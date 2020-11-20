Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Tier 3 Restrictions Take Effect, Thanksgiving Warning

Note: Any news conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot or other officials will be streamed in the video player above.

All of Illinois is now under Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations imposed by the state beginning Friday.

Meanwhile, Illinois' top public health official says getting a negative coronavirus test doesn't mean it's OK to gather for Thanksgiving.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across the state of Illinois today (Nov. 20):

Tier 3 Coronavirus Restrictions Take Effect Across Illinois



The new restrictions, announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker Tuesday, will force the closures of several businesses and spaces, including casinos and museums, among others. There will also be new limitations for non-essential businesses like gyms, salons, and more.

Here's a complete look at the new restrictions for each industry, how long they will last and what it will take to lift them.

The Guidelines

Bars and Restaurants:

• All bars and restaurants close at 11pm and may reopen no earlier than 6am the following day

• No indoor service

• All bar and restaurant patrons should be seated at tables outside

• No ordering, seating, or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)

• Tables should be 6 feet apart

• No standing or congregating outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting

• No dancing or standing indoors

• No tables exceeding 6 people

• Reservations required for each party

• No seating of multiple parties at one table

• Indoor gaming terminals must suspend operations

• Includes private clubs and country clubs

Health and Fitness Centers:

• Operate at no more than 25% capacity

• No indoor group classes

• Face coverings must be worn at all times, including while engaged in individual exercise regardless of person or machine spacing

• Reservations required

• Locker room areas should be closed

Hotels:

• Hotel room occupancy should be limited to registered guests only, with the maximum allowance being the number of individuals permissible per existing fire code for each applicable guest room

• Fitness centers should be closed, or operated only on a reservation model with capacity limited to 25% of the maximum occupancy for the room

• Grab and go food allowed

• Event and meeting space closed

Indoor Recreation, Theaters, Cultural Institutions:

• Gaming and casinos close

• Indoor recreation centers, including theaters, performing arts centers and indoor museums and amusement centers, close

• Live streaming of performances encouraged with social distancing of performers and minimum operational staff

• Outdoor activities allowed at 25% capacity or less

• Outdoor group activities limited to 10 persons or less, participants/guests must wear face coverings at all times

• Reservations required for each guest for outdoor activities

Manufacturing:

• Additional COVID training for all employees required even if previous training occurred

• Operators should coordinate with IDPH to implement testing protocols and contact tracing, upon request, consistent with available testing supplies

• All employees must wear face coverings at all times unless eating or drinking. Exemptions only for safety purposes.

• Only manufacturing staff and key personnel allowed in facilities. Non-production employees must work remotely. Non-essential staff and visitors are not permitted. Exemptions only for critical equipment repairs, supply deliveries and safety reasons (“critical visitors”).

• All critical visitors must have an Employee Health and Safety (EHS)-approved risk-assessment done in advance, including travel history, tracking, and temperature check prior to entrance.

• Implement additional workstation realignment when feasible

• Stagger and space shifts, and designate shift entrances and exits (when possible) to minimize interactions of employees across unique shift groupings

• Station sanitation required at beginning and ending of shifts

• Operators must suspend COVID-related incentive pay and promote staying home when sick or showing symptoms

• Implement temporary leave policies to accommodate workers who are sick

• Develop and implement safety protocols for employee travel vans to promote spacing, require face coverings, temperature checks, air circulation, and vehicle sanitization

Meetings, Social Events and Gatherings:

• Limit in home gatherings to household members

• Meeting rooms, banquet centers, private party rooms, private clubs and country clubs may not host gatherings

• No party buses

• Funerals are limited to 10 family members of the decedents, not including staff, see IDPH guidance

Office:

-All employees who can work remotely should do so.

Organized Group Recreational Activities:

• Pause all indoor group sporting and recreational activities including youth and adult recreational sports, individual training may remain (with facility reservation)

• Includes park districts and travel leagues • Outdoor sports and recreation allowed

• Participant groups and practices outdoors limited to 10 persons or less with social distancing

• Face coverings required for all activities at all times

• Locker rooms should be closed

Personal Care Services (Including Hair Salons, Massage Facilities, Nail Care Facilities):

• Operate at lesser of 25 clients or 25% capacity

• Face coverings must be worn at all times by clients and service providers

• Suspend services where a face covering cannot be worn (e.g. facials, beard trims)

• Physical, occupational and massage therapy allowed as deemed necessary by a medical provider, but appointments must be spaced by a minimum of 15 minutes and facilities should take steps to sanitize and circulate clean air through service rooms before and after each service

• Virtual consultations recommended

Retail:

• Operate at no more than 25% capacity, including general merchandise stores, "big box" stores that offer groceries and pharmacy, and convenience stores

• Grocery stores and pharmacies may operate at up to 50% capacity

• Encourage delivery or curbside pickup options wherever possible

• When in-store shopping is necessary, promote efficient trips and consistent circulation

According to the governor's office, grocery stores across the state will remain open and available, child care facilities can continue to operate, and school districts and officials "should continue to follow the extensive guidance released by the Illinois State Board of Education in August to make decisions related to in-person and remote learning at the local level."

How long will Tier 3 last?

The state's health department said officials will track metrics over the next 14 days to determine "if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigations should remain in place."

In order for a region to move back to Tier 2 mitigations, it must see a seven-day test positivity average below 12% for three consecutive days, more than 20% availability for intensive care units and hospital beds for three consecutive days, and a decline in seven-day hospitalization average for at least seven days.

“There is no denying that the state is headed in the wrong direction with increased cases, hospitalizations, and deaths,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “There also is no denying that reducing the opportunities for the virus to spread can reverse our direction. This includes staying home as much as possible, wearing a mask and keeping social distance when we do have to go out, and not gathering with people outside our households. Until a vaccine is widely available and people understand the importance of being vaccinated, we must continue to take preventive actions to stop the transmission of the virus. Right now, our preventive actions are the best way to prevent new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths."

What's next?

While the latest round of mitigations does not include a stay-at-home order, Pritzker warned that another order may be required.

"If these numbers don't start to curb, if they don't start to bend this curve, then it is clear that we're going to have to take more difficult measures and go to a stay-at-home order," Pritzker said in announcing the new statewide restrictions.

The governor has also previously hinted at the possibility of another statewide stay-at-home order.

Illinois' Top Doctor Says a Negative COVID Test is Not a 'Free Pass' for Thanksgiving

Getting a negative coronavirus test doesn't mean it's OK to gather for Thanksgiving, Illinois' top doctor warned Thursday, one week before the holiday.

"Just remember a negative test does not get you a free pass to celebrate Thanksgiving in person," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "The safest way to celebrate with your loved ones and your cherished elderly relatives is to do it virtually."

Ezike noted that exposure could lead to a positive test any time within 14 days of that exposure.

"That only works if you haven't exposed yourself to anyone in the 14 days from when you got tested to when you meet up with your friends and family," she said. "When you are around other people you could be exposed to the virus at any time."

Her comments mark the latest warning from Illinois officials surrounding the holiday, and come just hours after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving.

Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC's COVID-19 incident manager, said the CDC is "alarmed," adding that the country has seen an "exponential increase" in cases, hospitalizations and deaths recently.

"One of our concerns is that as people over the holiday season get together, they may actually be bringing infections with them to that small gathering and not even know it," he said.

Roughly 30% to 40% of Covid-19's spread is driven by people without symptoms, he said.

"From an individual household level, what's at stake is basically increased chance of one of your loved ones becoming sick and then hospitalized and dying," Walke said. "We certainly don't want to see that happen. These times are tough. It's been a long outbreak."

Illinois hospitals are preparing for the potential that Thanksgiving and Christmas could lead to increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations as metrics continue to surge leading up to the holidays.

Pritzker Says State Seeing 'Hint of Leveling' But Too Early to Tell With Hospitalizations Rising

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said that while Illinois continues to see "concerning trends" in hospitalizations, some regions have seen a "hint of leveling" when it comes to new cases and positivity rates in recent days - but "there is no celebrating here."

"It’s too early, at this point, to determine if this stabilizing of the average is a meaningful trend or an anomaly, but we’re glad to at least have a pause in our upward movement," Pritzker said during his daily coronavirus update Thursday.

Still, he said, the statewide numbers remain "extraordinarily high."







poorly, for a number of days, maybe even a week or more," Pritzker said. "Let’s take these next few weeks and really commit to making a change – for our healthcare workers, for our neighbors, for ourselves and our families."

Pritzker's comments come one day before the state enters heighted Tier 3 mitigations.

The governor said state officials will watch the numbers for at least two weeks, or one "incubation period," after the mitigations take effect, noting that two incubation periods will likely be necessary. If the numbers don't decline, added measures could be taken, he warned.

Pritzker Urges Illinoisans to Donate Blood to Help Hospitals During Pandemic

As hospitalizations increase due to the coronavirus pandemic, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged blood donations Thursday to assist healthcare centers amid an escalated need.

Pritzker said a way to further assist hospitals during the second coronavirus wave is to donate blood, as less people have been giving during the pandemic.

"Fewer people than usual are giving blood during the pandemic, yet there

are still patients in need of transfusions, including those who need surgery,

are undergoing cancer treatments, have chronic conditions such as sickle

cell or for those who experience accidents or trauma," Pritzker said.

Blood collection is traditionally low during the holidays, but the added pandemic has only lessened the number of people donating, the governor said.

To find a location to donate blood, click here to visit the American Red Cross website and enter your zipcode under "Find a Drive."

Archdiocese of Chicago Issues Updated Guidance to Ensure Safety Amid Surge in Coronavirus Cases

As Illinois prepares to enter Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations on Friday, the Archdiocese of Chicago has announced several changes to protocols to ensure safety during church services across the state.

Starting Friday, all of Illinois will be under Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations imposed by the state and based on Illinois gov. J.B. Pritzker’s recent advisory, the Archdiocesan Task Force issued an update on protocols to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“We are confident that our protocols continue to work in safeguarding the health of clergy, staff and parishioners, while mitigating any spread of infection in our churches,” Bishop Robert Casey, Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Chicago, said in a statement.

Here’s a look at the updated guidance from the Archdiocese of Chicago.

Illinois Reports 14,612 New Coronavirus Cases as State Sees Deadliest Day Since May

Illinois health officials reported 14,612 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Thursday and 168 additional deaths, making it the state's deadliest day since mid-May.

Thursday's data from the Illinois Department of Public Health also marked the second-highest daily case total on record for the state. The newly reported figures brought the total number of cases in the state to 621,383 since the pandemic began and lifted the death toll to 11,178, IDPH said.

A total of 113,447 new tests were performed over the last 24 hours, according to state health officials. In all, 9,472,674 tests have been performed during the pandemic.

The state’s rolling seven-day average positivity rate rose back up to 12% after falling Wednesday to 11.9%.

The positivity rate was 12.5% on Tuesday and Monday, which was down from 12.8% on Sunday. The rate was 12.6% on Saturday, 13.2% on Friday, 12.6% on Thursday, 12.4% on Nov. 11 and 12% on Nov. 10. It was 11.4% the previous day and 10.6% on Nov. 8.

The state saw its hospitalization numbers increase again Thursday, with 6,037 residents currently in hospitals due to coronavirus-like illnesses, an increase of more than 80 patients in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 1,192 are currently in intensive care units, and 587 are on ventilators.

Thursday's update comes one day before all of Illinois enter Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations under the state's plan.

Where We've Found More Than 255K COVID-19 Cases at Colleges, Just as Students Return Home

With coronavirus cases on the rise across the country, there is a question on the minds of parents and officials alike: as students leave their college communities and travel to their homes all around the country for the holidays -- will coronavirus cases spread along with them?

NBC5 and Telemundo Chicago have been tracking campus coronavirus cases ever since students began the fall semester. We found a surprising number of cases -- which spiked at the beginning of the fall, then subsided, but recently have begun to spike again.

For example, we discovered that a total of more than 174,000 students and staff were diagnosed with coronavirus at the 300 in-state and out-of-state schools most-attended by Illinois students. Many of those cases occurred in early September, as the semester began. But a significant proportion -- more than 25,000 cases -- have just been diagnosed over the past week to 14 days.

'Call Out the Untruths': Illinois' Top Doctor Shares Message to Those Who Think COVID-19 is Like Flu

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike shared a message to those who believe the coronavirus is no worse than the flu or is "just another cold."

"The bottom line is that it's real and it is worse than a typical cold," she said during Wednesday's coronavirus update. "This 'not real' virus is overwhelming our hospitals. Right now, it's taking up one out of every four hospital beds that's occupied in the hospitals across our state. This 'just another cold' is putting hundreds of people in the ICU and on ventilators."

According to Ezike, estimations show the flu causes anywhere from the 12,000 to 61,000 U.S. deaths annually. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports during the 2019-2020 influenza season, CDC estimates showed influenza was associated with 38 million illnesses, 18 million medical visits, 405,000 hospitalizations, and 22,000 deaths.

"This year alone we have more than 246,000 deaths attributable to COVID-19," Ezike said Wednesday. "We have to call out the untruths. We have to speak truth. COVID-19 is very real and it has been very deadly for so many."

Ezike added she also hears people say "it's only older people or those with health conditions" who die from coronavirus.

Of the 140 deaths reported in Illinois Wednesday, two were in their 30s, three were in their 40s and nine were in their 50s, according to IDPH data.

"The populations at greater risk are our elderly, but I believe that the death of a 90-year-old or a 50-year-old or a 20-year-old all matter," Ezike said.

The state's top public health official warned that while people can believe what they want, their actions also affect others.

"If people want to bury their heads in the sand and pretend that this virus doesn't exist or it's not that bad, I guess they're free to do so. What you should not be able to do is risk the health of other individuals and everyone that you come into contact with because you won't wear a mask or because you won't stop hosting or going to events or gatherings or because you won't socially distance," Ezike said. "You don't have the right to expose another person to a potentially deadly virus. So even if you can't see how real this virus truly is, can we at least agree to be respectful of others and wear a mask and keep our distance?"

Pritzker: Coronavirus is Illinois' 3rd-Leading Cause of Death in 2020

With coronavirus-related deaths on the rise in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker says that the virus is the third-leading cause of death in the state this year, and that the state has seen its average number of daily coronavirus fatalities rise by 590% in the last three months.

According to the governor, the 11,014 fatalities attributed to the virus make it the third-leading cause of death in the state, trailing heart disease and cancer.

According to IDPH data, the virus caused more fatalities between March and October than strokes and accidents, the fourth and fifth-leading causes of death in the state, combined.

“The virus is back with a vengeance,” Pritzker said during a Wednesday press conference. “There is a significant increase in the number of people losing their lives to COVID-19 amidst this current surge. In August, we were losing, on average, 14 people per day to this disease. Today, that number is up to 83.”

On Wednesday alone, 140 fatalities were attributed to the virus, one of the highest single-day totals the state has recorded in the last month. The state has recorded more than 100 coronavirus-related fatalities three times in the last seven days after not doing so since June 4.

Even with new mitigations going into effect soon, Pritzker says that the number of fatalities will likely continue to rise in the short-term and could go even higher than what the state saw during the virus’ peak during the spring if those mitigation efforts aren’t successful.

“Models project that without additional mitigations, daily COVID-19 deaths may at least match the previous spring wave and could even rise up to four-to-five times that level – a risk that grows as hospitals become increasingly filled by more patients, and as more of our heroic healthcare workers get sick, leading to staffing shortages,” he said.

Pritzker says that without new interventions, the state could see between 17,000 and 45,000 more fatalities before March 1, 2021, according to models cited by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

How You Can Get an At-Home Coronavirus Test and What You Should Do When You Get One

At-home testing is now available for those who wish to take a coronavirus test from inside their homes, Chicago's top public health official said Wednesday.

"At-home testing options continue to grow and expand," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. "These are now FDA approved home testing possibilities."

Among the options are nasal swab tests by Pixel by LabCorp, everywell or LetsGetChecked or saliva tests from Vault or Vitagene.

"Particularly if you have insurance you are now able to get these at home tests," Arwady said. "This is a good way for you to get testing in your home quickly."

According to the city's website, the self-collected, at-home tests have been authorized by the FDA.

"Usually, you fill out a screening questionnaire and – if you are eligible – you will receive a kit with instructions on how to collect and return your sample," the website reads. "Some tests also include a telehealth consultation and results are usually available 1-3 days later. Some options are available for free, regardless of your insurance or documentation status."