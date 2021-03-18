Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Sources Say Pritzker to Expand COVID Vaccine Eligibility

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to announce a major expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility across Illinois as well as a new phase in the state's reopening plan, sources say.

Meanwhile, Chicago will enter Phase 1C, expanding coronavirus vaccine eligibility to include those with underlying health conditions and more essential workers, as planned on March 29.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

And Walgreens has again apologized for a "technical glitch" with the COVID vaccine scheduler on its website, marking the third time in as many weeks that the company has acknowledged issues with its online appointment sign-up process.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Pritzker to Expand Illinois COVID Vaccine Eligibility and Announce New Reopening Phase, Sources Say

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to announce on Thursday a major expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility across Illinois as well as a new phase in the state's reopening plan, sources said.

Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike are expected to deliver a COVID-19 update at 11:30 a.m. from the Thompson Center in Chicago, according to his public schedule. That news conference can be watched live in the video player above.

Sources said Wednesday that the update will include an expansion of eligibility for the coronavirus vaccine to all Illinois residents age 16 and older beginning on April 12.

Pritzker said last week that he felt "confident" in vaccine supply moving forward and that he believed the state could make all adults eligible for the vaccine ahead of the May 1 deadline that President Joe Biden laid out earlier this month.

Illinois entered what's called Phase 1B Plus of its vaccine rollout plan late last month, expanding eligibility to individuals with certain high-risk medical conditions and comorbidities.

But when the state entered Phase 1B Plus, several jurisdictions, including the city of Chicago, suburban Cook County and several other counties in the area, announced that they would not expand eligibility along with the rest of Illinois, citing low vaccine supply.

Chicago officials announced Wednesday that the city could move into Phase 1C, which includes all remaining essential workers as well as all adults with qualifying health conditions, as planned on March 29.

Sources said the governor will also announce on Thursday a new phase of the state’s reopening plan, bridging the gap between Phase Four, where the state currently is, and Phase Five, where the state will fully reopen after an appropriate number of individuals have been vaccinated and “herd immunity” is achieved.

Read more here.

Cook County Expands COVID Vaccine Eligibility to Phase 1B Plus Starting Next Week

Cook County will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to Phase 1B Plus beginning next week, the health department announced Wednesday.

Starting Monday, coronavirus vaccine doses will open to residents with certain high-risk medical conditions and comorbidities, in accordance with Illinois guidelines.

The list of qualifying high-risk medical conditions in Phase 1B Plus includes:

Cancer

Chronic Kidney Disease

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Diabetes

Heart Condition

Immunocompromised State from a Solid Organ Transplant

Smoking

Obesity

Pregnancy

Pulmonary Disease

Sickle Cell Disease

Cook County Health will open new coronavirus vaccine appointments Friday at noon, the department announced. Residents eligible in the next vaccination phase can sign up here.

Read more here.

Are You Eligible? Here's Who Qualifies for COVID Vaccine Under Chicago's Phase 1C

As Chicago prepares to expand vaccine eligibility to more residents as it moves to Phase 1C later this month, who will become eligible?

Phase 1C, set to begin on March 29, will include those with underlying health conditions and essential workers like restaurant employees, those in personal care services, retail workers and more, officials announced Wednesday.

But the list of underlying conditions is not the same as the one being used for the state's Phase 1B Plus. Vaccinations at city-run sites will also be limited to city residents only.

For a full list of who is eligible in Chicago's Phase 1C, click here.

Chicago's Phase 1C Will Begin on March 29. Here's What That Means

Chicago will enter Phase 1C, expanding coronavirus vaccine eligibility to include those with underlying health conditions and essential workers, on March 29, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot officially announced Wednesday.

"We are here to announce that because of the progress that we've made today in fighting COVID-19 that we will move into category 1C as planned on March 29," Lightfoot said. "This is good news for the tens of thousands who are anxiously awaiting their turn to get the life saving COVID-19 vaccine."

Lightfoot noted the expansion means that in two weeks, vaccine eligibility in Chicago will expand to residents with underlying health conditions and essential workers, including restaurant employees, hotel workers, hairdressers, clergy members, construction workers, delivery drivers, and warehouse workers, among others. Those already eligible under Phases 1A and 1B will also remain eligible in 1C.

Read more here.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,655 New COVID Cases, 17 Deaths, 102K Vaccinations Reported

Health officials in Illinois on Wednesday reported 1,655 new coronavirus cases and 17 additional deaths, along with more than 102,000 vaccinations in the past 24 hours.

According to figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the 1,655 new confirmed and probable COVID cases reported in the last day brought the state’s total to 1,213,765 cases since the pandemic began last year.

The 17 new deaths lifted the state's death toll to 20,988 fatalities related to the virus, according to health officials.

In the last 24 hours, state health officials say 77,798 new test specimens were returned to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to 19,299,281 tests performed.

As of Tuesday evening, 1,143 Illinois residents were hospitalized due to the virus. Of those patients, 259 were in ICU beds and 102 were on ventilators. According to health officials, the seven-day positivity rate on all tests currently stands at 2.2%, while the positivity rate for individuals tested is at 2.6%.

A total of 102,390 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, IDPH said, bringing the rolling seven-day average for daily vaccinations to 102,223. In all, Illinois has received 5,516,725 doses of the vaccine and of those, a total of 4,283,487 have been administered in the state.

Walgreens Acknowledges Glitch With COVID Vaccine Scheduler Website, Third in as Many Weeks

Walgreens on Tuesday again apologized for a "technical glitch" with the COVID vaccine scheduler on its website, marking the third time in as many weeks that the company has acknowledged issues with its online appointment sign-up process.

Users began to report on Monday that the Walgreens website had booked second-dose vaccination appointments without also booking the preceding first doses. On Tuesday, Walgreens said that was a "glitch" that has since been resolved and that they would be reaching out to those impacted.

"A technical glitch allowed patients in select stores to book appointments for second dose time slots without also booking their first dose. This issue has been resolved," a representative for Walgreens said in a statement Tuesday evening.

Walgreens said that in addition to its online scheduler, appointments can be booked by calling 1-800-Walgreens (1-800-925-4733) or they can be made in stores or by calling a local Walgreens individually.

Read more here.

Illinois Vaccinations

Lake County Identifies Its First Case of Brazil COVID Variant

Lake County health officials say the first case of the COVID-19 variant from Brazil has been identified in the county.

The Lake County Health Department said in a statement announcing the case on Wednesday that staff are investigating and that the person's travel history was unknown.

“This is the second new variant of COVID-19 to be identified in Lake County since February, and the rise of these new variants could impact the progress we have made this year,” Lake County Health Department Executive Director Mark Pfister said in a statement.

The first case of the Brazilian variant P.1 in Illinois was reported by the Chicago Department of Public Health on March 5.

Read more here.