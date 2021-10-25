Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Pritzker to Give COVID Update, Chicago Begins Boosters

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to delivered a coronavirus update Monday as the nation prepares for potential authorization of COVID vaccines for children under 12.

Plus, Chicago begins booster shot distribution for newly-eligible residents.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Watch Live: Gov. Pritzker to Give COVID-19 Update, Discuss Pediatric Vaccinations Monday

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update Monday, where he is expected to discuss pediatric vaccinations one day before an FDA panel debates whether or not to recommend kid-sized Pfizer shots for children ages 5 to 11.

The governor is slated to speak at 1:30 p.m. from Chicago's Thompson Center.

The governor's address comes just after the White House announced children ages 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 shot at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, detailing plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for elementary school youngsters in a matter of weeks.

This week will mark a major step in authorizing COVID vaccines for such age groups.

Chicago to Begin Offering COVID Booster Shots Starting This Week

Chicago officials will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all those eligible starting early next week, following the endorsement from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of extra doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Friday that it will offer Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine booster shots across the city beginning Monday.

“Now is a great time to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose as long as it has been six months since your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or two months since you received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

Chicago Rodents Exhibiting ‘Unusual' and ‘Aggressive' Behavior During Pandemic, Report Says

While Chicago was named the "rattiest" city in the U.S. for the seventh year in a row, Orkin said rodents have been exhibiting "unusual" or "aggressive" behavior in cities throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Because the pandemic forced a number of restaurants and businesses to close, leading to less waste, Orkin said the rodents have had to find new food sources.

"Without food waste to consume, these pests were seen scavenging new areas and exhibiting unusual or aggressive behavior," Orkin said.

Moderna and J&J COVID Booster Shots Now Available. Here's Who's Eligible

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed additional doses of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines, but who exactly does the updated guidance cover?

Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already were eligible for a booster and on Thursday, the CDC said specific Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients qualify, too.

And in a bigger change, the agency is allowing the flexibility of “mixing and matching" that extra dose regardless of which type people received first.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 15,131 New COVID Cases, 183 Deaths, 209K Vaccinations in the Past Week

Illinois health officials on Friday reported 15,131 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, along with 183 additional deaths and over 209,651 new vaccine doses administered.

In all, 1,680,908 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health. The additional deaths reported this week bring the state to 25,590 confirmed COVID fatalities.

Here's When You Need to Get Your COVID Vaccine to Be Fully Vaccinated By the Holidays

As Illinois health officials advocate for vaccinations ahead of the holiday season and cold winter months, Chicago's top doctor revealed when you would need to get your shots if you want to be fully vaccinated for holiday gatherings.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady gave dates to receive the first and single vaccine doses in order to be fully vaccinated by Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa.

Illinois Prepares to Increase Booster Shots as More Residents Set to Become Eligible

Gov. J.B. Pritzker delivered a COVID-19 update for Illinois Tuesday morning.

Illinois health officials detailed a plan Tuesday to get more COVID-19 booster shots in the arms of residents across the state as more doses become available.

With more residents expected to become eligible for boosters in coming weeks, the Illinois Department of Public Health plans to increase education and provide skilled nursing facilities to administer shots.

“We know that COVID-19 vaccines are life-saving," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. "For our seniors, you’re 29 times more likely to end up in the hospital if you’re unvaccinated. Boosters will extend that life-saving protection."

10 Myths About COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids, Busted By Chicago Pediatricians

The FDA is planning to meet soon to discuss the next eligible age group, children ages 5-11, for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, and pediatricians are preparing to administer the shots, once the vaccine is approved.

Doctors at Advocate Children’s Hospital have been talking with families and parents, listening to their questions and concerns. Misinformation about the vaccine is a big concern for Advocate doctors, who composed a list of the top myths they’re hearing.

