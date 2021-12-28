Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Tests and Omicron, Symptoms, New CDC Guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its quarantine and isolation guidance for those exposed to COVID or those who test positive as cases continue to surge.

Across Illinois, health officials say hospitalizations and cases are rising as the state begins to ramp up testing and vaccination options for residents.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Omicron Symptoms: What to Watch for and How They May Differ Based on Vaccine Status

With omicron now the dominant strain in the U.S. and cases rapidly rising across Illinois and the country, experts say there are some symptoms that appear prominent with the new COVID variant and differ from what many came to expect with the delta variant.

Dr. Katherine Poehling, an infectious disease specialist and member of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, told NBC News last week that a cough, congestion, runny nose and fatigue appear to be prominent symptoms with the omicron variant. But unlike delta, many patients are not losing their taste or smell.

But some experts suggest the symptoms could depend on vaccination status and underlying health conditions.

Illinois Hospital Leaders Issue Plea as COVID Overwhelms Staff

Leaders of Illinois' hospital systems say their doctors, nurses and other employees are simply tired and worn out as the pandemic nears two years with no immediate end in sight.

Executives at three hospital systems joined Gov. J.B. Pritzker for a news conference Monday where they pleaded for residents to get vaccinated and also provided a picture of the dire situations at facilities across the state.

Goodman Theatre Cancels Remaining Shows of ‘A Christmas Carol' Due to COVID

All remaining performances of “A Christmas Carol” at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre have been canceled as a result of COVID-19 exposures within the company, along with other public health concerns, the entertainment venue announced Monday.

According to officials, performances of the play were scheduled to continue through Friday, but have now been canceled due to COVID-19 exposure within the production company, along with current public health conditions and the rapid transmission rate of the virus in recent weeks.

Officials said the decision was made to “ensure the safety of audiences, artists and staff.”

16 Cases of Omicron Variant Identified in DuPage County

Sixteen cases of the omicron variant have been identified in DuPage County, the first known cases of the variant in the county, health officials announced Monday.

According to a news release from the DuPage County Health Dept., the earliest positive test was collected on Dec. 8, and as of Monday, none of the variant cases have been reported as hospitalized or deceased.

Can At-Home COVID Tests Detect the Omicron Variant? Here's What the FDA and Researchers Say

With a soaring number of COVID cases and testing sites seeing high demand, at-home tests have often become the more convenient option.

But some doctors, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical advisor and the top U.S. infectious disease expert, have cautioned that not all at-home antigen tests may be able to adequately detect the omicron variant.

Updated CDC Guidelines for COVID Exposure: Timeline, Quarantine, Contagious Period

What steps should you take if someone you have been in close contact with tests positive for coronavirus? How long are you contagious, what are the quarantine guidelines and when is it safe to see people again?

U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine.

The change is aimed at people who are not experiencing symptoms. People with symptoms during isolation, or who develop symptoms during quarantine, are encouraged to stay home.

Here's the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on what to do if you test positive or believe you were exposed to someone who has.

Illinois Seeing Highest Surge in COVID Cases Since Pandemic Began, Top Doc Says

Dr. Ngozi Ezike delivers a COVID update for Illinois as omicron variant cases continue to spread across the state.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the expansion of COVID vaccination resources and increased staffing at testing sites Monday as the state's top doctor revealed Illinois is experiencing its highest surge in COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Delivering a coronavirus update, the governor asserted the "pandemic has brought a grave threat to our state," saying he'll do "everything possible" to protect all of Illinois' residents - regardless of their vaccination status.

With more cases occurring due to outbreaks of the delta and omicron variants, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said Illinois is reporting the highest surge in cases from across the entire pandemic.

Walgreens Apologizes After ‘Temporary Outage' of Vaccine, Testing Scheduler

Walgreens said a "temporary outage" affected its vaccine and testing appointment scheduler Monday as the company reports "unprecedented demand" for testing and vaccinations during the holidays.

"Today we experienced a temporary outage of some of our web applications, including the appointment scheduler for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing," the company said in a statement Monday afternoon. "The issue has now been fixed, and we apologize to our customers and patients for any inconvenience."

Earlier in the day, users reported being placed in a "virtual waiting room" while attempting to book appointments via the Illinois-based pharmacy chain's website. The issues appeared again Monday afternoon.

Illinois' Top Doctor Addresses Rising Pediatric Hospitalizations Amid COVID Surge

Across the U.S., some states are reporting an increase in pediatric hospitalizations as the new omicron variant continues to spread and Illinois' top doctor said the state is watching such numbers very closely.

"So, we have seen that [increase] in some other states very clearly," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Monday. "We're still looking at our numbers. I have anecdotally talked to many pediatricians who are heads of departments or hospitals who are seeing that there is an increase, so we are going to continue to follow those numbers."

The New York State Department of Health issued a warning Friday of a “striking increase” in new hospital admissions for children — particularly of unvaccinated children — amid spiraling coronavirus outbreak numbers in the state.

NHL Postpones Blackhawks-Jets Game in Winnipeg

The NHL announced that Wednesday's Blackhawks game against the Winnipeg Jets has been postponed for COVID-19-related reasons.

The news comes less than 17 hours after Tuesday's contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets was postponed.

The Blackhawks, who have had three consecutive postponements, placed Marc-Andre Fleury in COVID protocol on Monday just before practice. Calvin de Haan was removed from the list, which means Fleury is the lone Chicago player in protocol.

Illinois to Hold Booster Clinics, Increase Testing and Hospital Staffing Amid Surge in COVID Cases

In delivering his first COVID update since the omicron variant first arrived in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday said the state is taking new measures to address surging cases and hospitalizations and a heightened demand for testing after the Christmas holiday and ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations.

Pritzker announced that the state will soon increase access to both testing and booster shots in an effort to combat the increased spread across the state, as well as providing staffing assistance to hospitals in need.

“I’m announcing this surge staffing to support our local health departments to vaccinate and boost tens of thousands more Illinoisans,” Pritzker said in a statement. “We are also increasing testing and continuing to distribute monoclonal antibodies, anti-viral pills and any treatments or personal protective equipment communities need."

Here's Where Vaccine Proof Will Be Required in Chicago Next Year

Beginning Jan. 3, Chicago will require proof of vaccination for many indoor public spaces as the city works to combat what officials are calling "the biggest COVID surge that we have seen since before vaccines were available."

Here are the places where vaccine proof will be required - and where it won't.

Swollen Lymph Nodes After COVID Booster Shot? Here's What Experts Say That Means

Have you experienced a swollen lymph node in the arm where you received your COVID vaccine or booster shot?

You're not alone.

In fact, while you may not have experienced it with your initial doses of the vaccine, there's still a chance you could see it following a booster shot.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vaccine side effect is actually more common with booster shots or additional doses than it is with initial doses of the COVID vaccines.

But the CDC said it is not a side effect to worry about.

Here's why.

Booster Shots and Omicron: Is Moderna or Pfizer Performing Better? Here's the Data So Far

Both Moderna and Pfizer have released early data showing the effectiveness of their vaccines and booster doses as the new omicron variant begins to take hold and as COVID cases rise across the U.S.

But is one performing better than the other?

Here's what we know so far.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady on Tuesday gave a breakdown on which COVID-19 variant is currently leading the surge in the Midwest. While 99.9% of the COVID cases are of delta variant as of now, she predicted that the omicron variant will soon spread quickly based on the studies from other countries.

Omicron Severity, Symptoms, Risk of Breakthrough Cases: What We Know So Far

Experts had been saying that more information on the omicron variant was expected in the weeks following its detection.

Now, about a month since the new COVID variant was identified in South Africa and two weeks since it was first recorded in the U.S., what do we know?

Chicago's top doctor said that while we are still learning about the variant and research continues to develop, an early look at the latest data has led to some findings so far.

Here's a breakdown of what we know.