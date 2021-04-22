Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Walk-In COVID Vaccinations, Wrong Second Dose at Suburban Location

A small number of people scheduled to receive a second dose of the Moderna vaccine at Mariano's in Aurora were given the Pfizer vaccine instead.

And with more doses rolling into the Chicago area, several locations are offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccination shots.

Wrong Vaccine For Second Dose Given at Suburban Chicago Mariano's

Jeff Chaney and his son were among the small group informed they got the wrong vaccine.

Chaney said he doesn’t understand how it could happen. "I gave you my card and it said right on there, you know, first dose is Moderna, so how could you, you know, go ahead and, you know, give me the Pfizer?" Chaney said.

A spokesperson for Mariano’s confirmed the incident in a statement, saying in part, "No adverse events for the affected patients have been reported. All impacted patients have been contacted. We thank these patients for their understanding and have apologized for their inconvenience. Kroger Health has reported to both the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health, and our team is investigating the matter and will take steps to prevent a similar situation from recurring in the future."

DePaul, Columbia to Require Students to Get COVID Vaccine Before Fall Semester

DePaul University and Columbia College will both require all students to receive coronavirus vaccinations before returning to campus for the fall 2021 semester, the schools announced Wednesday.

According to a press release from DePaul, all undergraduate, graduate and professional students who plan to learn on-campus will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The school will host a vaccine clinic for students beginning April 27, running next Tuesday through Thursday at the Student Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

At Columbia College, all students will be required to get vaccines, and the college anticipates that it will begin offering vaccinations over the next two weeks. They did warn that there will likely be more students than doses available, encouraging students to sign up for appointments wherever they can find them.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,765 New COVID Cases, 28 Deaths, 140K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 2,765 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 28 additional deaths in the last day, along with over 140,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases Wednesday bring the state total to of 1,309,552 cases since the pandemic began. The 28 additional deaths rose the total death toll to 21,722, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In the last 24 hours, 81,133 coronavirus test specimens were returned to state laboratories, with more than 21.9 million now conducted during the pandemic.

Here's Where to Get a Walk-In COVID Vaccination in the Chicago Area

With more doses rolling into the Chicago area, several locations are offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccination shots. Residents interested in receiving the vaccine who don't already have an appointment can show up with a photo ID and register onsite.

Here's where to find a walk-in coronavirus vaccination in the area:

Tinley Park

Address: 18451 Convention Center Dr.

Vaccine: Moderna

Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you want an appointment, visit vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or call (833) 308-1988

Matteson

Address: 4647 Promenade Way

Vaccine: Pfizer

Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

If you want an appointment, visit vaccine.cookcountyil.gov or call (833) 308-1988

Humboldt Park neighborhood

Address: 1044 N. Francisco Ave.

Vaccine: Pfizer

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Note: Must live, work or receive medical care in Chicago to receive the vaccine at this location

More Than 700 Naperville Students Quarantined Last Week, Data Shows

More than 700 students in a Naperville school district were quarantined last week, data from the district showed Wednesday.

According to Naperville Community Unit School District 203's COVID dashboard, 707 students - including 424 high schoolers, 87 junior high students and 196 elementary school kids - along with two staff members were under quarantine the week of April 12.

Oswego East HS Goes to All-Remote Learning After at Least 15 COVID Cases Confirmed

More than a dozen COVID-19 cases have been reported at a suburban high school, with more than 300 students currently excluded from in-person attendance due to those reported cases.

According to officials at Oswego East High School, a total of 15 positive cases have been reported among the student body at the school. More than 300 students will be excluded from in-person learning as a result of those tests, and as a result the school is moving to all-remote learning from April 22 to May 1.

COVID-19 Cases at Suburban Chicago School Send 147 Students to Quarantine

Health officials are seeing an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases as Chicago-area high schools resume in-person learning, but the origin of the cases varies by school.

There are currently 12 active cases at John Hersey High School in Arlington Heights, according to school officials. They said 147 students are in quarantine.

"Everybody that’s reported positive infections has told us they were with groups of kids without masks on in basements or in eating places, like a sandwich shop or something like that," said principal Gordie Sisson.

Indiana Reaches Higher-Risk Level on Chicago's Travel Order, But It's Not Listed Yet

Indiana will soon be labeled a higher-risk state on Chicago's travel order, requiring a quarantine or pre-arrival negative test for unvaccinated travelers, if the state's case rate doesn't decline soon.

Chicago's health department noted that Indiana is above the threshold to move to the "orange tier" of the travel order, but will remain in the yellow tier "for another cycle because it’s close to the cut-off and cases are trending in the right direction."

"If case numbers for Indiana do not drop below the threshold they will be added to the orange tier in two weeks," Chicago's Department of Public Health said.

Chicago Travel Order: 26 States Now Higher Risk, Testing Requirements Change

Chicago updated its emergency travel order Tuesday, detailing where states currently stand and determining the guidelines on whether travelers must quarantine or test negative for COVID-19 prior to their arrival in the city.

The order now includes 26 states as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia under an "orange tier," which requires a quarantine or pre-arrival negative test before coming to Chicago. The lesser "yellow tier" includes 23. Which tier states fall into depends on case rate adjusted for population.

Also, beginning this week, those who travel from an orange list state and are not able to get a test before arriving in Chicago can use an airport testing site or another testing site upon arrival, officials said, adding that those who get tested upon arrival must still quarantine until they receive a negative result.

Illinois Vaccinations

Time Between COVID Vaccines, Do You Need Both? What to Know About Your 2nd Shot

Many who previously had one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine appointments are now being given the Pfizer or Moderna two-shot vaccines, leading to plenty of questions about second doses.

How much time should you wait between the first and second vaccine dose? What are the side effects and when are you likely going to experience them? When are you fully vaccinated?

Here's a look at what you should know.

Pfizer vs. Moderna Vaccines: Side Effects, Efficacy and More

As many Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments shift to doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in wake of a recommended pause in Illinois and Chicago, what can those who were once anticipating the single-shot vaccine now expect?

Though the pause in the J&J vaccine is likely only temporary, both the city and state have already switched many vaccination clinics and events to one of the remaining vaccines available.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday he believes the U.S. will likely resume use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as early as this week, though it could come with a warning or restriction attached.

Here's a breakdown of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, their potential side effects and how effective they are believed to be.