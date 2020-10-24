Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State Sets New Cases Record, More Regions Could See Mitigations

The state of Illinois hit another grim milestone Saturday, as the state set a new record for single-day coronavirus cases.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state exceeded 6,000 new cases in a single day for the first time ever, with 6,161 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Those numbers come as the state sees multiple regions nearing new restrictions that could go into effect in the near future, as Region 4 could see new mitigations in the coming week, with Region 9 not far behind, according to new data released Saturday.

Here are the latest coronavirus headlines from around the state of Illinois:

The Latest Details on Illinois’ Regional Coronavirus Metrics

There are currently four healthcare regions in the state of Illinois that are contending with additional coronavirus mitigation restrictions as a result of elevated positivity rates, but several other regions could potentially see those rules put in place as well.

Those regions include Chicago itself, along with Region 9, which includes McHenry and Lake counties.

You can find the full list of statistics here, with Region 9 potentially seeing new restrictions as its positivity rate increases, and in Chicago, where hospitalization numbers are nearing levels that would trigger mitigations.

More Illinois Regions Could Soon Face Coronavirus Restrictions

Speaking of coronavirus restrictions, Region 4 in southwestern Illinois is one day away from triggering mitigations, as its positivity rate has exceeded 8% for the last two days.

If the region stays above that mark on Sunday, then new mitigations would likely go into effect midweek. Indoor dining and bar service would likely be shut down, as would party buses and gatherings over 25 people.

18-Year-Old LaGrange Student Dies After Lengthy COVID-19 Hospitalization

An 18-year-old suburban Chicago college student has died after a lengthy hospitalization due to COVID-19 complications, university officials in Ohio said Friday.

According to a letter sent out to students, faculty and staff at the University of Dayton, Michael Lang, 18, passed away Thursday after a long battle against the illness.

School officials say Lang, a LaGrange resident, left campus on Sept. 13 to return to the Chicago-area for remote study. Lang was in his first year of school in the College of Arts and Sciences, officials said.

Illinois Smashes Single-Day Record With 6,161 New Cases

Illinois’ recent surge in coronavirus cases took another alarming leap forward Saturday, as the state reported a single-day record 6,161 new cases of the virus along with 63 additional deaths.

The state’s new record smashes the previous mark of 4,942, which was set on Thursday. In all, more than 30,000 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last seven days, another new record, and a total of 370,194 cases have been reported since the pandemic began.

Saturday’s 63 additional deaths bring the statewide total to 9,481 during the pandemic, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.