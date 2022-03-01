Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Venues Change COVID Rules, Executive Order Updated

Businesses and venues across the Chicago area are changing their masking and vaccine requirements as the city and Illinois lift their mandates.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an updated executive order on Monday, officially ending mandatory masking in most indoor settings in the state.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Watch Live: Gov. Pritzker to Give COVID-19 Update With State's Top Doctor

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to deliver a COVID-19 update alongside Illinois' top doctor, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Tuesday.

The address is set to take place at 1:30 p.m. at Rush Hospital in Chicago, according to the governor's schedule.

It comes one day after both Illinois and Chicago lifted their indoor mask mandates, with Chicago also lifting its vaccine mandate.

Chicago Travel Advisory Set for Update Tuesday

Chicago's travel advisory could see a big update Tuesday as officials noted last week that as many as six additional states and territories could come off the city's warning list.

Last week, Maryland was removed from the list, leaving 48 states and four territories still on the advisory. But health officials said three states and three territories could join Maryland, if they stay below the threshold for another week.

Pritzker Issues Updated Executive Order as Mask Mandate Ends

According to the new order, masks will no longer be required inside of most businesses and will not be required inside of schools, but those institutions will be allowed to enact their own mask requirements at their own discretion, according to the order.

Here's How COVID Metrics Compare to When Illinois First Ended its Mask Mandate

In a highly-anticipated move, Illinois rescinded its mask mandate Monday, allowing residents to stop wearing face coverings in indoor public spaces.

The decision was a significant one, as it’s been nearly six months to the day since Illinois brought back its mask mandate in Aug. 2021 in response to a spike of the delta variant.

Previously, the state had lasted just over three months with a modified or eliminated mask mandate, having removed the mask requirement for vaccinated individuals in May 2021 and fully repealing all COVID mitigations in June.

Arenas, Theaters and More: How Venues Are Responding to Lifting of Mask Mandates

While Chicago and Illinois are lifting vaccine and mask mandates across the city and state, some of the city's biggest venues are making decisions of their own.

From the United Center to the Chicago Theatre and more, the sites of some of the area's biggest events are announcing changes to their COVID protocols.

United Center to Adjust COVID Rules as Chicago Lifts Mask, Vaccine Mandates

The United Center is easing its in-arena COVID-19 guidelines in the wake of the city of Chicago lifting its mask and proof-of-vaccination mandates for restaurants, bars and other indoor establishments, the arena announced Monday morning.

What to Know as Mask Mandates End Monday in Chicago and Illinois

Mask mandates are being lifted across Illinois, including in Chicago, Monday, marking the end of a months-long requirement for many indoor public spaces.

But that doesn't mean you won't need masks in certain locations.

Here's what you should know as the mandates are lifted.

Metra, CTA Remind Riders That Masks Are Still Required Despite Mandates Lifting

As mask mandates are lifted throughout Illinois and Chicago on Monday, face coverings will no longer be required in many places, but mask policies remain in place for public transportation and Metra and the Chicago Transit Authority are reminding riders of that.

The new guidelines do not change the federal requirement to wear masks on public transportation and indoors in airports, train stations and bus stations.

The Chicago Transit Authority reminded travelers Saturday that masks are still required on public buses and trains, as well as within the station.

Metra also issued an alert to riders Monday morning.

Here Are the Illinois Counties Where You Should Still Wear a Mask, According to CDC

The U.S. has relaxed mask guidance for the majority of Americans, explaining more than 70% of people live in areas where masks can safely be removed indoors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a shift in metrics Friday that leans less heavily on COVID-19 cases and instead gives more weight to hospitalizations and hospital capacity.

While the new recommendation means most people don't need to wear a mask indoors, that's not the case for everyone in Illinois.

A total of 21 Illinois counties are experiencing troublesome metrics and are listed as having "high" COVID transmission.

CPS Reminds Parents That Mask Mandate Remains in Effect for Students, Teachers

Although mask mandates in public places and schools in the state of Illinois will end on Monday, Chicago Public Schools officials are reminding parents that the facial-covering requirements will remain in effect in the city’s educational facilities.

The CPS mask mandate, part of an agreement reached between city officials and the Chicago Teachers Union earlier this year, will remain in effect for the time-being, according to a letter sent to parents on Sunday.

“To ensure the continued safety of our students and staff, CPS will continue to require universal masking in our schools and offices for now,” CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said.

