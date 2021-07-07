Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Zero New COVID Deaths Monday, Positivity Rates Rise Along Border

The state of Illinois saw zero new COVID deaths Monday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began last spring.

Meanwhile, if you're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, how likely is it that you could contract the rising delta variant that experts warn is more transmissible? Chicago's top doctor has weighed in.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

COVID Metrics: Positivity Rates Surge in Illinois Healthcare Regions Along Missouri Border

While most of Illinois is continuing to see historically-low coronavirus positivity rates, areas in the southwestern portion of the state that share a border with hard-hit Missouri are seeing rapid increases in positivity rates and hospitalizations.

Region 4, which borders St. Louis, has seen a massive jump in positivity rates in recent weeks. According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the region had a 1.5% positivity rate on all tests on June 6. Less than a month later, that positivity rate has now more than tripled, currently standing at 5.1%.

Hospitalizations have also risen dramatically in the region, increasing for 13 consecutive days according to IDPH data.

In Region 3, which includes Springfield and several counties that border Missouri, positivity rates have nearly quadrupled in a matter of weeks. On June 16, the positivity rate was at 1%, and as of July 3, it is now at 3.7%.

In Region 5, comprised of counties in the far southern tip of Illinois, positivity rates have nearly quadrupled from 1% on June 1 to 3.7% as of July 3. Hospitalizations have also increased each of the last five days.

Illinois Reports Zero New COVID Deaths Monday for First Time in Nearly 500 Days

The state of Illinois hit a significant milestone on Monday, with officials announcing that zero new COVID deaths had been reported for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began last spring.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there were no new COVID-related fatalities on Monday, marking the first day with zero recorded deaths since March 16, 2020.

That number continues a downward trend in deaths that has been observed by officials since mid-May, when there was a brief upswing in fatalities statewide.

During the month of June, the number of new daily COVID fatalities had regularly remained in the single digits, but the number hadn’t hit zero until Monday.

There were 16 new deaths reported on Tuesday, the highest number recorded in a day since June 24, according to IDPH data.

Chicago's City Hall Reopens to Public for First Time in 16 Months

For the first time in 16 months, Chicago’s City Hall has reopened to the public, according to Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office.

City Hall was closed in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic began to spread across the United States, and Lightfoot says the decision to reopen the facility to the public is a testament to how far the city, and the country, have come in the fight against the virus.

What Are Your Chances of Catching the Delta Variant If You're Fully Vaccinated? Chicago's Top Doc Weighs In

If you're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, how likely is it that you could contract the rising delta variant that experts warn is more transmissible? Chicago's top doctor weighed in Tuesday.

"So this is where, again, luckily, the vaccines have continued to perform well and we shared some data, Pfizer Moderna and J&J have now put some data out showing that their vaccines do remain protective against the delta variant, though you lose a little bit," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,120 New COVID Cases, 54 Deaths, 288K Vaccinations Over Past Week

Health officials in Illinois reported 2,120 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus since last Friday, along with 54 additional deaths and more than 288,000 new vaccine doses administered.

In all, 1,392,552 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported this week bring the state to 23,245 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 234,527 tests since last Friday, bringing the total to more than 25.8 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

Delta Variant: What to Know About the New Version of Coronavirus Sparking Concern

Concerns surrounding the delta coronavirus variant are rising in both Chicago and Illinois, but what is it about the new variant that has some worried?

