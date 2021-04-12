Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State Opens COVID Vaccine Eligibility, United Center Change

Illinois COVID vaccine eligibility has expanded to anyone age 16 and older, except for in the city of Chicago.

Meanwhile, walk-in appointments at the United Center mass vaccination site will switch to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting next week.

Illinois COVID Vaccine Eligibility Opens: Here's What You Need to Know

Illinois COVID vaccine eligibility expanded to anyone age 16 and older, except for in the city of Chicago, on Monday.

United Center Mass Vaccination Site to Switch to Johnson & Johnson

All Chicago residents who book walk-in appointments at the United Center mass vaccination site will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting April 20, officials said Sunday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said the Chicago Department of Public Health has reported high demand from residents for the single-shot vaccine.

The drive-thru portion of the mass vaccination site, which opened in late March, will provide second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to individuals who've already received their first dose at the United Center, city officials said.

Walk-in appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available starting Monday, April 12. There are two options for making appointments: online and through a call center.

To register online, visit Zocdoc.com/vaccine. The web site is projected to handle much higher volume of appointment requests. Zocdoc will show real-time appointment availability and eligible residents will then be able to select a date/time and book an appointment online. Date of birth will be required when booking an appointment to confirm vaccine eligibility.

To register by phone, call (312) 746-4835. The multi-lingual call center will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Given the anticipated high demand for appointments, residents who can use the website should book their appointments online. While the call center has 200 staffers, those who need to use the call center will very likely experience lengthy wait times.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,942 New COVID Cases, 16 Deaths, 131K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois on Sunday reported 2,942 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, along with 16 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the new confirmed and probable cases reported Sunday bring the state to 1,279,772 cases in the pandemic began.

The 16 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 bring the state to 21,505 fatalities during the pandemic, according to IDPH data.

According to health officials, 131,285 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered on Saturday, bringing the state to 7,178,611 doses administered. The seven-day average of COVID-19 vaccines is now at 126,827 doses, state officials said.

What Makes You More Likely to Get Side Effects From COVID Vaccine?

Side effects are possible after receiving either one or two doses of any of the three coronavirus vaccines currently being administered in the U.S., but not everyone experiences them. Experiencing side effects isn't necessarily a bad thing. In fact, it's a sign your body is responding.

So what makes someone more likely to experience them than others?

Women and younger people are more likely to report side effects, experts say, while side effects could also vary depending on whether or not you've had coronavirus.

People are more likely to report side effects after their second dose, Chicago's top doctor said, echoing reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But not getting side effects isn't negative, health experts say.

If Exposed to COVID While Vaccinated, Do You Need to Quarantine? Chicago's Top Doc Answers

If exposed to COVID-19 while fully vaccinated, do you still need to quarantine? Chicago's top doctor says no.

During a Facebook Live event, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said those who have been fully vaccinated from the coronavirus do not need to quarantine if exposed to COVID.

"The CDC recommends that you do not if you are fully vaccinated," Arwady said. "You are considered protected against COVID and you would not need to quarantine after an exposure."

She reminded that though the vaccine are "very protective," they do not entirely prevent the spread of COVID-19, as the city has seen some cases in people fully vaccinated.

"Not a lot, it's unusual, but it happens," Arwady said. "And so we do ask people after an exposure certainly to be extra careful with monitoring their symptoms, extra careful with wearing your mask."

Illinois Vaccinations

Chicago Residents ‘Welcome' to Sign Up For COVID Vaccine Appointments in Suburbs, Officials Say

Chicago residents are welcome to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Illinois mass vaccinations sites throughout the suburbs, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said last week.

"They're absolutely welcome to," Pritzker said. "I want to make sure that people in Chicago know that they are welcome to sign up for our mass vaccination sites."

Pritzker said he knows Chicago opens vaccine eligibility to all residents age 16 and older on April 19. Hence, he said, people should feel able to make appointments in the suburbs as the rest of Illinois opens eligibility on Monday.

Which COVID Vaccine is Best For You and How Long Do They Last?

As new studies surrounding COVID vaccine efficacy and how long both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines last continue to emerge, how can you know which is best for you?

According to medical experts, the three vaccines currently available in the U.S. each offer some level of protection.

