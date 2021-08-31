Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Mask Mandate Citations, Remote Learning Option

Businesses in Chicago are being cited as the city enforces an indoor mask mandate now in effect across the state.

Meanwhile, some concerned Chicago Public Schools parents say they want a remote learning waiver for students.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Chicago Businesses Cited Over Mask Mandate, City Says

Chicago has been enforcing its indoor mask mandate and a number of businesses have been cited in recent days for failing to comply, the city said.

According to Chicago Mayor Lori Lighftoot's office, the Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) issued 16 "notices to correct" and 20 citations to businesses from Aug. 20 through Aug. 29.

The city's new indoor mask mandate took effect on Aug. 20. A similar mandate for the entire state began Monday.

"As cases continue to rise in Chicago, BACP is putting all businesses on high alert and letting them know that we will be strictly enforcing the City of Chicago mask mandate," the mayor's office said in a release.

Some CPS Parents Push to Obtain Remote Learning Waiver

Monday, the first day of classes for Chicago Public Schools students, was especially nerve-racking for Christine Hernandez, whose 13-year-old son, Christopher, is on the Autism spectrum and goes to a sensory school on the city's North Side.

Hernandez said she hoped her son could attend school virtually because of her ongoing health issues and rising COVID-19 cases spurred by the delta variant.

"It is scary having my son go in person knowing he could bring something home that could be deadly to me," the mother said, noting she is in kidney failure and awaiting a transplant.

Hernandez said she applied for CPS' remote learning option, the Virtual Academy, but was denied. And she wasn't alone.

CPS said 758 people applied for the Virtual Academy, but 481 students were admitted.

Cook County Judge Rescinds Ruling Stopping Unvaccinated Mom From Seeing Son

A Cook County judge who barred a divorced mother from seeing her 11-year-old son because she hasn't been vaccinated against COVID-19 rescinded the original ruling Monday, restoring the mother's parental rights.

Rebecca Firlit's case became the subject of national attention earlier this month after Cook County Judge James Shapiro asked the 39-year-old mother if she was vaccinated during an online child support hearing.

When she said no, the judge withdrew her rights to see the boy until she gets vaccinated. The judge, not Firlit's ex-husband, raised the issue during the Aug. 10 hearing.

Jesse Jackson in Rehab Facility, Wife Moved From ICU as COVID Battle Continues

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and his wife, Jacqueline, were both said to have been making progress regarding their health approximately one week after being hospitalized for COVID-19, according to a statement from family.

Jacqueline Jackson, 77, remains hospitalized as of Monday, but was moved out of the intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and into a "regular hospital room" where she continues to receive oxygen.

Jacqueline Jackson has not been vaccinated, longtime family spokesman Frank Watkins previously said. He declined to elaborate.

Proof, Testing, Religious Exemptions: What to Know About COVID Vaccine Mandates

With both Illinois and Chicago mandating COVID vaccines for certain groups, what are the requirements and what do you need to know?

Here's a breakdown of what we know so far.

Illinois Mask Mandate: New Indoor Mask Requirements Take Effect Monday

Illinois' reinstated mask mandate takes effect Monday, requiring residents over the age of 2 to wear face coverings in indoor settings.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker re-issued the mask mandate for the state Thursday, saying the state is "running out of time as our hospitals run out of beds."

The new indoor mask guidelines, similar to mandates already handed down in Cook County and Chicago, will require facial coverings in indoor settings, regardless of COVID vaccination status.

"Illinois will join several other states that have reinstituted statewide indoor mask requirements, regardless of vaccination status, effective on Monday," Pritzker said in his announcement. "Masks work. Period."

He noted that while face coverings are not required outdoors, "masks are strongly encouraged in crowded outdoor settings like festivals and concerts as well as for activities that require close contact with people who are not vaccinated."

Full guidance on Illinois' indoor mask mandate.