Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State of Pandemic, New COVID Variants, Booster Timing

Chicago-area health experts say the pandemic is far from over as fall and winter approaches.

The comments come in response to a statement from President Joe Biden, and as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracks a number of variants gaining steam as BA.5 begins to decline.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Is The COVID Pandemic ‘Over,' as Biden Says? Chicago Experts Weigh In

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

After making headlines with comments that the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. is over, President Joe Biden is being taken to task by doctors who say that such language could paint an overly-rosy picture of the situation as the fall and winter months approach.

“The pandemic is over,” Biden said during an appearance on “60 Minutes” over the weekend. “We still have a problem with COVID, and we’re still doing a lot of work on it, but the pandemic is over.”

Read more here.

Do Omicron COVID Vaccine Booster Shots Protect Against Infection? Top Doc Explains

With the arrival of the long-awaited COVID-19 booster shots geared to target BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, many may be curious about how effective are the new vaccines.

How well will the new bivalent COVID booster shots protect against infection from the newest variants and mutations, including the now-dominant omicron subvariant BA.5?

While health officials have said vaccines continue to show effective protection, particularly when it comes to severe outcomes of the virus, experts hope the newest shots could go even further.

Read more here.

New COVID Variants Gain Ground as BA.5 Cases Slow, CDC Says

While the omicron subvariant BA.5 has been the dominant strain of COVID in the United States for several months, there are at least four other subvariants starting to gain ground in recent weeks.

According to the latest estimates released by the CDC on Tuesday, the BA.5 subvariant is still responsible for 84.8% of COVID cases in the United States.

That subvariant, which has been the dominant strain of COVID in the U.S. since early July, peaked at nearly 90% of cases at one point, but has slowly begun to decline as at least four other types of omicron begin to circulate in the population.

Read more here.

Not Sure If Your Symptoms Are Long COVID or Something Else? Here's What to Know

As respiratory infections rise, cold and flu season begins, allergy season persists and the BA.5 omicron subvariant continues its dominance, it can be hard to differentiate what exactly is behind your COVID symptoms -- especially as some linger longer than others.

The Chicago area has reported a sharp rise in child hospitalizations in recent weeks due to a variety of respiratory infections. Meanwhile, nearly two dozen Illinois counties remain at a high community level for COVID and allergy season continues to take its toll.

Read more here.

What to Expect With Possible Side Effects of the Bivalent COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

With the arrival of the long-awaited COVID-19 booster shots geared to target BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, many may be curious about its possible side effects as they prepare for another vaccination.

Turns out, the new boosters may not be much different from your last dose.

Read more here.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Nearly 18K New Cases, 74 Deaths Reported in Last Week

Illinois health officials reported 17,584 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 74 additional deaths, marking a decrease in cases from a week prior, as 20 counties within the state remain at a "high" community level for COVID-19.

The previous week, Illinois reported 19,933 new cases and 64 deaths. The week before that, 26,127 new cases and 70 deaths were reported.

Read more here.

Illinois Reports Highest Vaccine Numbers in Months Following Strong Demand for New COVID Booster Shots

More than 188,000 Illinois residents have been given a dose of the newly-updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots, which health officials assert will likely be key to curbing an anticipated coronavirus surge in the coming months.

The modified boosters, which contain half the original COVID-19 vaccine recipe and half protection against the newest omicron subvariants, were authorized by federal health regulators at the beginning of September and started being given out days later.

Read more here.

Gov. Pritzker Announces Change to COVID-19 Requirements in Illinois

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration on Thursday announced a change to the state’s COVID mitigation strategies.

Among the new guidelines was an update to testing requirements for school and childcare employees. Unvaccinated employees in those settings will no longer be required to test twice weekly.

The change goes into effect Friday, according to the governor's office.

Read more here.

Will COVID Symptoms Shift Heading Into Fall and Winter? What Experts Say to Expect

As COVID symptoms have shifted since the start of the pandemic, many are wondering what to expect next as the variant is expected to continue mutating heading into fall and winter. What are experts watching for?

With the pandemic heading into its third winter, Chicago health experts noted on Tuesday that newer variants can bring changes in symptoms - in fact, they already have.

Read more here.

Which Respiratory Illnesses Are Behind the Recent Surge in Child Hospitalizations in Chicago Area?

A recent spike in child hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses across the Chicago area has caught the attention of health experts, with colder weather likely to make respiratory illnesses even more prevalent.

As COVID-19 remains a health concern, other common respiratory viruses that often present themselves in common cold symptoms are behind a surge that is occurring significantly earlier than a typical spike in illnesses occurs each year that coincides with colder weather.

Read more here.

What Are the Possible Side Effects of the Omicron-Specific COVID-19 Booster Shots?

With the arrival of the long-awaited COVID-19 booster shots geared to target BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, many may be curious about its possible side effects.

Well, the new boosters actually may not be as different from what previous renditions of the vaccines entailed in terms of side effects.

Read more here.

Respiratory Illnesses Leading to Early Surge in Child Hospitalizations. Here's What to Know

Fall and winter are usually the times respiratory illnesses spike, but a recent surge in child hospitalizations in the Chicago area has some health officials concerned.

Fall and winter are usually the times respiratory illnesses spike, but a recent surge in child hospitalizations in the Chicago area has some health officials concerned.

"Right now we're seeing a lot of RSV, we're seeing some other respiratory viruses, you know, lot of kids right now being hospitalized broadly with some respiratory viruses - more traditional ones," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during a Facebook Live Tuesday.

Health experts across the area are reporting a rise in hospitalizations due to respiratory illnesses in children. And some say the COVID pandemic could have an impact on this surge.

Read more here.

Are You Still Contagious With COVID After 5 Days? Here's What We Know

As COVID's incubation period changes, what does that mean for isolation time and how long you are contagious?

During a Facebook Live last month, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported that recent studies have shown the incubation period for COVID has dropped to three days with recent variants.

Read more here.

How Long Are You Contagious With COVID? The Incubation Period Has Changed, Top Doc Says

COVID's incubation period has changed with the extra-contagious BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, Chicago's top doctor said, but what does that mean for how long you are contagious?

During a Facebook Live last month, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported that recent studies have shown the incubation period for COVID has dropped to three days with recent variants.

Read more here.

Can You Mix and Match Your COVID Booster Shot?

For those who are planning to get a COVID booster shot, will they need to get the same vaccine as their primary series or can they mix and match?

The answer depends.

Read more here.

If You've Already Had a Booster Shot, Can You Get the New COVID Vaccine?

The new COVID vaccines designed to specifically target the omicron variant and its highly contagious subvariants come with plenty of questions, including some from those wondering if they can still get the updated booster even if they already had a booster vaccine?

The answer is yes, as long as your last booster dose was at least two months ago.

Read more here.