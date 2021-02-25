Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State Expands Phase 1B Vaccine Eligibility

Illinois' Phase 1B of COVID-19 vaccinations expanded Thursday as the state opened up eligibility to a much larger group of residents.

Meanwhile, Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago is seeking participants for clinical trials designed to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of coronavirus vaccines in children under the age of 12.

Here are the latest COVID headlines from around the state:

Phase 1B COVID Vaccinations Expand in Illinois: Here's What You Need to Know

Known as Phase 1B Plus, the current phase of Illinois' COVID vaccine rollout now includes people with certain high-risk medical conditions and comorbidities. But that won't be the case everywhere.

Here's what we know so far about the expanded Phase 1B, including who is eligible, which locations are expanding and which are not, if you need proof and more.

Lurie Children's Hospital Seeks Participants for COVID Vaccine Trials

Physicians at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago are seeking participants for clinical trials designed to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of coronavirus vaccines in children under the age of 12.

This week, the hospital published a survey to its website seeking more information from the parents of potential participants in the study, which is expected to take place later this year.

According to the hospital’s website, not all individuals who fill out the survey, which can be found here, will be selected to participate in the trial. Instead, the survey will be used to collect a list of potential participants, which will then be evaluated by the researchers as they construct the group of individuals that will take part in the study.

The trials for both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are expected to start enrollment within 3-to-6 weeks, according to hospital officials. The studies are expected to take 3-to-4 months to complete, and will require several months for researchers to evaluate and pore over data before it can be reviewed by the FDA.

After that, it is expected that vaccines could be approved for children by the fall or winter, according to officials.

CDC: More Than 50 Were Sickened in COVID Outbreak at Chicago Gym Last Summer

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released a new report on a coronavirus outbreak that sickened more than 50 individuals who took in-person classes at a Chicago gym last summer.

According to the report, the Chicago Department of Public Health was notified of a potential COVID-19 outbreak at the facility on Sept. 8. Of 81 individuals who attended in-person classes at the gym between Aug. 24 and Sept. 1, 55 individuals ultimately tested positive for the virus, according to the CDC report.

Among that group of 55 positive COVID results, 24 reported that they had suffered serious symptoms of the virus. Just two of the individuals were hospitalized because of the virus, with one person reporting that they had to spend a total of eight days in an area hospital because of COVID symptoms.

No deaths were reported during the outbreak.

Of those individuals, 78% participated in multiple classes at the gym while potentially infectious. Of that group, 22 individuals attended classes on or after dates where they had begun to experience symptoms of coronavirus.

The CDC says that they interviewed a total of 58 individuals who had participated in the classes during the outbreak. Of those individuals, 44 reported that masks were worn infrequently in the gym, including 32 of the individuals who later tested positive for the virus.

Infrequent mask use was reported more commonly among those individuals who tested positive for COVID than among those who did not.

Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson: Is One Vaccine Better Than the Others?

With a third coronavirus vaccine nearing approval in the U.S., what is the difference between the vaccines and should you pick one over the other?

According to medical experts, two vaccines currently available in the U.S., as well as one from Johnson & Johnson, which is currently awaiting emergency use authorization, each offer some level of protection.

Already, Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines have been circulating across the U.S., both requiring two shots for full protection.

But according to an analysis by U.S. regulators released Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine also offers strong protection against severe COVID-19, setting the stage for a final decision on a new and easier-to-use shot to help tame the pandemic.

The Food and Drug Administration’s scientists confirmed that overall the vaccine is about 66% effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19, and about 85% effective against the most serious illness. The agency also said J&J's shot — one that could help speed vaccinations by requiring just one dose instead of two — is safe to use. But that’s just one step in the FDA’s evaluation of a third vaccine option for the U.S.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines now being used in the U.S. and numerous other countries must be kept frozen, while the J&J shot can last three months in the refrigerator, making it easier to handle. AstraZeneca's vaccine, widely used in Europe, Britain and Israel, is made similarly and also requires refrigeration but takes two doses.

J&J tested its single-dose option in 44,000 adults in the U.S., Latin America and South Africa. Different mutated versions of the virus are circulating in different countries, and the FDA analysis cautioned that it's not clear how well the vaccine works against each variant. But J&J previously announced the vaccine worked better in the U.S. -- 72% effective against moderate to severe COVID-19, compared with 66% in Latin America and 57% in South Africa.

Coronavirus Vaccination Site Opens at New Trier High School

Health officials opened a vaccination point of distribution at New Trier High School Wednesday.

The POD will supply nearly 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday with more arriving in accordance with local health departments, officials said.

Officials noted that there was a need for a vaccination site in Chicago's northern suburbs, hence the location of the latest POD in Winnetka. Vaccine doses at New Trier are designated for first responders, school personnel and other essential employees at the high school, officials said.

When the POD closed Wednesday at 5 p.m., Cook County Health data showed 571 vaccine doses had been administered at eight stations spread across the high school gym. Data showed "no adverse events."

Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,022 New Cases, 44 Additional Deaths, Nearly 56K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois are reporting 2,022 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 44 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Wednesday's new cases bring the state to 1,179,342 cases of the virus since the pandemic began last year. A total of 20,374 deaths have been reported as a result of the virus.

The seven-day positivity rate dropped Wednesday, with 2.6% of all tests coming back with positive results, according to IDPH. The positivity rate on individuals tested dropped slightly to 2.8%.

Over the last 24 hours, state laboratories received 82,976 test specimens, with 17,804,537 tests performed during the pandemic in all.

Hospitalizations in the state continue to drop, with 1,511 patients currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of those patients, 338 are currently in intensive care units, while 172 are on ventilators.

According to IDPH data, a total of 55,947 doses of the vaccine were administered in Illinois on Tuesday, with the seven-day rolling average now standing at 58,141 doses per day.

A total of 2,584,125 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois, along with 445,200 doses delivered to pharmacies as part of a federal program to inoculate staff and residents at long-term care facilities. Of those 3 million doses, 2,310,929 vaccines had been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 291,273 for long-term care facilities.

Are COVID Vaccinations Free? Top Chicago Health Official Addresses Concerns

Chicago health officials are reminding residents that the coronavirus vaccine itself is free, but the city is also evaluating what it can do when clinics pass on administrative costs to patients when administering the treatment.

During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said that patients aren’t allowed to be charged for the vaccine itself because of the agreements between the federal government and companies and clinics that are in charge of administering the vaccine.

“I want people in Chicago to hear that they should not be billed directly for receiving a COVID vaccine, unless they're receiving other services that are associated with that visit,” she said.

The vaccine itself is delivered to clinics free of charge through agreements between pharmaceutical companies and the federal government, according to Arwady. She did caution residents that there are other small costs that could be incurred if a patient receives other treatment or services during their visit to receive the vaccine.

“Where people are seeing a provider for something that goes beyond the COVID vaccine, like if (they’re) seeing their primary care doctor and having my regular check in and getting lab work done, and then get the COVID vaccine as part of that visit, you still are able to bill for that visit,” she said. “It gets complicated relatively quickly.”

Arwady says the issue of additional charges related to the vaccine has occurred most frequently when patients visit urgent care clinics and other similar facilities for treatment, but that the CDPH is looking into those issues.

Chicago's Top Doctor Shares Biggest Concern With Emerging COVID Variants

Chicago's top doctor said she's less worried about the current variants being monitored in the U.S., because she has a bigger concern she's monitoring.

The U.S. is monitoring new variants of the coronavirus emerging across the U.S., some of which have already been identified in cases in Illinois.

The main concern in the city, Arwady said, has been the variant first reported out of the U.K., which she noted has been detected in at least a dozen cases in the city, but more across the state.

"That's the one that is thought to be more infectious meaning more contagious, but the vaccine continues to be very protective against it as we saw in in this trial here," Arwady said during a Facebook Live Tuesday.

Outside of the U.K. variant, others that originated in South Africa and Brazil have also appeared in the U.S., raising some concerns.

The Illinois Department of Public Health revealed earlier this month that the first case of the coronavirus variant B.1.351, first identified in South Africa, was found in the state.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the current variants "spread more easily and quickly than other variants."

But experts believe the current vaccines in the U.S. provide at least some level of protection against these variants, though Arwady noted one of the three strains poses a bigger risk than others and that is the variant out of South Africa.

"That one has been shown, particularly some of the vaccines, to have decreased effectiveness against that strain," Arwady said. "So the Pfizer and the Moderna continue to be protective against that strain, but not as protective, like it backs off a little bit. And then unfortunately the AstraZeneca vaccine, which we don't have here yet, but it was the one that they were planning to use in South Africa, really was not very protective. It was like less than 50% protective. And so, South Africa actually stopped its vaccination campaign because they did not want to be vaccinating people with a vaccine that was not protective against that barrier. That's the kind of thing that makes me the most concerned."

Read more here.