Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State ‘Rapidly' Moving to Bridge Phase, United Center Drive-Thru

Beginning Tuesday, a drive-thru vaccination will open at Chicago's United Center mass vaccination clinic.

Meanwhile, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that Illinois is moving "rapidly" toward the "Bridge Phase" of the state's reopening plan, on track to potentially move into the new phase within days.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

United Center to Open Drive-Thru Vaccination Site Tuesday

Currently, the facility has been used only for walk-up appointments, but Tuesday will mark the start of a drive-up service.

Vaccinations began March 9 at the United Center in Chicago, though the opening has been marked by confusion and frustration as eligibility guidelines shifted.

When Can You Get the COVID Vaccine in Illinois? Here's a Breakdown

When can you get the COVID vaccine in Illinois? The answer is: it depends. While Illinois is expanding its eligibility guidelines, Chicago is on its own plan.

Eligibility will expand to all residents over the age of 16 outside of Chicago in April, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced. But some people are already eligible or will become eligible before then.

Here's a look at who is eligible to get the vaccine now and who will become eligible in the coming weeks.

Looking for a COVID Vaccine Appointment in Illinois? Here's a List of Places to Check

With both Illinois and Chicago opening vaccinations to millions of residents under varying guidelines, many are wondering where they can get vaccinated and how they schedule an appointment.

There are several ways eligible residents will be able to get vaccinated, but state officials have urged patience as doses continue to trail demand.

Click here for a breakdown of where you can get vaccinated and how to get an appointment, when available.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,220 New COVID Cases, 22 Deaths, 41K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois on Monday reported 1,220 new coronavirus cases and 22 additional deaths, along with more than 41,000 vaccinations in the past 24 hours.

According to figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the 1,220 new confirmed and probable COVID cases reported in the last day brought the state’s total to 1,223,083 cases since the pandemic began last year.

The 22 new deaths lifted the state's death toll to 21,103 fatalities related to the virus, according to health officials.

Illinois ‘Rapidly' Moving Toward New Bridge Phase of COVID Reopening Plan, Pritzker Says

Pritzker unveiled the Bridge Phase last week, announcing new metrics and guidelines that will allow for higher capacity limits at places like museums, zoos and spectator events as well as increased business operations during a transitional period between the current Phase 4 and before a full reopening in Phase 5.

In order to reach the Bridge Phase, 70% of residents 65 and older statewide must have received their first dose of the vaccine, with no increase in COVID-19 metrics like hospital admissions and more.

Pritzker said Monday that about 64% of the senior population in Illinois has been vaccinated.

"We're at about 64% of our 65 and older population getting vaccinated. We'll be moving to the Bridge Phase when we get to 70% and I think you've seen that we're adding about 1% of the 65 and over population every day," Pritzker said. "So rapidly we're moving toward the next phase."

Officials Continue to Withhold 1st COVID Vaccine Doses From Loretto Hospital Amid Controversy

Multiple officials at Chicago’s Loretto Hospital have received reprimands, but are expected to retain their positions after multiple instances in which coronavirus vaccines were purportedly given to individuals with connections to the hospital’s board.

According to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Loretto Hospital will not be receiving additional first doses of the coronavirus vaccine for the foreseeable future after the multiple reported incidents, with at least four currently under investigation.

The latest allegation was published by Block Club Chicago on Monday. According to the publication, vaccine doses were offered to individuals at a jewelry store on Oak Street in Chicago, with a private event held at the location to vaccine employees.

Illinois COVID Vaccine Eligibility Expands to More Essential Workers: Here's Who and When

Some essential workers who were not previously eligible under Illinois' Phase 1B Plus guidelines now qualify for the COVID vaccine beginning Monday.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Friday that Illinois will expand eligibility beginning Monday to higher education staff, government workers, and media. Then, beginning March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders will be eligible for the vaccine.

Here's a look at the full schedule of vaccine eligibility.

Illinois Vaccinations

Forest Park Vaccine Site Opens Friday: What You Need to Know

Cook County is launching its fifth mass COVID vaccination site in suburban Forest Park, open to all eligible Illinois residents. The site opens to the public on Friday and is located at the former HOBO at 7600 West Roosevelt Road in Forest Park.

Cook County Moves Into Phase 1B Plus of COVID Vaccinations

Cook County moved to Phase 1B Plus of its COVID vaccinations on Monday, expanding eligibility to residents 16 years of age or older with specific health conditions.

The county released about 12,500 first-dose appointments on Friday ahead of the eligibility expansion, all of which were booked within a few hours.

All vaccine providers in suburban Cook County have been asked to move to Phase 1B Plus beginning Monday, as have the state-supported mass vaccination sites in the area. Those sites are:

The Tinley Park Convention Center, 18451 Convention Center Drive

South Suburban College, 15800 State St. in South Holland

Triton College, 2000 5th Ave. in River Grove

A former K-Mart at 1155 E Oakton St in Des Plaines

Those mass vaccination sites were previously only administering vaccine allocated for Cook County, but CCDPH said that beginning this week, they will receive additional vaccine supply to enable the sites to serve all eligible Illinois residents.

Registration in the future can be made on the Cook County vaccine website or by calling the county's hotline at (833) 308-1988 on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Illinois COVID Vaccine Eligibility Will Expand to All Adults Outside Chicago in April, Pritzker Says

Eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine will expand to all Illinois residents over the age of 16, except for those in the city of Chicago, beginning on April 12, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday.

"At that date, all state-supported mass vaccination sites, local health departments, pharmacy partners – in short, every jurisdiction that receives vaccine from the State of Illinois’ allocation – will be instructed to move to widespread eligibility," Pritzker's office said in a statement.

All vaccinations will remain by appointment only, officials said, noting that "making an appointment to receive a shot may take time."

Pritzker's office also noted that residents who are not currently eligible to receive the vaccine cannot yet schedule an appointment for a future date, asking for patience in the days and weeks after April 12 as appointments "may be limited."

Are You Eligible? Here's Who Qualifies for COVID Vaccine Under Chicago's Phase 1C

As Chicago prepares to expand vaccine eligibility to more residents as it moves to Phase 1C later this month, who will become eligible?

Phase 1C, set to begin on March 29, will include those with underlying health conditions and essential workers like restaurant employees, those in personal care services, retail workers and more, officials announced Wednesday.

But the list of underlying conditions is not the same as the one being used for the state's Phase 1B Plus. Vaccinations at city-run sites will also be limited to city residents only.

For a full list of who is eligible in Chicago's Phase 1C, click here.