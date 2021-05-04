Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Pritzker and Lightfoot to Update on Chicago Reopening Plan

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are expected to give an update on the city's reopening efforts Tuesday.

The update comes after Pritzker said Monday that Illinois could move into the new Bridge Phase of its reopening plan in the near future.

And a suburban Chicago family who lost their fully vaccinated father to COVID-19 say they hope his story can help others with certain pre-existing conditions.

Pritzker, Lightfoot to Give Update on Chicago's Reopening Efforts

Pritzker and Lightfoot will give the update at 9 a.m. at Chicago's McCormick Place, according to their public schedules. Details of what the update may include were not immediately available. The news conference can be watched live in the video player above.

After Fully-Vaccinated Father Dies of COVID-19, Family Hopes Story Raises Awareness

A suburban Chicago family who lost their fully vaccinated father to COVID-19 said they hope his story can help others with certain pre-existing conditions and immune deficiencies as they say his unexpected passing left them with a major "what if."

Alan Sporn, owner and president of Spornette International and an outgoing father of four who was diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 2019, had been taking added precautions throughout the coronavirus pandemic, despite not yet requiring treatment for his cancer.

But the 75-year-old hairbrush salesman was eager to get vaccinated as travel was his career and his life. He received his first shot of the Pfizer vaccine in January and his second in early February, his family said.

Illinois COVID Vaccinations Dropped More Than 40% in Recent Weeks, Data Shows

While more than 9 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered throughout Illinois, data shows the average of daily administered doses has declined in recent weeks, presenting a new challenge for state health officials.

Since vaccinations began in mid-December, the seven-day average has increased overall despite a few notable dips, including ones in late February and March, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health's website.

However, since April 12, when the rolling average was reported to be 132,979 doses, the number has steadily declined. As of May 2, the most recent day for which data is available, the average was said to be 78,440, which amounts to a 41% decline since April 12.

Illinois Could Move to Bridge Phase in Near Future as COVID Metrics Improve, Pritzker Says

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday that Illinois could move into the new Bridge Phase of its reopening plan in the near future.

“If you look at all the hospital admissions data, it looks like we’re in decent shape and moving toward the Bridge Phase,” Pritzker said during a news conference. “I believe that it may be next week.”

But a spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Public Health said Monday that it is “difficult to estimate” when the state will move forward to the Bridge Phase, and that there are still several metrics that officials are watching.

The Bridge Phase, unveiled in March, would allow for higher capacity limits at places like museums, zoos and spectator events as well as increased business operations during a transitional period between the current Phase 4 guidelines and a full reopening in Phase 5.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,049 New COVID Cases, 28 Deaths, 16K Vaccinations

Illinois health officials reported 2,049 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 28 additional deaths in the last day, along with nearly 17,000 vaccinations administered.

The newly reported coronavirus cases Monday bring the state total to 1,341,777 cases since the pandemic began and lift the total death toll to 22,047, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The statewide positivity rate remained at 3.4% of all tests returning positive results, and the positivity rate for individuals tested in the last seven days remained at 4%, according to IDPH data.

Walgreens, CVS Have Wasted Hundreds of Thousands of Vaccine Doses: Report

National pharmacy chains Walgreens and CVS reportedly account for the majority of wasted COVID-19 vaccine doses, government data obtained by Kaiser Health News shows.

NBC News reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded 182,874 wasted doses as of late March. The data reportedly showed CVS was responsible for nearly half of those wasted doses, and Walgreens was responsible for 21%.

According to the report, the CDC data suggested the companies have wasted more doses than states, U.S. territories and federal agencies combined. The vaccine wasted most was reportedly Pfizer's vaccine, which requires storage at ultracold temperatures.

Changes to United Center COVID Vaccinations Start Monday

Major changes to the United Center's COVID-19 vaccination site began Monday.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady announced the changes last week, saying walk-in first-dose Pfizer vaccinations would be coming to an end.

From May 4 through May 10, the vaccination site will strictly offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for walk-in appointments, Arwady said. After this week, the center will no longer offer first doses of the two-shot vaccines.

Illinois Won't Require COVID-19 ‘Vaccine Passports,' Pritzker Says

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday the state won't create a program for residents to prove they have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Pritzker said, however, Illinois may "look for some way to have an electronic measure available" to residents who want a system to show vaccination status.

"That's just something, again, if the users desire, you know, if they want to use something like that," the governor explained. "We want to make that available, but otherwise, it's not something that we would require."

Fully Vaccinated? Here's Where to Score a Deal in the Chicago Area

Are you fully vaccinated against COVID-19? Don't miss the latest deals offered across the Chicago area, as various businesses have already begun serving up bargains for vaccinated individuals.

Here's where to find COVID vaccination deals nearby.

Hosting a Wedding, Graduation Party or Private Event in the Chicago Area? Here's What You Need to Know

Graduation and wedding seasons are fast approaching and this year's events will be unlike any other.

While most events were canceled or dramatically scaled down last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, more widely available vaccines and early signs of improvements in COVID metrics have enabled some jurisdictions to loosen restrictions on in-person gatherings.

Chicago Reopening Plan: City Loosens Phase 4 Restrictions as COVID Metrics Improve

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Thursday announced that the city will loosen its current COVID-19 restrictions as the city has both improved its metrics to reopen and increased vaccinations.

The new changes to the current Phase 4 guidelines include:

Restaurants and bars: Indoor capacity can increase to the lesser of 50% or 100 people.

Spectator events, theater, and performing arts: Large indoor venues, including the United Center, can now operate at 25% capacity.

Meetings, conferences, and conventions: Large indoor venues can now operate at the lesser of 25% or 250 people.

Places of worship: Large indoor venues can now operate at 25% capacity.

Festivals and general admission outdoor spectator events: Operate at 15 people per 1,000 sq. ft.

Flea and farmers markets: Operate at 25% capacity or 15 people per 1,000 sq. ft.

Cook County to ‘Ease' Phase 4 Mitigations as COVID Cases Decline, Vaccinations Increase

The Cook County Department of Public Health on Thursday issued revised COVID-19 Phase 4 reopening guidance that eases some mitigations while taking "a cautious approach to reopening suburban Cook County."

The guidance, issued the same day as the city of Chicago released its reopening plan, becomes effective on Friday, April 30.

The new changes to the current Phase 4 guidelines include:

Increased indoor restaurant capacity to 50 percent capacity or 100 individuals, whichever is smaller.

Outdoor social events, such as weddings, proms and potlucks increase to lesser of 50% capacity or 100 people.

Fully vaccinated people will be exempt from the capacity count for private social events, such as weddings.

Higher capacity for indoor and outdoor seated spectator events, theater and performing arts in large venues (ticketed and seated) with a capacity of 200 or more to 25 percent. Indoor events with capacity less than 200 stay at 50 percent capacity with no more than 50 people.

Festivals and general admission outdoor spectator events increase to 15 people per 1,000 square feet.

Bulls, Blackhawks to Begin Hosting Limited Fans at United Center

Beginning May 7, the Bulls and Blackhawks will begin hosting a limited capacity of fans for games at the United Center, the teams announced Thursday morning.

Each team will host spectators at "approximately 25 percent capacity" with a mandatory mask policy, distanced seating and contactless concessions. Guests will also be required to complete a health screening in the CLEAR app before arrival.

Chicago Will Join Illinois in Moving to Bridge Phase If COVID Metrics Remain Stable

Chicago officials announced Thursday that the city will join the rest of Illinois when the state moves to its Bridge Phase - a new transitional period before a full reopening - if COVID metrics remain stable.

As part of the statewide reopening plan, Illinois officials unveiled the Bridge Phase last month, announcing new metrics and guidelines that will allow for higher capacity limits at places like museums, zoos and spectator events as well as increased business operations during a transitional period between the current Phase 4 guidelines and a full reopening in Phase 5.

