Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State Reports 1,462 New Cases of Virus Saturday

As most of Illinois entered Phase Three of the state’s “Restore Illinois” plan, more than 1,400 new cases of coronavirus were reported by health officials on Saturday.

Of the state’s 102 counties, 101 have now reported cases of the virus, with only Scott County remaining free of a confirmed case, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Chicago, which will enter its own Phase Three on Wednesday, has seen more cases than any other area of the state, but while Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the city is ready to move forward, she still is encouraging residents to remain cautious.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis today (May 30):

Illinois Reports 1,462 New Cases of Coronavirus

The statewide coronavirus toll keeps rising, as 1,462 new cases of the virus were reported by health officials Saturday.

To date, 118,917 cases of the virus have been confirmed in Illinois, including more than 44,000 in Chicago alone.

Statewide, 61 additional deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the death toll to 5,330 since the pandemic began.

There was some good news however, as the state’s rolling positivity rate continued its decline. Just seven percent of coronavirus tests have come back positive over the last seven days, according to health officials.

Lightfoot Calls on Chicagoans to Remain on Guard Against COVID-19

Even with the city set to move into Phase Three of its reopening plan on Wednesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is still encouraging city residents to keep up their guard against a new surge in virus cases.

Lightfoot encouraged city residents to continue wearing facial coverings in public and maintaining social distancing even as businesses begin to reopen their doors. Beginning Wednesday, a variety of businesses throughout the city, including non-essential retailers and personal care facilities like hair salons, can reopen their doors.