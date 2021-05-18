Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Where You Still Need to Wear a Mask Under New Guidelines

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker lifted the state's mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals Monday, aligning with guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Plus, thousands of dollars are available to those who are struggling to pay rent due to the pandemic, as the Illinois Rental Payment Program opened Monday.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today.

Illinois Updates Mask Mandate Based on New CDC Guidance, Governor Announces

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that the state's mask mandate is changing as officials rescind emergency rules enforcing masking and distancing following new guidance for fully vaccinated people from the CDC.

Pritzker said he is issuing an updated executive order that will remove the mask requirement for fully vaccinated residents in most settings and the Illinois Department of Public Health "is rescinding emergency rules in the Control of Communicable Disease Code that enforce masking and distancing for vaccinated people in business settings."

Officials said unvaccinated residents should continue wearing masks in most settings and residents should continue wearing masks on public transportation, in congregate facilities and in healthcare settings regardless of their vaccination status.

Find the full story here.

Are Masks Required in Chicago? Lightfoot Wants ‘Clarification' From CDC on New Guidance

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday that she wants "clarification" from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on its new mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people, calling the rollout "abrupt" as she said she personally would continue to wear a mask in public.

The CDC revised its guidelines on Thursday, saying that vaccinated individuals should not be required to wear masks in indoor and outdoor settings, with some exceptions.

Lightfoot appeared on MSNBC Monday morning and was asked, "Should people in Chicago wear masks or not?"

"Well, I think we’ve gotta get some clarification from the CDC. The rollout obviously is, the reporting has been, was a bit abrupt, and I think they’ve got a lot of clarification that they need to do," Lightfoot said. "I know for me personally, I’m gonna continue to wear a mask in public and I’m gonna encourage others to do so."

"We’ve gotta make sure that people are continuing to follow the public health guidance that has gotten us this far and masks I think are a big and important part of that," Lightfoot said. "To say, well, if you’re vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask, that’s great, but what about all the other people that are out there that aren’t vaccinated and there’s no way to know that? So I think for the time being, most people are gonna continue to wear a mask outside, outside their homes, and I think that’s smart."

Read more here.

Where You Still Need to Wear Your Mask in Illinois – Even If You're Vaccinated

Illinois has new mask guidelines for fully vaccinated residents following guidance from the CDC. So what does that mean for you and when will you still need your mask? Here's a breakdown:

Fully vaccinated people can, per the CDC and IDPH:

Resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance

Resume domestic travel and refrain from testing before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel

Refrain from testing before leaving the United States for international travel (unless required by the destination) and refrain from self-quarantine after arriving back in the United States

Refrain from testing following a known exposure, if asymptomatic, with some exceptions for specific settings

Refrain from quarantine following a known exposure if asymptomatic

Refrain from routine screening testing if feasible

But fully vaccinated people should continue to:

Get tested if experiencing COVID-19 symptoms

Follow CDC and health department travel requirements and recommendations

Fully vaccinated people should also continue to wear a well-fitted mask in:

Crowded indoor settings like correctional facilities and homeless shelters

If you travel, you will still be required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations

Schools and daycares

In Illinois, residents should continue wearing masks on public transportation, in congregate facilities and in healthcare settings regardless of their vaccination status, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office. Masks will also continue to be required in schools and daycares in the state.

If you are not fully vaccinated, you will need to wear a mask in most instances.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 946 New COVID Cases, 6 Deaths, 32K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 946 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and six additional deaths in the last day, along with more than 32,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases bring the state total to 1,367,214 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 22,445, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state reported 32,253 vaccinations administered in the last day, according to the latest data, bringing the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered to 61,275 doses.

Read more here.

Illinois Rental Payment Program Offers Up to $25K for Tenants Struggling to Pay Rent

The Illinois Rental Payment Program opens Monday, with thousands of dollars available to Illinois residents who are struggling to pay rent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Applications for the ILRPP will be accepted beginning Monday. Tenants and landlords could be eligible for up to 15 months of assistance in grant form to cover the past due rent from the last 12 months as well as future rental assistance for the next three months if necessary, the state says. The maximum grant amount is $25,000, provided by federal funding.

In order to be eligible, applicants must be behind on their rent for at least 30 days and renting the home as their primary residence and have experienced a financial hardship as a result of the pandemic.

Read more, including how to apply, here.

Illinois and Chicago Enter Bridge Phase, Marking Final Stage Before Full Reopening

Illinois and Chicago both entered the Bridge Phase Friday - a transition period aimed at bringing the city and state closer to a full reopening that will see capacity limits increased at places like museums, zoos, stadiums and more.

The long-awaited phase is the second-to-last stage of the Restore Illinois reopening plan, which ends with Phase 5, a period where all capacity limitations are lifted.

“Illinoisans have worked so hard over the past year and a half to keep their families and neighbors safe, and reaching Bridge Phase means that we’re closer than ever to a return to normalcy,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday. “To keep up this progress, I urge every eligible Illinoisan – now including 12 to 15-year-olds – to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The Bridge Phase allows for higher capacity limits at restaurants, bars, gyms, spectator events and more. So what changes between Phase 4 and the Bridge Phase? Here's a breakdown by category.

COVID Vaccine for 12-15: Where Kids Can Get Vaccinated in the Chicago Area

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on use of Pfizer's COVID vaccine for children ages 12 to 15, clearing the way for shots to begin Thursday.

Where can parents get their kids vaccinated in the Chicago area?

A number of health departments have announced plans to begin vaccinating children in that age group, as have health care providers.

Here's a look at what jurisdictions and providers have said.