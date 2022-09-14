Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Winter COVID Symptoms, Respiratory Illnesses in Kids

Will COVID symptoms change as new mutations of the virus likely emerge in the coming months?

Chicago experts weighed in as a "concerning" trends of respiratory illnesses in kids sparks a surge in hospitalizations in the Chicago area.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Which COVID Symptoms Should You Watch For Heading Into Fall and Winter?

As the COVID-19 pandemic treads into its third winter, Chicago health experts noted on Tuesday that newer variants can bring changes in symptoms and mutations are possible heading into the coming months.

Still, the latest BA.5 variant remaining the top driver of cases in the United States, but as new omicron-specific booster shots become readily available, health officials are watching for the next variant to emerge.

Respiratory Illnesses Leading to Early Surge in Child Hospitalizations. Here's What to Know

Fall and winter are usually the times respiratory illnesses spike, but a recent surge in child hospitalizations in the Chicago area has some health officials concerned.

"Right now we're seeing a lot of RSV, we're seeing some other respiratory viruses, you know, lot of kids right now being hospitalized broadly with some respiratory viruses - more traditional ones," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during a Facebook Live Tuesday.

Health experts across the area are reporting a rise in hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses in children. And some say the COVID pandemic could have an impact on this surge.

What We Know About COVID Rebound, Its Causes and More

The term COVID rebound grew in its use in recent months following a number of high-profile cases.

While it's not common, a return of COVID symptoms after initial improvement can occur in nearly 30% of cases, and in some instances, a positive test result can occur even after several negative tests, according to a study.

COVID by the Numbers: 28 Illinois Counties Sit at ‘High' Community Levels

Illinois continues to wrestle with COVID-19, with 28 counties remaining at a “high” community level of the virus, according to the latest data released Friday by Illinois health officials.

Portions of northwest Illinois, including Carroll, Jo Daviess, Ogle, Dekalb, Lee and Whiteside, fall into the "high" community level category.

A couple western counties are also at a "high" level of virus activity: Adams and Pike.

Are You Still Contagious With COVID After 5 Days? Here's What We Know

As COVID's incubation period changes, what does that mean for isolation time and how long you are contagious?

During a Facebook Live last month, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported that recent studies have shown the incubation period for COVID has dropped to three days with recent variants.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Nearly 20K New Cases, 64 Deaths Reported in Last Week

Illinois health officials reported 19,933 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 64 additional deaths, marking a decrease in cases from a week prior, as 28 counties within the state remain at a "high" community level for COVID-19.

How Long Are You Contagious With COVID? The Incubation Period Has Changed, Top Doc Says

COVID's incubation period has changed with the extra-contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, Chicago's top doctor said, but what does that mean for how long you are contagious?

Is a Rash a Sign of COVID? Here's What to Know About Symptoms

According to the latest COVID update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most prevalent strain of the virus in the U.S., and that variant comes with a shift in symptoms. But what if you have a symptom that isn't among the most common?

Can You Mix and Match Your COVID Booster Shot?

For those who are planning to get a COVID booster shot, will they need to get the same vaccine as their primary series or can they mix and match?

The answer depends.

If You've Already Had a Booster Shot, Can You Get the New COVID Vaccine?

The new COVID vaccines designed to specifically target the omicron variant and its highly contagious subvariants come with plenty of questions, including some from those wondering if they can still get the updated booster even if they already had a booster vaccine?

The answer is yes, as long as your last booster dose was at least two months ago.

Where Can You Find COVID Booster Shots in the Chicago and Who's Eligible? Top Doc Explains

Chicago-area pharmacies are among the first offering up doses of the new “bivalent” COVID booster shots, with more availability expected to open up this week.

What's Behind That Sore Throat? How to Know if It's COVID, Allergies, Strep or More

Have a sore throat but aren't sure what's causing it?

There are several possibilities that could be behind the symptom, with things like COVID, allergies and strep throat all leading to similar symptoms.

Currently, allergy season is peaking in the Chicago area, bringing a rash of cold-like symptoms, with the peak expected to continue until the end of September for those particularly sensitive to ragweed.

