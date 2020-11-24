Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Positivity Rate Decreases, Naperville Mayor Controversy

Note: Any news conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot or other officials will be streamed in the video player above.

Illinois' top doctor says if you're planning to attend a group Thanksgiving, it's not too late to change your mind, pleading with residents to not have "super spreader" events throughout the state and the country.

Meanwhile, according to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, nearly all Illinois regions have seen a drop in positivity rates.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across the state of Illinois today (Nov. 24):

It's Not Too Late to Change Your Thanksgiving Plans, Illinois' Top Doctor Says

Thanksgiving's not here just yet. And if you're planning to take part in a large gathering, it's not too late to change your mind.

That's the message Illinois' Department of Public Health Director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, shared Monday as she and Gov. J.B. Pritzker voiced concerns about the possibility of an uptick in coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations stemming from large gatherings this Thanksgiving.

"We don’t have to have 'super spreader' events at homes throughout our state and throughout the country and bring it back," Ezike said. "Please reconsider your plans and be part of the solution to decrease infections, instead of part of the plan to increase them."

Illinois continues to see large numbers of hospitalizations related to the virus, a trend that will likely continue even if case numbers begin to decline slightly.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Pritzker said state leaders are doing "everything we can to limit the spread with mitigations" and working with hospitals to determine whatever they need in the event of an uptick in cases.

In line with recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people are advised to celebrate virtually or only with members of their own household. For those who want to visit with other family members or friends, it's recommended you quarantine for 14 days prior to a gathering.

“Let's lessen the burden on all of our hospital teams, and we can do this by not spreading infection over this Thanksgiving holiday by wearing our mask, by watching our distance, by washing our hands and by getting our flu shots,” Ezike said.

Illinois Reports 8,322 New Coronavirus Cases, 47 Additional Deaths Monday

Illinois health officials reported 8,322 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases Monday, along with 47 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the new case total brings the state to 664,620 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March. The 47 deaths reported Monday bring the state to 11,552 amid the ongoing pandemic.

The state continues frequent testing, with 91,562 new tests performed over the last 24 hours. The state is drawing closer to a significant milestone of 10 million coronavirus tests performed, currently sitting at 9,892,981 as of Monday.

Tthe seven-day positivity rate dropped again Monday, dipping to 10.9%. After a rapid rise in that number over the month of October and the beginning of October, the positivity rate has now fallen five of the last six days.

The state continues to see large numbers of hospitalizations related to the virus, a trend that will likely continue even if case numbers begin to decline slightly. In all, 6,171 patients are currently hospitalized for the virus in Illinois, with 1,206 of those patients in intensive care unit beds and 635 on ventilators.

Nearly Every Illinois Region Sees Decrease in Positivity Rates, Data Shows

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, nearly all Illinois regions have seen a drop in positivity rates for the coronavirus.

As of Friday, COVID-19 metrics showed positvity rates generally falling across the state, but hospital admissions increasing or remaining high in many regions.

Region 1, located in northwestern Illinois, reported a 16.6% positvity rate as of Friday, which is the latest number in the region's 11-day decline.

Seeing a slow and steady decrease, Region 2 dropped 0.4% in a single day, sitting at a 14.7% positvity rate as of Friday, latest data showed.

Regions 3, 4 and 5 all saw lower positivity rates Friday than days prior, according to IDPH data. Region 5 recorded the lowest of the three at 12.6%.

Without the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Region 6 reported a positivity rate of 13.7%, which is down 0.3% from one day prior. However, with data from the rapid saliva test from the university, Region 6 would have a 5.5% rate, which is the lowest in the state.

In Champaign county alone, health officials calculated the positvity rate to be just 2% with the saliva test, but reaching 9.6% when not using the university's data.

Regions 7, 8 and 9 are each comprised of just two counties, all of which have seen a decrease in positvity rates over the past week, according to IDPH data. However, Region 7 recorded the highest rate in the state Friday at 19.2%.

Region 10, which includes all of Cook County not within Chicago’s city limits, was the only Illinois region to increase Friday reporting a 15% positvity rate. The number is 0.1% higher than the prior day.

Chicago's positivity rate, though, dropped slightly Friday to 14%, which is 1.6% lower than the city's latest coronavirus peak.

Hospitalizations, however, are high in areas close to Chicago and within the city itself. Regions 2, 8, 10 and 11 have reported the highest numbers of hospital admissions ranging between 57 and 118, IDPH data showed.

Regions 1, 3, 6, 7 have each seen a decrease in hospitalizations, according to the latest metrics, though numbers had been increasing throughout the month.

More than half of Illinois' regions had been seeing rising hospital admissions during the past week, but data showed some have increased ICU and hospital bed availability.

Five regions have all dropped below the 20% availability threshold set by the state for hospital beds, ICU beds or both. IDPH reported that some are sitting on the cusp of dropping "too low."

For a full list of coronavirus metrics and counties in each region, click here.

Pritzker Weighs in on Controversy Over Naperville Mayor's Decision to Attend Daughter's Florida Wedding

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday voiced concerns that people are not following mitigations meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus, citing the case of Naperville's mayor, who revealed he recently traveled to Florida for his daughter's wedding.

At his daily coronavirus briefing, Pritzker stopped short of identifying Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico by name, but said "I even saw a story about a mayor here in Illinois who flew to Florida for a wedding, didn’t wear a mask, and the wedding had more than 50 people."

In a photo that was circulated widely on social media, Chirico can be seen standing in a group at his daughter’s wedding, which took place in Naples, Florida.

None of the individuals in the photo were wearing masks.

In a statement, Chirico said he and his family were tested for coronavirus prior to leaving for their trip to Florida, and all tested negative.

“It was an outdoor wedding and reception with a total of 53 guests,” Chirico said. “Upon my return to Naperville, I will be quarantining and testing again.”

The images of the mayor stirred up anger on social media amid the ongoing surge of coronavirus cases in numerous parts of the country, including Florida and Illinois.

On Sunday, Kristin Chirico, a former Buzzfeed personality and current influencer who identified herself as the mayor's niece, tweeted her uncle was "not sorry" and "should be held accountable" for attending the gathering.

"You belong in this community, too," she stated in the tweet, which was addressed to community organizers in Naperville. "Your safety matters. YOU matter. I'm rooting for you."

Chicago Archdiocese Says Some Schools to Switch to Remote Learning After Thanksgiving

As coronavirus surges across the city, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced that some Catholic schools will move to remote learning following the Thanksgiving holiday this week.

Archdiocese spokesperson Manuel Gonzales commended teachers and principals in a statement, saying educators "continue to do an outstanding job of providing in-person instruction during these unprecedented challenges."

Here is a message from the statement:

"In light of the recent rise in the general infection rate, and the warnings about travel during the holidays, the Office of Catholic Schools and the Archdiocese COVID Task Force, surveyed parents, principals and other school employees early last week to gauge their comfort with in-person learning in December. In 80 percent of schools, there was strong support to stay the course of providing in-person and remote learning options. On Friday, we notified the other 20 percent of schools that we would work with them on any need for alternate plans, which may include moving to remote learning for some or all of the period between Thanksgiving and Christmas. It’s too soon to say which schools will be switching to remote learning."

Gonzales added that the Archdiocese has had fewer than 10 "possible cases of secondary spread" of the coronavirus in schools due to health and safety protocols already in place.

Because schools are spread out across the city, the new approach takes into consideration the varying infection rates among neighborhoods and communities, Gonzales said in the statement.

"We have always said that we will respond to the continued evolution of the pandemic and continue working with local health departments to keep the safety and wellbeing of our students and employees our top priority," he wrote.

Last week, the Archdiocese announced several changes to protocols to ensure safety during church services across the state. Read more on the updated guidance here.

Hundreds of Illinois Cities Still Eligible for COVID-19 Relief Funds

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration is reminding local government officials of a Dec. 1 deadline to submit applications for federal relief from the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress approved so-called Local CURE funds as part of a COVID-19 relief package last spring. The money must be spent by Dec. 30.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity reports that it has initiated the process with the 1,400 eligible government but many have yet to complete required steps.

DCEO said 503 local governments have received or will receive a total of $112 million thus far. But more than 400 government bodies are still eligible and have not completed applications.

Eligible costs incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30 include payrolls for public health and public safety, COVID-19 testing and contact tracing, emergency medical expenses, and public health spending necessary to comply with government orders.

Money not spent by year's end is returned to the federal government.

Radio DJ From Little Village Dies After Battling Cancer and COVID-19

The United States hit another grim milestone Saturday in the fight against COVID-19, surpassing 12 million coronavirus cases.

Illinois is also seeing a surge with more than 11,400 lives lost. In Indiana, the virus claimed the lives of nearly 5,000 people. 55-year-old Juan Suarez was one of them.

“It was a real big shocker,” longtime friend Gino Romo said. “When I got news of the day he passed away—it changed my life forever.”

Romo used to work with Suarez in the 90s at a community radio station run out of the Boys and Girls Club in Little Village.

“Magic Juan was the voice of that radio station, so he was like a celebrity,” he said. “I met him when I was about 14 years old.”

Suarez was known as Magic Juan on the air and would play house and freestyle music. Many listeners had no idea he was blind.

“He would use vinyl because back then vinyl was the thing,” Harv Roman, longtime friend and former colleague, said. “He's feeling the grooves with his finger tips and he's feeling the labels and the album covers and this is how he could figure out what the songs were that he was about to play.”

Friends and family recall the life of a Little Village radio DJ who lost the battle with the novel coronavirus. NBC 5's Vi Nguyen reports.

According to family, Suarez was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer two years ago. By this time, Suarez had already lost his daughter, his wife and twin sister to cancer.

“A lot of people had no idea he was struggling behind the scenes,” Romo said. “Everybody just knew Magic Juan as the guy who was on the radio station that I grew up listening too—he played great music and he was just a soothing voice.”

Then, one month ago Suarez contracted COVID-19.

“It really was a big set back. They had to delay his chemo treatment so his cancer treatment had to take a backseat and unfortunately this happened,” Romo said.

His sister told NBC 5 News on the phone his liver was not functioning when he got COVID-19. The virus impacted his lungs. He was placed in the ICU at Franciscan Health in Munster, Indiana and died on Tuesday.

“I really want people to understand that COVID is real first of all and no matter how defeated you may feel, you have to remember there's a lot of Magic Juans in this world,” Romo said. “Magic Juan, being the person that he was, he was able to touch a lot of lives and he did it through music.”

Roman said Suarez was always "so positive" about everything.

“For everything that he went through his energy level was inspiring,” Roman said.

Roman said he last talked to Suarez earlier this month.

“When he talked to me on the phone, that was the first time he’s ever told me he was scared. He said, 'Harv, I’m scared,' because he was battling COVID, he was at stage 4,” said Roman. “But with COVID he didn’t have the comfort of people being there because you’re isolated.”

DuPage County Opens New COVID-19 Testing Site in Response to Rising Numbers

As a response to rising coronavirus metrics and a need for testing, DuPage County health officials announced the department will open a second community-based testing site Monday.

The additional site will be located at the Odeum Expo Center at 1033 N. Villa Ave. and will open Monday at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., or until testing capacity hits 600 tests.

Due to Thanksgiving week, the testing location will only be open Monday through Wednesday. The week of Nov. 29, however, the site will begin operating daily through Dec. 4 with the same hours and testing capacity, according to officials.

“While testing is a crucial component of DCHD’s COVID-19 response, we must remember that it is only one part of the overall strategy to slow the spread of this virus. Even more important than identifying cases and their close contacts, is preventing new cases from occurring,” Karen Ayala, Executive Director of DuPage County Health Department, said.

Officials said any individual can be tested with no appointment, doctor referral or insurance necessary. Visitors are encouraged by the health department to pre-register at testdirectly.com/dupage.

The department reminded that pre-registering does not guarantee a test or place in line for that given day.