Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Phase 1B of Vaccinations Begins, CPS Moves Start Date

Meanwhile, Chicago Public Schools announced Sunday it would push back the date kindergarten through eighth grade teachers were expected to return to schools after Chicago Teachers Union members voted not to return to schools for in-person instruction before vaccinations.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across the state of Illinois today, Jan. 25:

Illinois Starts Phase 1B of COVID-19 Vaccinations Monday

Illinois and Chicago will both enter the next phase of their vaccination plans, Phase 1B, beginning on Monday.

Phase 1B includes roughly 3.2 million Illinois residents, opening up vaccinations to people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers," which includes first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers and more.

Here's a full look at who is included in Phase 1B:

Residents age 65 and over

Frontline essential workers, which means "residents who carry a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure because of their work duties, often because they are unable to work from home, and/or they must work closely to others without being able to socially distance. This includes: First responders: Fire, law enforcement, 911 workers, security personnel, school officers Education: Teachers, principals, student support, student aids, day care worker Food and agriculture : Processing, plants, veterinary health, livestock services, animal care Manufacturing: Industrial production of good for distribution to retail, wholesale or other manufactures Corrections workers and inmates: Jail officers, juvenile facility staff, workers providing in-person support, inmates USPS workers Public transit workers: Flight crew, bus drivers, train conductors, taxi drivers, para-transit drivers, in-person support, ride sharing services Grocery store workers: Baggers, cashiers, stockers, pickup, customer service Shelters and day care staff: Homeless shelter, women’s shelter, adult day/drop-in program, sheltered workshop, psycho-social rehab



But Gov. J.B. Pritzker said last week that while Illinois is moving into the new phase, there will be limitations based on how much vaccine the state receives.

"This does not mean, however, that right away you will be able to get the vaccine as easily as you can get the flu shot," Pritzker said. "Because federal vaccine production was hampered by the failure of the previous administration to properly invoke the Defense Production Act, vaccine supply is still limited all across the nation. There are additional vaccines in the pipeline that may soon seek FDA approval, and that will help. But there are 3.2 million Illinoisans in Phase 1B, so there will be far greater demand than supply for the near term – to put it in perspective, we’re expecting approximately 126,000 first doses to arrive next week outside of Chicago. That’s less than 4% of the 1B population. Until the vaccine supply improves, we will all need to be patient."

Read more here.

Lightfoot, Chicago's Top Doctor to Update on City's Coronavirus Vaccine Distribution

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the city's top health official are expected to hold a news conference Monday afternoon to deliver an update on the city's COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady are set to hold the news conference at 1:15 p.m. at St. Bernard Hospital, according to Lightfoot's public schedule. The event can be watched live in the video player above.

Pritzker to Tour Suburban Vaccination Site

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is expected to tour a vaccination site in suburban Tinley Park Monday morning.

Pritzker is set to take part in the tour at 10:30 a.m. at the Tinley Park Convention Center, located at 18451 Convention Center Drive, according to his public schedule. He will be joined by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

The tour can be watched live in the video player above.

CTU Educators Vote Against Returning For In-Person Instruction, CPS Pushes Start Date

Chicago Teachers Union members voted Sunday not to return to schools for in-person instruction before COVID-19 vaccinations, the union announced.

CTU voted to authorize all rank-and-file educators in Chicago Public Schools to contact remote learning beginning Monday, a release said.

CTU said 86% of members participated in the vote Sunday, with 71% voting to have continued in-person learning as of Monday, the first day teachers in kindergarten through eighth grade would be required to return to schools, though students do not return until Feb.1.

After a majority of Chicago Teachers Union members voted Sunday not to return to schools for in-person instruction, Chicago Public Schools officials announced their planned return date would be pushed back to Wednesday to allow more time for negotiations between the district and the union. NBC 5’s Christian Farr has the story.

In response, CPS announced Sunday the district would push back the start date for teachers to return to classrooms from Monday to Wednesday to ensure enough time "to resolve discussions without risking disruption to student learning."

In a letter to families, CPS said their goal is to reach an agreement with CTU members "as soon as possible," noting that discussions will continue throughout the day Sunday into early in the week, if necessary.

"We must provide families, through no fault of their own, have been unable to make remote learning work for their children," CPS said in the letter. "We've seen grades, attendance and enrollment drop significantly for many of our students in recent months, and the impact has been felt most by our Black and Latinx students."

For more information, click here.

Illinois Reports 3,292 New Coronavirus Cases, 40 Additional Deaths Sunday

Illinois Health officials reported 3,292 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 40 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sunday's new cases brought the statewide total number of confirmed cases to 1,101,819 since the pandemic began. The fatalities reported Sunday lifted the death toll to 18,750.

In the last 24 hours, Illinois officials said 90,138 test specimens were returned to state laboratories, putting the state at 15,409,832 tests performed during the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate on all tests was 4.8%, down slightly from the day before. The positivity rate for unique individuals tested remained at 6% Sunday.

As of Saturday night, 2,994 patients in Illinois were hospitalized due to coronavirus. Of those patients, 617 were in intensive care units, while 321 were on ventilators.

Also as of Saturday night, 1,112,725 vaccines coronavirus vaccines had been delivered to providers across Illinois, while 524,050 doses had been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, IDPH said. That brought the total number of doses sent to Illinois to 1,636,775.

On Saturday, a total of 23,653 coronavirus vaccine doses were administers, making the 7-day rolling average administered daily at 27,776 doses, according to IDPH data.

Sunday Marked 1 Year Since Illinois' First COVID Case. Read the Story From That Day

This story was first published on Jan. 24, 2020. It marked the first known coronavirus case in Illinois and the start of what would inevitably become a deadly and historic pandemic.

Here's a look back at the story as it was written by NBC Chicago exactly one year ago.

A woman has been diagnosed with coronavirus in Chicago, marking the second confirmed case of the new and potentially deadly virus in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Chicago resident in her 60s returned from Wuhan, China - the epicenter of a recent outbreak - on Jan. 13 and was later hospitalized, a state epidemiologist with the Illinois Department of Public Health said.

The Chicago woman did not have symptoms while traveling earlier this month but "later presented symptoms consistent with novel coronavirus" and was hospitalized in isolation, according to Allison Arwady, commissioner with the Chicago Department of Public Health.

"A few days after arriving home, the patient began to feel unwell," Arwady said.

She remains hospitalized in stable condition and is "clinically doing well," Arwady said.

Health officials said the risk to the general public in Chicago and nationally remains low as the woman was not showing symptoms while flying.

"Based on what we know now about this virus, our concern for transmission before symptoms develop is low, so that is reassuring," Arwady said.

Read the full story here.

Lightfoot Says Chicago Has Made ‘Sufficient Progress' in Fight Against COVID-19

Mayor Lori Lightfoot reacted the city moving to Tier 1 mitigations Saturday, saying Chicago has made "sufficient progress in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."

“We have long pushed for the careful resumption of limited indoor dining, and I am thrilled that we have made enough progress in the fight against COVID-19 to reopen our businesses and bring workers back,” Lightfoot said.

BREAKING: Due to recent progress in the fight against COVID-19, Chicago is now operating under Illinois' Tier 1 mitigations—which includes limited indoor dining and more. To keep easing restrictions, we have to keep following our public health guidance. https://t.co/jmFk2pv2ea pic.twitter.com/PGKSHNp8VU — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) January 23, 2021

“As we enter this next phase, I again call on all businesses and residents to make sure we continue moving forward by following the guidelines for safe indoor dining and committing to the safety precautions that helped us flatten the curve a second time," the mayor added.

For more information, click here.

Chicago, Suburban Cook County Enter Tier 1, Resume Indoor Dining

Chicago and suburban Cook County moved to Tier 1 coronavirus mitigations on Saturday, health officials announced, which allows for the return of limited indoor dining.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday that Regions 10 and 11, which include Chicago and suburban Cook County, can move down from Tier 2 mitigations based on recent metrics.

As part of the move down to Tier 1, bars and restaurants can allow indoor service at 25% capacity or 25 people per room with no tables exceeding four people, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

For bars and breweries to open for indoor service, IDPH requires that food be available at all times, meaning the establishment must have a retail food license to operate.

For more on what is included in Tier 1 mitigations, click here.

With New Variant, ‘Now More Important Than Ever' to Follow Mitigations: Illinois' Top Doctor

While much remains uncertain about the new COVID-19 variant first discovered in the United Kingdom, Illinois' top doctor said Friday that enough is known, so people are able to take the proper precautions.

"...If something is more transmissible, that would suggest that we need to double down on mask wearing," Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday, as she also stressed social distancing and handwashing. "Like all those things we've been saying...the message doesn't really change, it just means it's now more important than ever before to adhere to them [mitigations]."

On Friday, a U.K. scientist revealed some evidence suggests the strain carries a higher risk of death than the original strain, although he cautioned that the data is uncertain.

Read more here.

Illinois Health Officials to Add COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Sign-Up to Website

Illinois health officials announced Friday the launch of a statewide coronavirus vaccination appointment sign-up addition to their website, which should more effectively provide doses.

"As we increase capacity to make vaccine widely available, we will launch a statewide website to provide more information so that you can make an appointment to get vaccinated," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a press conference.

Illinoisans can already access the state's coronavirus website, which provides the vaccination plan, Restore Illinois plan and information on the pandemic. Once appointments become available, residents can access a link taking them to their local health care provider to coordinate when and where to receive the vaccine.

Read more here.

IDPH Issues New Guidance for Youth, Recreational Sports

As Illinois regions continue loosening restrictions, the state has released new guidance for youth and recreational sports.

With the entire state now out of Tier 3 mitigations Friday, the state's health department released guidelines for various sports, including those in schools, travel clubs, private leagues and clubs, recreational leagues and centers, and park district sports programs.

"Over the past seven months I've received countless emails, letters, phone calls from students from parents from coaches, many others about youth sports in organized protests about the issue. I hear and see, and I feel the passion around youth sports. I take very seriously the value that recreational outlets offers the physical and the mental health of our children," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said during a press conference Friday. "I also take very seriously, the need to protect them as do their parents and their coaches and the broader community, and we will talk about that now. The updated sports guidance that we are releasing today outlines the level of play allowed dictated by the current public health conditions that we find ourselves in. We have to think about the amount of virus circulating in the communities. We have to continue to think about the test positivity, the people in the ICU with COVID and as well as other metrics."

The guidance expands the level of play allowed for all sports in regions under Phase 4 guidelines, including play for intra-conference, region, or league levels.

Here's a full breakdown.