Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State COVID Levels, Antibody Treatment Pulled

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released its latest COVID community levels.

The new numbers come as the FDA pushes for once-a-year COVID shots in the U.S.

Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today.

All of Chicago Area at Low COVID Community Level: CDC

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

All counties in the Chicago area are now at a low COVID alert level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While some counties in Illinois do remain at an elevated "medium" community level for COVID, the majority of the state is now at a "low" level and no counties were at "high."

FDA Withdraws COVID Antibody Treatment Evusheld Because It's Not Effective Against 93% of Subvariants

The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday pulled its authorization for AstraZeneca's Evusheld, an antibody injection that people with weak immune systems relied on for additional protection against COVID-19.

The FDA pulled Evusheld from the market because it is not effective against more than 90% of the COVID subvariants that are currently circulating in the U.S.

Read more here.

FDA's Advisers Back Plan For Once-a-Year COVID Shots for Most Americans

The U.S. is poised to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like a yearly flu shot, a major shift in strategy despite a long list of questions about how to best protect against a still rapidly mutating virus.

The Food and Drug Administration asked its scientific advisers Thursday to help lay the groundwork for switching to once-a-year boosters for most Americans -- and how and when to periodically update the shots’ recipe.

Read more here.

Omicron Booster Shots Provide Some Protection Against Mild Illness From Covid XBB Subvariants, CDC Says

Pfizer's and Moderna's omicron boosters reduced the risk of mild illness from the XBB family of subvariants compared to people who did not receive the shot, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Wednesday.

The CDC study provides the first estimate of the omicron shots' real-world effectiveness against the XBB family of subvariants. Some scientists have warned the XBB subvariants could cause another Covid wave because they are so good at evading the antibodies that block infections.

Read more here.

Which Symptoms Are Associated With New COVID Variant XBB.1.5 as Midwest Cases Rise?

With the new and highly contagious XBB.1.5 COVID variant now making up nearly 50% of cases nationwide, and as cases in the Midwest rise, which symptoms should you be watching for?

The new and highly contagious COVID variant dubbed XBB.1.5 nearly doubled its prevalence in the Midwest over the last week and experts say that growth will likely continue in the weeks ahead.

The variant now makes up 49.1% of cases in the U.S. and more than 23% of cases in the Midwest, climbing in both metrics from 43% and roughly 14% the week prior, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read more here.

‘Kraken' COVID Variant, XBB.1.5 Climbing in Midwest, Experts Say More Cases Expected

The new and highly contagious COVID variant dubbed XBB.1.5 roughly doubled its prevalence in the Midwest over the last week and experts say that growth will likely continue in the weeks ahead.

The variant now makes up 43% of cases in the U.S. and more than 14% of cases in the Midwest, climbing in both metrics from 30.4% and roughly 7% the week prior, according to estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Read more here.