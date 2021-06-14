Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Positivity Rate Under 1% as State Reopens in Phase 5

Illinois' rolling seven-day positivity rate on all coronavirus tests conducted is now below 1%, dropping to 0.9% on Sunday.

That comes as Chicago and Illinois both celebrated a full reopening this weekend, with all capacity limits lifted for Phase 5 starting Friday.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 298 New COVID Cases, 11 Deaths, 38K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois reported just under 300 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 11 additional deaths and more than 38,000 new COVID vaccine doses administered.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 298 new cases of the virus were reported on Sunday. Those new cases bring the state to 1,387,595 cases of COVID since the pandemic bean.

The 11 additional deaths Sunday bring the state to 23,061 fatalities during the pandemic, with another 2,420 deaths currently listed as “probable” COVID-19 related fatalities.

Over the last 24 hours, state officials have received 35,598 test samples from state laboratories, officials said. The state’s seven-day positivity rate on all tests is now below 1%, dropping to 0.9%. The positivity rate on individuals tested stands at 1.2%.

Health Officials in Illinois Say More Than 9,200 COVID Cases Linked to Variant Strains

The Illinois Department of Public Health has now linked more than 9,200 cases of coronavirus to five different variants of the virus, including nearly 6,200 cases of a strain that originated in the United Kingdom.

According to the latest data from IDPH, a total of 9,211 cases of the virus are now linked to variant strains of the illness.

By far the most prevalent of those strains is the Alpha strain. Formerly known as B.1.1.7, the strain has infected at least 6,187 residents in Illinois, according to officials.

Illinois is also seeing an uptick in cases connected to the Gamma strain of the virus. That strain, formerly known as P.1, has caused 2,405 cases of coronavirus in Illinois, and was originally discovered in Japan and Brazil, according to the CDC.

Chicago Becomes Largest Big City to Fully Reopen, Mayor Says

Chicago's move into Phase 5 Friday makes it the largest big U.S. city to fully reopen, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

"Due to the incredible progress we've made in our mission to stop the spread of COVID-19, I am thrilled to announce that we are able to safely transition into Phase 5 and become the first major city in the country to fully reopen," Lightfoot said in a statement. "Our ongoing vaccination efforts, which prioritize equity and inclusion, have made a remarkable difference in our COVID-19 journey and have resulted in the lowest positivity rate since the beginning of the pandemic. This progress, as well as ongoing initiatives such as Open Chicago, have allowed us to safely lift capacity limits and reconnect our residents back to the activities they love the most."

Chicago joined Illinois in entering Phase 5 Friday, the final stage of the state's reopening plan and a full reopening. The phase removed all capacity limits from businesses and large-scale events, signaling that the state is ready to fully reopen for the first time in nearly 15 months.

Phase 5: Everything to Know as Illinois and Chicago Reopen

Illinois fully reopened Friday, entering Phase 5 of the state's reopening plan.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who announced last month that the state was on pace to move into the final phase of its reopening plan, made the official announcement Thursday, citing continuing declines in COVID metrics and increases in vaccinations.

Still, while the phase does mark a full reopening, not all restrictions have been lifted.

Arwady ‘Very Confident' Illinois Can Avoid COVID Surge After Moving to Phase 5

While some residents have expressed concerns that rollbacks of coronavirus restrictions could lead to surges in virus cases, Dr. Allison Arwady says that she is “very confident” that case numbers are low enough in the state to prevent a large surge from happening in the early stages of summer.

Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, spoke out about the possibility of a surge Thursday, ahead of the state’s move into Phase 5 of its reopening plan.

“All the modeling looks very good when we look in the short term over the next few weeks,” she said. “So I’m not concerned in the short term about a major spike in COVID.”

Arwady pointed to increases in the number of vaccinated individuals as a key component in the decision to move forward. According to Illinois Department of Public Health data, more than 51% of the state’s adult residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID, with more than 68% having received at least one COVID vaccine dose.

Chicago Hides Hundreds of $250 Gift Cards Around City to Celebrate Reopening

Starting Friday, hundreds of $250 gift cards will be hidden around all 77 of Chicago’s neighborhoods, the city announced.

Each weekend through July 4, Chicagoans and tourists can find the gift cards scattered around the city.

It the newest initiative from Mayor Lori Lightfoot aimed at encouraging people to get back out to local businesses this summer.

“These are going to be at businesses and locations in all of our 77 neighborhoods. If you're the one who walks in and says, ‘Open Chicago,’ you will get this $250 gift card that we'll be hiding today through July 4,” Lightfoot said Friday as she announced the city would reopen.

‘These Are False’: Chicago’s Top Doc Debunks Viral Vaccine Magnet Social Media Videos

No, COVID vaccines will not make you magnetic, according to Chicago's top doctor.

Responding to social media videos showing people with keys, quarters or magnets sticking to their vaccinated arms, particularly on TikTok, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said "there is nothing magnetic in the vaccine."

"We've talked about what is in these vaccines, there's really very little," she said during a Facebook Live Thursday. "There's the instructions to teach your immune system how to fight off COVID and then there's a little bit of a fat layer to help make sure that that's protected. There's a little bit of salt and sugar to make sure it's at the right pH and it works with your body, and that is it. So, these are false."

Arwady said the social media challenge started circulating as part of "recent myths" on the Internet related to "misinformation that there is a chip or something that is tracking in some way" inside the vaccines.

