing Has Declined

While COVID cases in the state of Illinois remain relatively low, there has been a noticeable upward trend in numbers in recent days, with the state now reporting a 10% increase in daily cases over the last week.

According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state is now averaging 1,272 new probable and confirmed COVID cases per day over the last seven days. That represents a 10% increase over a week ago, when the state was averaging 1,157 cases per day.

On Monday, the state reported that it has received reports of 756 new COVID cases, bringing the state’s total to just over 3.07 million during the pandemic.

While case numbers and positivity rates, which have inched upward to 1.9%, have been on a slow upward climb, deaths and hospitalizations have remained stable. Zero new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 33,400 fatalities related to COVID during the pandemic.

There are currently 481 hospital patients that have been diagnosed with COVID in the state, with 64 of those currently in intensive care unit beds. Both numbers are in line with previous totals, according to IDPH data.

Testing is beginning to drop off throughout the state, with just 28,858 test results returned to state laboratories in the last 24 hours. That gives the state an average of 68,113 tests per day over the last week, an 8.8% decrease over last week’s total.

While testing is dropping, vaccinations are actually picking up steam. According to the state, an average of 13,736 vaccine doses per day are being administered in the state, more than double the average that was observed just four days ago.

In all, 72.5% of Illinois residents age 5 and older have been fully vaccinated against COVID. Of that group, nearly 4.3 million have received their COVID booster shots.