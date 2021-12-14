Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Potential for Chicago Mitigations, Hospitalizations Rise

Chicago is considering some added mitigations, but what might that look like?

Mayor Lori Lightfoot weighed in after comments last week from the city's top doctor and as COVID metrics rise.

Across the state, hospitalizations continue to rise and outbreaks are sprouting across numerous sports teams.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Chicago Considering ‘Different Strategies' to Curb Surging COVID Cases, Lightfoot Says

As COVID cases continue to rise in Chicago, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says that city officials are considering a variety of strategies and potential mitigations to help curb the spread of the virus, but emphasized that any decisions will be made in a patient and methodical manner.

Lightfoot, speaking to media on Monday, said that the city hasn’t “landed on one particular” strategy to slow down the spread of the virus, but that a variety of options are on the table.

“We are looking at a number of different strategies that can help us deal with this latest surge, but we always do that in partnership and in communication with the individuals and the businesses that are going to be affected,” she said. “We don’t unilaterally impose anything.”

Illinois COVID Metrics: Hospitalizations Up by Nearly 40% Since Start of December

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients in the state of Illinois have continued to rise quickly in recent weeks, jumping up by nearly 40% since the beginning of December.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, there are currently 3,513 patients hospitalized due to COVID in the state of Illinois, the highest number of patients since mid-January.

Since Dec. 1, the number of patients hospitalized in Illinois for COVID-19 has grown by approximately 38.5%, challenging health systems and limiting the number of available beds for other illnesses and emergency health crises.

The number of patients requiring intensive care beds has grown even more rapidly. According to IDPH data, there are currently 748 COVID patients in ICU beds around the state, representing a 48% increase over the 505 that were in ICU’s on Dec. 1.

Statewide, there are currently 375 open ICU beds, representing just 12% of the state’s total number of ICU-staffed beds.

How Long Do You Have to Quarantine or Isolate? What to Know If You Have COVID

As COVID cases continue to climb in Illinois, many are wondering what they should do if they end up with a positive test result or have been in contact with someone who has.

How long should you isolate? If you took an at-home test who do you report it to? When should you call a doctor?

Here's a look at the guidance from officials on what to do if you test positive or believe you were exposed to someone who has.

Bulls' Next Two Games Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

The Chicago Bulls' next two games have been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak within the team, NBC Sports Chicago has confirmed.

Tuesday's (Dec. 14) home matchup against the Detroit Pistons and Thursday's (Dec. 16) road bout against the Toronto Raptors will be rescheduled at a later date.

Last Chance to Receive First Vaccine Dose at Kane County Mass Vaccination Site is This Week

The Kane Vax Hub in suburban Batavia will close in early January 2022, the county health department announced Friday.

The last chance to receive a shot at the mass vaccination clinic will be on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 1 to 5 p.m., health officials said.

A Pfizer second dose-only clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 29 and Wednesday, Jan. 5, both of which are solely for people who have received their first vaccine shot.

In January, the Kane County Health Department will offer vaccinations by appointment at the Aurora office, located at 1240 N. Highland Ave. Check KaneVax.org for availability.