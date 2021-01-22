Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Pritzker to Speak, 4 Ways to Get Vaccinated in Chicago

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to deliver an update on the state's coronavirus response Friday.

Meanwhile Chicago's top health official on Thursday said that there are four ways in which residents will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, revealing new details about the city's vaccination rollout plan.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across the state of Illinois today, Jan. 22:

Gov. Pritzker to Give COVID-19 Update

Originally scheduled for Thursday, the news conference was delayed one day and Pritzker will now hold the news conference at 12 p.m. at the Thompson Center in Chicago, according to his public schedule

The event can be watched live in the video player above.

Illinois Reports 4,979 New Coronavirus Cases, 123 Additional Deaths Thursday

Health officials in Illinois reported 4,979 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, along with 123 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Thursday's new cases brought the statewide total number of confirmed cases to 1,086,333 since the pandemic began. The fatalities reported Thursday lifted the death toll to 18,520.

In the last 24 hours, Illinois officials said 99,036 test specimens were returned to state laboratories, putting the state at 15,083,685 tests performed during the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate on all tests was 5.4%, while the positivity rate for unique individuals tested is at 6.5% - both down slightly from the day before.

As of Wednesday night, 3,281 patients in Illinois were hospitalized due to coronavirus. Of those patients, 662 were in intensive care units, while 358 were on ventilators.

Chicago Looking to Bring Back Indoor Dining 'Very Soon,' Top Doc Says

With Chicago's numbers trending in the right direction, city health officials are hopeful the city will soon drop to a lower tier for coronavirus mitigations, allowing some indoor dining to resume.

Chicago started to ease some of its coronavirus restrictions this week as the region moved down to Tier 2, but indoor dining remains suspended across the city until it reaches Tier 1.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said Thursday that the city's metrics are close to meeting the state's guidelines to enter Tier 1.

"We like every single region around the state needs to have adequate ICU capacity, which we have, we need to have declining numbers of COVID patients in the hospitals which we clearly have we're doing very well, and we need to have a sustained positivity rate under 8%," Arwady said. "I can tell you that that we're right around that 8% mark and we've been there for the last couple of days in the way that the state is measuring it today. [Wednesday], the day before we were right at 8%. Everything's moving the right way so I anticipate that in the next day or two, we may start to be below that mark. You've got to be below it for at least three days so I don't have a magic ball."

Repeating her optimism from earlier in the week, Arwady said restaurants could begin reopening "very soon."

"We're seeing excellent progress with COVID numbers here in Chicago, our rates are down our positivity is coming down," she said. "We're looking ahead to potentially, hopefully very soon, being in a place to start some careful reopening of restaurant dining and I know how much interest there is in that. That's because we are broadly bringing COVID under control, and the work that we're doing through vaccine is to make sure that the vaccine is one more tool in bringing our city post COVID."

AMC to Open 42 Movie Theaters Across Illinois by Next Friday

AMC Entertainment announced 42 movie theaters across Illinois will resume operation by Jan. 29, with some reopening as soon as Friday.

Seven AMC theaters will reopen throughout the state Friday after state officials announced most Illinois regions could leave Tier 3 coronavirus mitigations, the company said in a release.

On Jan. 29, 35 additional AMC locations will reopen under enhanced health and safety mitigations, according to the movie theaters.

These Are the 4 Ways You Will Be Able to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine in Chicago

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady detailed the four ways at a news conference at one of the city's "points of dispensing" vaccination sites.

The four ways people can get vaccinated in Chicago will be, according to Arwady: through their medical system or health care provider, through pharmacies, through a dedicated vaccination location like the points of dispensing sites, or through their employer.

2 Chicago-Area Counties Can Resume Indoor Dining; 1 Region Moves to Phase 4

Two Chicago-area counties can now move to Tier 1 mitigations, state health officials announced Thursday, allowing them to reopen indoor dining at restaurants in a limited capacity while another Illinois region will be moving to Phase 4.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Region 7, home to Will and Kankakee counties, can now enter Tier 1.

The region had been the only one in the Chicago area still under Tier 3 mitigations this week. Most of the Chicago area is now under Tier 2 or Tier 1 mitigations.

In addition to Region 7's progress, IDPH also reports Region 6 can enter Phase 4 beginning Thursday.

“I am excited that 10 out of our 11 regions have moved out of Tier 3 mitigations,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. “However, this does not mean we can let our guard down."

Illinois Reports 4,822 New Coronavirus Cases, 107 Additional Deaths Wednesday

Health officials in Illinois reported 4,822 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, along with 107 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Wednesday's new cases brought the statewide total number of confirmed cases to 1,081,354 since the pandemic began. The fatalities reported Wednesday lifted the death toll to 18,398.

In the last 24 hours, Illinois officials said 86,121 test specimens were returned to state laboratories, putting the state at 14,984,649 tests performed during the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate on all tests was 5.5%, while the positivity rate for unique individuals tested is at 6.8% - both down slightly from the day before.

As of Tuesday night, 3,284 patients in Illinois were hospitalized due to coronavirus. Of those patients, 722 were in intensive care units, while 379 were on ventilators.

Chicago Could See Return of Indoor Dining Next Week, City's Top Doc Says

Chicago started to ease some of its coronavirus restrictions this week as the region moved down to Tier 2, but indoor dining remains suspended across the city until it reaches Tier 1.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady says Tier 1 could be in the near future, with the city potentially meeting the required metrics by the weekend.

"So here in Chicago, our number of COVID cases in the hospital is going down well, our ICU capacity adequate and our positivity had come down. And so really, as of now, still in restaurants and bars, there is no indoor service - that's allowed in the next tier, which we may possibly be able to move toward as early as, you know, possibly over the weekend, early next week, depending where this number goes," Arwady said Tuesday.

Chicago Reveals New Details, Tentative Dates of COVID-19 Vaccine Plan

The city of Chicago released new details about its coronavirus vaccine distribution plan on Tuesday, including tentative dates for when each of the next phases might begin, with a goal of opening vaccinations up to all Chicagoans over the age of 16 by the end of May.

Chicago is currently preparing to enter Phase 1B of its vaccination plan along with the rest of Illinois Monday, opening up doses for frontline workers and those over the age of 65.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady announced in a livestream on Tuesday that the city will tentatively look to enter the next phase, Phase 1C, on March 29, followed by Phase 2 on May 31.

"I want to be very clear that any dates we provide are purely speculative based on how much vaccine we get," Arwady said. "Right now here in Chicago we're getting 34,000 approximately first doses… per week and that is not even enough to be able to vaccinate 5% of the people who are going to be eligible in Phase 1B."

What Are Illinois' COVID Tiers and Phases? Here's a Breakdown

Most of Illinois' 11 regions moved between tiers and phases of the state's COVID-19 reopening plan on Monday when officials announced a change in the criteria needed to loosen restrictions.

What exactly are the state's tiers and phases - and how do regions move between them? Here's a breakdown:

Phases 4 and 5 are part of the original "Restore Illinois" plan that Gov. J.B. Pritzker unveiled last year at the outset of the pandemic. Tiers 1, 2 and 3 are "resurgence mitigations" that were implemented as the state's cases and deaths spiked amid a second wave of the coronavirus in the fall.

All 11 of the state's regions were placed in the most restrictive Tier 3 on Nov. 20, suspending indoor dining across Illinois and closing down museums and casinos, among other mitigations which lasted through the holiday season. Pritzker announced earlier this month that regions could begin to lift those most stringent restrictions on Jan. 15 if they met the criteria.

On Monday, Illinois officials announced that the state is launching multiple health care staffing contracts to help increase hospital staffing, thereby increasing the number of “staffed” beds available for coronavirus patients. That change means the hospital bed availability metric used in determining a region's tier or phase will now include ICU beds, but not medical or surgical bed limits, in the region.

As a result, the majority of Illinois’ regions were able to lift some of the mitigations in place as they moved into different tiers or phases of the plan.

Read the full breakdown here.