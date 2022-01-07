Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State Sees Another Case Record, Antiviral Pills Coming

For the fourth time in eight days, the state of Illinois set another new single-day record for COVID cases.

At the same time, Chicago Public Schools classes were canceled once again Friday as the debate over remote learning stretches into a fourth day.

Meanwhile, Illinois' health department is preparing for new COVID antiviral pills to be available in the state for help in treating patients.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

CPD Cancels Days Off This Weekend as Union Complains of Staffing Shortage Amid COVID Surge

The Chicago Police Department has canceled officers’ days off this weekend as the Fraternal Order of Police blamed COVID-19 for a staffing shortage.

A department order handed down Wednesday canceled one day off for any officer who has a regular day of this weekend or on some shifts Friday or Monday.

The FOP, which represents rank-and-file officers, estimates 21% of the police force — about 2,600 officers — are on medical leave, with COVID-19 being the driving factor.

Classes have been canceled for another day as Chicago Public Schools and the Chicago Teachers Union continue to disagree on whether to return to remote learning amid a surge in COVID cases. NBC 5's Lexi Sutter reports.

COVID Vaccine Booster Clinics Coming to Joliet, Addison This Month

Illinois health officials will conduct a series of mass-vaccine booster clinics in several communities in coming days in an effort that coincides with residents age 12 and older now being eligible for the shots.

According to a joint press release from the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois Emergency Management Agency, the clinics will be used to help meet the growing demand for booster shots in the state.

The clinics will provide booster shots of any of the three currently-approved COVID vaccines. No appointment is necessary, and no identification or health insurance will be required to get the shots.

Here's Who Will Be Eligible for New COVID Antiviral Pills in Illinois

Two newly-authorized antiviral pills for treating COVID-19 will be "in the coming weeks" in Illinois, health officials announced Thursday.

The pills Paxlovid and Molnupiravir will be available by prescription only "for those with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for becoming severely ill, including hospitalization or death," according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

CPS Cancels Classes for Friday Amid Continuing Stalemate With CTU Over COVID Protocols

Chicago Public Schools will cancel classes district-wide for a third consecutive day on Friday as a standoff continues over whether to return to remote learning during a surge in COVID cases caused by the omicron variant.

CPS officials had said that they were hoping to allow some schools to return to in-person instruction on Friday, but instead, classes will remain canceled for all students, according to a letter sent to parents.

“Our schools are the best, safest place for students to be during this pandemic, and we are working tirelessly to get everyone back in class every day,” CPS said in a statement.

Officials said that parents should not plan to send their children to school, but said that a small number of schools may offer in-person activities if enough staff members report to work. Those schools will alert parents to such offerings on a case-by-case basis, officials said.

Evanston Teen's Website Helps Simplify Searches for At-Home COVID Tests

An Evanston teenager who created a website to help residents book COVID vaccine appointments now has a new mission, creating a site that will help residents find at-home coronavirus tests at a time when the kits have become more difficult to locate. NBC 5's Chris Coffey reports.

Eli Coustan, a 14-year-old whose vaccine appointment website helped countless individuals book their shots, says that his COVID test finder came about because of the difficulty his family was having in finding tests prior to a gathering.

“It was difficult to find these when we wanted to have a gathering with my aunt,” he said. “A few days later, I was thinking ‘is there a way for me to create a website that lists where you can get COVID tests shipped to your home,’ and then I created it.”

The website, FindaCOVIDTest.org, allows users to select what brand of test they want, and allows them to choose which store they would like to order it from. The site then scours the internet for results.

Illinois Sets Another New Case Record as Hospitalizations Climb Again

For the fourth time in eight days, the state of Illinois set another new single-day record for COVID cases, with more than 44,000 residents testing positive for the virus over the last 24 hours.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state recorded 44,089 new cases of the virus on Thursday, marking the first time that officials have reported more than 35,000 cases in a single day.

Over the last seven days, the state has averaged 27,141 new COVID cases per day, a 48% increase over the previous week’s averages, according to IDPH data.

New COVID Antiviral Pills to Be Available in Illinois Later This Month

Two newly-authorized antiviral pills for treating COVID-19 will soon be available in Illinois, health officials announced.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Thursday that pills from both Pfizer and Merck will be available "in the coming weeks."

The pills, known as Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, will be available by prescription only "for those with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are at high risk for becoming severely ill, including hospitalization or death," the department said.

While IDPH did not give a specific date for when the pills will be available in Illinois, the department said it is working with pharmacies statewide, including Walgreens and Walmart to carry the antivirals. A complete list of locations is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

But the pills can't be given to everyone with a positive test.

Omicron Symptoms: Here's What to Watch For After COVID Exposure

Not sure if your symptoms are COVID-related?

Whether you were exposed or just aren't feeling well, experts say to assume that those who believe they might have a cold could have coronavirus. But what symptoms should you specifically be watching for?

It's a question many are asking as omicron cases surge into the new year following holiday gatherings and as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update their quarantine and isolation guidelines.

Here's what we know so far.

Could Omicron Peak be Coming? Here's What Experts Are Watching For

As omicron COVID cases continue to surge, with many states across the country reporting record case levels, when could the variant reach its peak?

Chicago's top doctor offered her predictions based on data from around the globe Tuesday, but said, in short, "we don't know when omicron is going to peak." There are some signs experts are watching for, however.

IDPH Follows CDC Recommendation, Urges Boosters for Kids Ages 12-15

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday announced it would adopt the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest recommendation that children 12 to 15 years old get a booster dose five months after receiving their second dose.

“We know that COVID-19 vaccine booster doses can help provide ongoing protection against the Omicron variant,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “Following the CDC’s recommendation, booster doses are encouraged for those aged 12-15 years who received their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine five months ago.”

Chicago's health department followed suit Thursday.

With children as young as 12 now eligible for the added dose, what do we know about booster shot efficacy, safety and more, particularly surrounding the omicron variant?

Omicron and Quarantine or Isolation: Do You Need to Test Out? The Latest Guidance

If you test positive for COVID and isolate, do you need to take another test before you can see people again? What if you were exposed but have no symptoms?

It's a question many are asking as omicron cases surge into the new year following holiday gatherings and as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention update their quarantine and isolation guidelines.

FDA Issues Guidance Amid Throat Swab Debate: 'Tests Should Be Used as Authorized'

With many patients reporting sore throats in omicron COVID cases, a debate over whether or not to add throat swabs to testing methods has sparked, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cautioned that such advice could be dangerous in some cases.

Federal guidance has not changed on how to test for COVID, and all test kits have specific FDA-approved instructions on how they should be used, but some medical professionals are debating whether adding a throat swab, in addition to nasal swabbing, could lead to more accurate test results.

The FDA noted safety concerns with such advice, particularly for at-home tests.

"The FDA advises that COVID-19 tests should be used as authorized, including following their instructions for use regarding obtaining the sample for testing," the agency said in a statement provided to NBC 5 Wednesday.

How Long After COVID Exposure Could You Test Positive?

How long could it take for someone to test positive for COVID following an exposure to someone who had the virus?

It's a question many are asking following holiday gatherings amid surging omicron variant cases.

Testing demand continues to soar as the new year gets underway and some experts say the omicron variant has "sped up" timing for what many have come to know with COVID.

When Could Omicron Symptoms Start After COVID Exposure?

The omicron variant has changed some of what many came to know about the coronavirus and how it spreads, but now with new guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some are wondering when they are most contagious and for how long after contracting the virus?

As cases of the coronavirus surge with the new omicron variant continuing to spread following the holidays, your chances of being exposed to someone with the virus have likely increased. But when might symptoms first appear following a potential exposure?

Some experts say the omicron variant has "sped up" timing for what many have come to know with COVID, including the incubation period, or the time between exposure and the start of symptoms.

"As we've seen these new variants develop - delta, now omicron - what we're seeing is everything gets sped up from a COVID perspective," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Thursday. "It is taking less time from when someone is exposed to COVID to potentially develop infection. It is taking less time to develop symptoms, it is taking less time that someone may be infectious and it is, for many people, taking less time to recover. A lot of that is because many more people are vaccinated."

