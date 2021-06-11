Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Phase 5 Begins Across the State

Chicago and Illinois are now in their final reopening stage, but what has changed and which guidelines remain in place?

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot to Announce City's Entry into Phase 5

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join industry leaders Friday morning to announce Chicago's official entry into Phase 5.

The mayor is set to speak at 9:15 a.m. from Gibson's Italia on Canal Street.

Phase 5: Everything to Know as Illinois and Chicago Reopen

Illinois fully reopened Friday, entering Phase 5 of the state's reopening plan.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who announced last month that the state was on pace to move into the final phase of its reopening plan, made the official announcement Thursday, citing continuing declines in COVID metrics and increases in vaccinations.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is also set to hold a news conference as the city becomes what she described as the largest big city to full reopen. (Watch live at 9:15 a.m. in the player above)

Still, while the phase does mark a full reopening, not all restrictions have been lifted.

‘You Did it, Illinois:' Pritzker Says State Will Move to Phase 5 Friday, Making Reopening Official

After nearly 15 months, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has confirmed that the state will move into Phase 5 of its coronavirus reopening plan, eliminating all capacity limits for businesses and large-scale events as COVID metrics continue to drop in the state.

Pritzker, who announced last month that the state was on pace to move into the final phase of its reopening plan, made the official announcement Thursday, citing continuing declines in COVID metrics and increases in vaccinations.

“A strong economy requires that people not only feel safe, but truly be safe, as they go about their lives as workers, neighbors, consumers, and friends – and thanks to the lifesaving power of vaccinations, that day is finally here for Illinois,” Pritzker said in a statement.“I invite all Illinoisans to feel the hope and joy of this moment while also recognizing that this pandemic is still very present for the world at large – not to mention those here at home who have not been or cannot be vaccinated. As we take this next step forward, let’s do so with a renewed commitment to empathy, to community, and to making each day together count. You did it, Illinois.”

Under Phase 5 of the state’s reopening plan, all capacity limits on businesses, large-scale events, conventions and amusement parks will be lifted. Professional sports teams, including the Chicago Cubs and White Sox, will be permitted to have full crowds at their games, and a host of other festivals and concerts are now permitted to move forward.

Those capacity restrictions will also be fully lifted for restaurants and other businesses, according to state officials.

Officials: 1.6% of COVID Deaths Have Occurred in Breakthrough Cases in 2021

As Illinois prepares to move into Phase 5 of its coronavirus reopening plan, state health officials say that the number of so-called “breakthrough” COVID hospitalizations and deaths remains low among those who have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 413 fully vaccinated individuals have been hospitalized because of COVID so far in 2021. Of those patients, 106 died either of COVID or from complications related to the virus.

Those 106 deaths represent 1.63% of the total number of coronavirus deaths that the state has confirmed so far in 2021. According to IDPH data, a total of 6,524 residents have passed away due to COVID so far this year, with 23,014 confirmed deaths during the pandemic.

The CDC defines a breakthrough case of COVID as a case involving a person who tested positive for the virus at least 14 days after becoming fully vaccinated, and hadn’t tested positive in the preceding 45 days.

Cubs to Hold ‘Opening Day 2.0' With Hall of Famers, Bill Murray: Here's What You Need to Know

As the state of Illinois moves into Phase 5 of its coronavirus reopening plan, the Chicago Cubs will celebrate “Opening Day 2.0” this weekend at Wrigley Field, welcoming back fans at 100% capacity and hosting a series of special events throughout their three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Friday’s festivities at the ballpark, which will feature a group of Cubs legends and legendary comedian Bill Murray, will kick off three days of fun at the Friendly Confines, the team announced in a press release.

Arwady ‘Very Confident' Illinois Can Avoid COVID Surge After Moving to Phase 5

While some residents have expressed concerns that rollbacks of coronavirus restrictions could lead to surges in virus cases, Dr. Allison Arwady says that she is “very confident” that case numbers are low enough in the state to prevent a large surge from happening in the early stages of summer.

Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, spoke out about the possibility of a surge Thursday, just one day ahead of the state’s move into Phase 5 of its reopening plan. That phase will remove all capacity limits from businesses and large-scale events, signaling that the state is ready to fully reopen for the first time in nearly 15 months.

“All the modeling looks very good when we look in the short term over the next few weeks,” she said. “So I’m not concerned in the short term about a major spike in COVID.”

Arwady pointed to increases in the number of vaccinated individuals as a key component in the decision to move forward. According to Illinois Department of Public Health data, more than 51% of the state’s adult residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID, with more than 68% having received at least one COVID vaccine dose.

‘These Are False’: Chicago’s Top Doc Debunks Viral Vaccine Magnet Social Media Videos

No, COVID vaccines will not make you magnetic, according to Chicago's top doctor.

Responding to social media videos showing people with keys, quarters or magnets sticking to their vaccinated arms, particularly on TikTok, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said "there is nothing magnetic in the vaccine."

"We've talked about what is in these vaccines, there's really very little," she said during a Facebook Live Thursday. "There's the instructions to teach your immune system how to fight off COVID and then there's a little bit of a fat layer to help make sure that that's protected. There's a little bit of salt and sugar to make sure it's at the right pH and it works with your body, and that is it. So, these are false."

Arwady said the social media challenge started circulating as part of "recent myths" on the Internet related to "misinformation that there is a chip or something that is tracking in some way" inside the vaccines.

Chicago Phase 5: Here's What's Reopening Across the City Starting This Weekend

Chicago will likely start to feel a sense of normalcy again this weekend, as Illinois moves into Phase 5 and fully reopen on Friday.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 366 New COVID Cases, 18 Deaths, 62K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois reported 366 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Thursday, along with 18 additional deaths and more than 62,000 new vaccine doses administered.

In all, 1,386,628 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state since the pandemic began. The additional deaths reported Thursday bring the state to 23,014 confirmed COVID fatalities.

The state has administered 42,403 tests over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to more than 25 million tests conducted during the pandemic.

15 Cases of COVID-19 Delta Variant Reported in Chicago So Far, Top Doc Says

Chicago has so far reported at least 15 cases of the new Delta variant of coronavirus, the city's top doctor said Thursday, noting, however, that it is not the dominant variant in the city.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said during a Facebook Live that the Delta variant, which was first detected in India, is responsible for a little more than a dozen cases in the city.

Officials at the federal level say they are aiming to get more Americans vaccinated as quickly as possible so the Delta variant can’t gain more of a foothold in the United States.

“In the UK, the Delta variant is rapidly emerging as the dominant variant. It is replacing the B.1.1.7 (strain),” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday. “We cannot let that happen in the United States.”

