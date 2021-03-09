Illinois Coronavirus Updates: United Center Mass Vaccination Site Opens

The new mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the United Center opens Tuesday, with several state, local and federal officials set to discuss the launch at a news conference.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

The new mass COVID-19 vaccination site at the United Center opens Tuesday, with plans to inoculate thousands of people per day at capacity.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Acting FEMA Administrator Bob Fenton, Adjutant General of the Illinois National Guard Major General Richard Neely, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and others are scheduled to discuss the opening at a news conference at 9:15 a.m. at the United Center. The event can be watched live in the video player above.

The coalition of federal, state and local officials announced late last month that the United Center would be turned into a mass vaccination site under a new federal pilot program.

The United Center site will operate seven days a week for eight weeks and will be able to administer 6,000 shots per day at full capacity, officials said, noting that vaccinations would be by appointment only and that demand was "anticipated to be high." Those doses will be provided directly from the federal government and not diverted from the supply sent to Chicago or Illinois.

Zocdoc Glitches Plague Registration for United Center COVID Vaccine Appointments

Glitches plagued medical appointment booking website Zocdoc on Sunday as registration for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the United Center opened to more Chicago residents.

Registration, previously open just to Illinois residents over the age of 65, opened to all Chicago residents eligible under Phase 1B Plus at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

When it opened, the website showed appointments that were available but in some cases did not allow users to book those appointments. Some also reported that they were able to book appointments that were later canceled.

"On Sunday afternoon, some users experienced difficulty booking a vaccination at the United Center," a spokesman for the company said in a statement." Zocdoc identified and resolved the root issue in less than one hour, and Chicago residents were successfully able to book vaccinations, reaching peak booking rates of more than 750 bookings per minute. Due to high demand, our current allotment of United Center vaccine availability was quickly fully booked."

"We apologize to anyone who was unable to secure an appointment at the United Center, and we will continue to add new appointments to our platform from Chicago vaccine providers as they become available. We look forward to helping more eligible individuals find and book a COVID-19 vaccination," Zocdoc said.

When asked about the users who received unsolicited cancellation emails after booking their appointments, Zocdoc said that issue was related to multiple people attempting to book the same slot.

"At peak booking times, many users were concurrently selecting the same appointment slots. If multiple users were attempting to book the same appointment slot at the same time, and that time slot ran out of availability, some users may have received a cancellation notification if their pending booking was unable to be confirmed," Zocdoc said. "This was an edge case which occurred for fewer than 100 users."

Illinois Vaccinations

United Center COVID Vaccine Eligibility Changes, Causing Confusion and Frustration

Eligibility for the new United Center mass COVID-19 vaccination site narrowed less than an hour before registration opened further on Sunday, causing confusion and frustration for many seeking to book appointments.

After an exclusive registration period for Illinois residents over the age of 65 that began on Thursday, appointments for the United Center were initially slated to expand at 4 p.m. Sunday to all Illinois residents qualified to get vaccinated under Phase 1B Plus.

But just after 3 p.m. Sunday, officials announced that eligibility would change to include only Chicago residents in Phase 1B Plus, which is anyone over 65, some frontline workers, school staff and more, or anyone 18 and up who has certain health conditions or comorbidities.

For a full look at who's eligible under the expanded Phase 1B Plus, click here.

The last-minute change sparked confusion and frustration for some who had been waiting to book appointments at the new site. The ZocDoc website also appeared to have a glitch on Sunday, showing appointments that were available but not allowing users to book those appointments. Some also reported that they were able to book appointments that were later canceled without explanation.

The change in eligibility was made based on additional Federal Emergency Management Agency guidance, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office said in a statement, to "ensure equity in vaccine distribution and that the people and communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have access to the vaccine."

During the exclusive registration for seniors, more than 40,000 people over the age of 65 booked appointments at the United Center, all of which will be honored, officials said. But less than 40% of those appointments were made by Chicago residents.

The United Center was selected for the new vaccination site, announced late last month through a partnership with state, city, county and federal officials under a nationwide pilot program, was selected based in part based on its central location and accessibility for a "significantly medically underserved and marginalized population" to bring vaccines to "particularly vulnerable communities."

Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,182 New Cases, 5 Deaths, Nearly 30K Vaccinations Reported

Health officials in Illinois confirmed just over 1,100 new cases of coronavirus and five additional deaths on Monday, with nearly 30,000 doses of the COVID vaccine administered to state residents in the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 1,182 new confirmed and probable COVID cases were reported over the last day, bringing the state’s total to 1,199,517 cases since the pandemic began last year. The five new deaths bring the state to 20,767 fatalities related to the virus, according to health officials.

In the last 24 hours, state health officials say 39,636 new test specimens were returned to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to 18.6 million tests performed.

As of Sunday evening, 1,178 Illinois residents were hospitalized due to the virus, the lowest number recorded since the pandemic began to spread last spring. Of those patients, 266 are currently in ICU beds, and 118 are on ventilators as they battle the virus.

According to health officials, the seven-day positivity rate on all tests currently stands at 2.3%, while the positivity rate for individuals tested is at 2.8%, remaining at historic lows during the pandemic.

Nearly 30,000 doses of the vaccine were administered on Sunday. The rolling seven-day average for daily vaccinations now stands at 90,135, according to IDPH officials.

In all, Illinois has been shipped 4,268,375 doses of the vaccine, and a total 4,268,375 have been administered in the state.

Chicago Fans Can Return to Baseball Stands for Opening Day, City Announces

Chicago fans will be allowed to return to the stands at Wrigley and Guaranteed Rate fields this season, but with limitations, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday.

Fans will be allowed beginning Opening Day "under limited capacity and guidelines," including a mask requirement.

Guaranteed Rate Field, which normally seats just over 40,000 guests, will be limited to 20%, or 8,122 fans with at least six feet between parties. Wrigley Field will also be limited to 20% capacity, leaving 8,274 fans allowed, compared to the normal capacity of 41,374.

The Cubs are set to kick off their home opener at Wrigley Field on April 1, while the White Sox are scheduled to return home on April 8 after starting their season on the road.

More CPS Students Return to Schools for In-Person Learning

More Chicago Public Schools students returned to classrooms on Monday for the first time in nearly a year under the district's phased plan to resume in-person learning.

Students grades 6 through 8 returned to schools Monday, after staff for those grades, as well as students in kindergarten through fifth grade returned last week.

Pre-K and cluster program students and teachers returned last month after CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union reached a deal to reopen schools after weeks of acrimonious negotiations over safety protocols, vaccinations and more.

