Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Vaccines for Kids as Young as 5, Booster Shot Side Effects

Getting children as young as 5 vaccinated for coronavirus could take a big step forward this week and in Illinois preparations are already underway.

What to Know as FDA Panel Debates COVID Vaccines for Kids as Young as 5

Children as young as 5 could soon be eligible for coronavirus vaccines, but the decision will face its first major test Tuesday.

The Food and Drug Administration's panel of expert advisers is set to debate whether the Pfizer shots are ready for the nation’s roughly 28 million children ages 5 to 11 Tuesday.

Full-strength Pfizer shots already are recommended for anyone 12 or older, but pediatricians and many parents are anxiously awaiting protection for younger children to stem infections from the extra-contagious delta variant and help keep kids in school.

So what can parents expect and when? Here's what we know so far.

Here Are the Most Common Side Effects of COVID Booster Shots

People have reported side effects like chills, fever and nausea after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, but do you need to worry about developing such symptoms after getting a booster shot?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of the booster appear to largely mirror how people felt after their second dose.

The side effects were mostly considered mild or moderate, and arm pain, fatigue and headache were the most commonly reported symptoms after the third shot.

Gov. Pritzker Says COVID Vaccines for Kids Under 12 Could Begin Next Week

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said COVID vaccinations for children between the ages of 5 and 11 could begin as early as next week in Illinois.

Speaking during a coronavirus update Monday, Pritzker said that should the vaccine be approved for that age group by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, administration could begin by "early to mid next week."

"We will have those vaccines in hand and we'll be able to begin vaccinating young children 5 to 11," he told reporters.

Can You Get COVID Twice? Here's What One Infectious Disease Doctor Says

As the delta variant continues to spread and new variants surface, some are wondering if there's a risk of contracting COVID-19 twice.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases of reinfection remain rare, but are possible.

Dr. Frank Esper, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with the Cleveland Clinic, explained there are multiple reasons behind reinfection, including that the pandemic has been happening for nearly two years, and vaccine immunity diminishes with time.

Illinois Details COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout for Children Age 5 to 11

With coronavirus vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11 expected to be approved in as soon as a matter of days, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker Monday outlined steps being taken by state officials ahead of the anticipated emergency-use authorization.

An independent Food and Drug Administration advisory panel will convene Tuesday to consider recommending child-size doses of Pfizer's COVID vaccine for younger children. In order for distribution to begin, the vaccine must be granted emergency-use authorization by both the FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Illinois, more than 2,200 locations and providers, including family medicine practices, urgent care centers and public health clinics, have enrolled to provide doses to children, Pritzker said in a news release.

Chicago to Begin Offering COVID Booster Shots Starting This Week

Chicago officials will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all those eligible starting early next week, following the endorsement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of extra doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Friday that it will offer Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine booster shots across the city beginning Monday.

“Now is a great time to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose as long as it has been six months since your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two months since you received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

Chicago Rodents Exhibiting ‘Unusual' and ‘Aggressive' Behavior During Pandemic, Report Says

While Chicago was named the "rattiest" city in the U.S. for the seventh year in a row, Orkin said rodents have been exhibiting "unusual" or "aggressive" behavior in cities throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Because the pandemic forced a number of restaurants and businesses to close, leading to less waste, Orkin said the rodents have had to find new food sources.

"Without food waste to consume, these pests were seen scavenging new areas and exhibiting unusual or aggressive behavior," Orkin said.

Moderna and J&J COVID Booster Shots Now Available. Here's Who's Eligible

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed additional doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines, but who exactly does the updated guidance cover?

Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already were eligible for a booster and on Thursday, the CDC said specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients qualify, too.

And in a bigger change, the agency is allowing the flexibility of “mixing and matching" that extra dose regardless of which type people received first.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 15,131 New COVID Cases, 183 Deaths, 209K Vaccinations in the Past Week

Illinois health officials on Friday reported 15,131 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, along with 183 additional deaths and over 209,651 new vaccine doses administered.

In all, 1,680,908 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths reported this week bring the state to 25,590 confirmed COVID fatalities.

Here's When You Need to Get Your COVID Vaccine to Be Fully Vaccinated By the Holidays

As Illinois health officials advocate for vaccinations ahead of the holiday season and cold winter months, Chicago's top doctor revealed when you would need to get your shots if you want to be fully vaccinated for holiday gatherings.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady gave dates to receive the first and single vaccine doses in order to be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa.

Illinois Prepares to Increase Booster Shots as More Residents Set to Become Eligible

Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivered a COVID-19 update for Illinois Tuesday morning.

Illinois health officials detailed a plan Tuesday to get more COVID-19 booster shots in the arms of residents across the state as more doses become available.

With more residents expected to become eligible for boosters in coming weeks, the Illinois Department of Public Health plans to increase education and provide skilled nursing facilities to administer shots.

“We know that COVID-19 vaccines are life-saving," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. "For our seniors, you’re 29 times more likely to end up in the hospital if you’re unvaccinated. Boosters will extend that life-saving protection."

10 Myths About COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids, Busted By Chicago Pediatricians

The FDA is planning to meet soon to discuss the next eligible age group, children ages 5-11, for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, and pediatricians are preparing to administer the shots, once the vaccine is approved.

Doctors at Advocate Children’s Hospital have been talking with families and parents, listening to their questions and concerns. Misinformation about the vaccine is a big concern for Advocate doctors, who composed a list of the top myths they’re hearing.

