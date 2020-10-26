Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Where Regions Stand, Ezike Talks Emotional Moment

Note: Any news conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot or other officials will be streamed in the video player above.

The state of Illinois reported more than 10,000 new cases of coronavirus over the weekend alone, marking a continuing upward trend in case numbers and positivity rates.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state exceeded 6,000 new cases in a single day for the first time ever Saturday, with 6,161 new cases reported. The state reported more than 4,000 new cases on Sunday.

Those numbers were reported as the state sees multiple regions nearing new restrictions that could go into effect in the near future, as Region 4 could see new mitigations in the coming week, with Region 9 not far behind, according to new data released Sunday.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across the state of Illinois today (Oct. 26):

‘Overwhelming:' Illinois' Top Doctor Talks About Emotional Moment at News Briefing

In a moment that captured the emotional toll of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of Illinois Department of Public Health, was brought to tears Friday during a news briefing as she delivered difficult news about the second surge of the pandemic.

"Just thinking about how many seats are going to be empty, how many people who started this year and won’t be at the Thanksgiving table," she said Friday. "These are mothers and coworkers. It's overwhelming."

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike on Sunday recounted the speech during which she became emotional while addressing a second surge of coronavirus cases. NBC 5’s Lexi Sutter reports.

Ezike urged people to "stay strong" as the state continues to fight the pandemic, adding she was "desperate to find a message that will work" to battle COVID-19.

In an interview with NBC Nightly News over the weekend, Ezike said she's received hundreds of email since the news conference, and that "it sounds like everyone needed to have that release together."

Although the virus never went away, numbers dropped dramatically in Illinois for a time. But with the state now in its second peak, several mitigation measures have been put in place across the state, and many records have been broken.

On Saturday, the state reported a single-day record of 6,161 new coronavirus cases, surpassing the previous record by more than 1,200 cases.

"It's incited some feelings, some PTSD-type feeling as we think about starting round two, just remembering how difficult round one [was]," she said.

During an Oct. 23 coronavirus update, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike broke down in tears when revealing the state's death toll due to the virus.

Ezike is not exempt from COVID-19 as she has lost relatives from the virus and takes it personally when she hears of business owners blatantly defying the state's rules and residents refusing to wear masks.

"There are no good decisions, but who wants to be in a situation like that," she said.

On Friday, new restrictions went into effect in Will, Kankakee, DuPage and Kane counties as a result of rising positivity rates. State officials suspended indoor bar and dining service, and capacity limits are expected to be enforced for outdoor seating at those venues.

Gatherings of over 25 people have also been prohibited.

Ezike warned that Cook County could be next to see similar restrictions, asking people to understand their power and to do their part.

"We need to take those tears and turn it into action," she said. "We need to wear our masks, maintain our distance, get our flu shots. We can be sad, but we can still fight."

As of Sunday, half of the state, 51 of Illinois' 102 counties were considered to be at a warning level. The state's seven-day positivity rate stood at 6.1%, the highest it has been since early June.

The Latest Details on Illinois’ Regional Coronavirus Metrics

Multiple Illinois regions are nearing thresholds for new coronavirus mitigation strategies, as areas in both the southwestern part of the state and in the northeastern corner of the state could see those rules put into place.

On Sunday, Illinois’ Region 4 reported a positivity rate of over 8% for the third consecutive day, potentially meaning that restrictions could go back into effect for a region that has already seen bars and restaurants shut down for indoor service for a period of time during the pandemic.

Elsewhere, Region 9, comprised of McHenry and Lake counties, saw its positivity rate increase to 7.9% on Sunday, putting it just shy of the threshold that would trigger new coronavirus restrictions.

You can find the most up-to-date metrics here.

Illinois Reports More Than 4,000 New Coronavirus Cases Sunday

After a record setting day Saturday, Illinois reported 4,062 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 24 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

Sunday’s new cases mark the fourth time in the last five days that the state has reported more than 4,000 new cases of the virus. The new numbers bring the statewide total to 374,256 cases of the virus since the pandemic began.

The 24 new fatalities bring the state’s death toll to 9,505, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

18-Year-Old LaGrange Student Dies After Lengthy COVID-19 Hospitalization

An 18-year-old suburban Chicago college student has died after a lengthy hospitalization due to COVID-19 complications, university officials in Ohio said Friday.

According to a letter sent out to students, faculty and staff at the University of Dayton, Michael Lang, 18, passed away Thursday after a long battle against the illness.

School officials say Lang, a LaGrange resident, left campus on Sept. 13 to return to the Chicago-area for remote study. Lang was in his first year of school in the College of Arts and Sciences, officials said.

Illinois Smashes Single-Day Record With 6,161 New Cases

Illinois’ recent surge in coronavirus cases took another alarming leap forward Saturday, as the state reported a single-day record 6,161 new cases of the virus along with 63 additional deaths.

The state’s new record smashes the previous mark of 4,942, which was set on Thursday. In all, more than 30,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last seven days, another new record, and a total of 370,194 cases have been reported since the pandemic began.

Saturday’s 63 additional deaths bring the statewide total to 9,481 during the pandemic, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Midwestern Coronavirus Positivity Rates Over the Past 2 Weeks

How States Compare on Where Coronavirus Is Most Easily Spread