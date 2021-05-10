Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Pritzker and Lightfoot to Update on COVID Vaccinations

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are expected to deliver an update on Monday about opportunities for more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, more than 4,700 cases of coronavirus in the state of Illinois are of variant coronavirus strains, health officials say.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois this weekend:

Pritzker and Lightfoot to Update on COVID Vaccination Opportunities in Chicago

The two will deliver a joint news conference beginning at around 9 a.m. from the Harris Bank Building in downtown Chicago, according to their public schedules.

Pritzker's says the event will be to "announce expanded opportunities for Illinois workers to get vaccinated," while Lightfoot's says it will contain "updates on Chicago’s vaccination efforts." The news conference can be watched live in the video player above.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 1,741 New COVID Cases, 30 Deaths, 81K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 1,741 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 30 additional deaths Sunday, along with nearly 81,000 vaccine doses administered.

According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state has now recorded 1,354,967 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, along with 22,223 fatalities related to the virus.

An additional 2,354 deaths are currently classified as “probable” COVID-19 fatalities, according to IDPH data.

In the last 24 hours, 65,930 tests have been performed statewide, bringing the state’s total number of tests to 23,347,731.

State officials say that 80,843 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered Saturday, boosting the state’s rolling seven-day average to 73,622 doses per day. In all, 9,908,489 doses of the vaccine have been administered since it became publicly available in December.

Illinois Says More Than 4,700 COVID Cases in State Involve Variant Strains of Virus

More than 4,700 cases of coronavirus in the state of Illinois involve variant strains of the virus, including more than 3,000 cases of a variant that originated in the United Kingdom, health officials announced Sunday.

According to the latest figures from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 4,751 cases of coronavirus involve variant strains.

Of those, 3,170 have been identified as the B.1.1.7 variant, which originated in the United Kingdom and has become one of the most prevalent strains of the virus in the United States.

That variant, according to IDPH officials, spreads more easily and rapidly than previous strains of the virus, and has been shown in some studies to be more deadly.

Family, Friends Remember Bolingbrook Teen Who Died Days After Testing Positive For COVID

Family and friends are remembering a Bolingbrook teen who died just two days after testing positive for coronavirus, holding a vigil and a balloon release Saturday evening in her honor.

Dykota Morgan, 15, was a freshman at Bolingbrook High School. Her family told NBC 5 she played several sports, was pretty healthy, and didn’t have any pre-existing conditions. They hope that by sharing her story people will take the virus seriously and get vaccinated.

Relying on each other for love and support, this week has been unimaginable for family and of Dykota.

“I’m so thankful that everyone was able to come out and just show their appreciate for the life that my daughter lived,” said Morgan’s father Rashad Bingham.

Bingham knows this Mother’s Day will be difficult for his wife Krystal Morgan, with their daughter’s death serving a tragic reminder of just how short life can be.

“She’s going to be missed by a lot of people,” said Morgan’s mother.

CTA Bus Transformed Into Mobile COVID Vaccination Clinic in Austin

As health officials in Chicago continue to work on expanding availability and accessibility to the coronavirus vaccine, a unique initiative was launched on Saturday, as a Chicago Transit Authority bus was transformed into a mobile vaccination site in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

The initiative will aim to bring coronavirus vaccine doses to all areas of the city, and Saturday’s event saw a large turnout, including resident Maurice Cardine, who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“It’s just one shot, and I don’t like needles,” he said with a laugh.

Cardine admits he was on the fence about getting the shot, but says with the mobile vaccine bus coming to his neighborhood, he wanted to take advantage of the opportunity.

“I had an appointment to go to Chicago and Cicero on Monday, but I just came on down here because my mom has been wearing me down, telling me and my brothers to get it done, so I went and got it done,” he said.

The vaccine bus is part of the city’s latest efforts to get more residents vaccinated, especially in neighborhoods that have been hardest hit by the virus.

“We started with one bus, and we’ve been increasing to more and more buses,” Dr. Allison Arwady, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner, said. “The focus right now is on ZIP codes where we’re not seeing as many people vaccinated.”

CDPH volunteers went door-to-door in the Austin neighborhood Saturday, speaking with residents, passing out information and telling people about the bus.

Illinois Set to Move into Bridge Phase Next Week. Take a Look at What's Changing

Currently in Phase 4 of its reopening plan, Illinois is preparing to enter the Bridge Phase next week, which is a transitional period before the final Phase 5.

The Bridge Phase will begin May 14, allowing for higher capacity limits at places like museums, zoos and spectator events as well as increased business operations during a transitional period between the current guidelines and a full reopening.

So what changes between Phase 4 and the Bridge Phase? Here's a breakdown by category.

COVID Vaccine for 12-15: When Will Pfizer Vaccine Be Available for Kids? Here's What We Know

When will the COVID vaccine be available for kids? The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize emergency use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 potentially by next week.

Here's what we know so far.

What Happens if You Miss Your Second COVID Vaccine Dose?

More and more Americans have been vaccinated in recent weeks, but the number of those who've skipped their second dose has risen as well.

More than 5 million people, around 8% of those who received one shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, didn't get their second dose, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But what if, for whatever reason, you missed your second shot?

According to the CDC, the second dose should be administered as close to the recommended interval as possible, which is 21 days for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days for Moderna's. However, the shot can be given up to 42 days after the first dose "when a delay is unavoidable," the agency added.

Fully Vaccinated? Here's Where to Score a Deal in the Chicago Area

Are you fully vaccinated against COVID-19? Don't miss the latest deals offered across the Chicago area, as various businesses have already begun serving up bargains for vaccinated individuals.

Hosting a Wedding, Graduation Party or Private Event in the Chicago Area? Here's What You Need to Know

Graduation and wedding seasons are fast approaching and this year's events will be unlike any other.

While most events were canceled or dramatically scaled down last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, more widely available vaccines and early signs of improvements in COVID metrics have enabled some jurisdictions to loosen restrictions on in-person gatherings.

