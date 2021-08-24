Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Pfizer FDA Approval, Vaccine Requirement For Chicago Workers

Following the Food and Drug Administration's full U.S. approval of the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Illinois could see an uptick in vaccinations.

Meanwhile, city of Chicago workers will likely see a COVID vaccine mandate in coming days, according to the mayor.

Chicago to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccines for City Workers, Lightfoot Says

The city of Chicago will soon instate a vaccine requirement for city employees, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Monday, however the city has yet to negotiate the specifics with workers' unions.

Speaking to reporters at a news conference, the mayor said discussions with labor unions have been "going on for a couple of weeks" and announcements will be made "in the coming days."

"We absolutely have to have a vaccine mandate, it's for the safety of all involved, particularly members of the public who are interacting with city employees on a daily basis," Lightfoot said. "It's important for colleagues to also feel like they have a workplace that is safe."

Where You Can Get the Pfizer Vaccine in Illinois, Now That FDA Has Granted Full Approval

With the Pfizer vaccine fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration, here's a look at where you can get vaccinated and how to schedule an appointment.

While full approval has been granted for those age 16 and older, the vaccine is still under emergency use authorization for children 12 to 15 years old. During the beginning of the vaccine rollout earlier this year, a number of mass vaccination sites were set up in an effort to vaccinate a large number of people as quickly as possible.

Now with the Pfizer vaccine's full approval, another uptick in vaccinations is possible as the U.S. sees a rise in cases of the rapidly-spreading Delta variant.

For those looking to get vaccinated, here's where you can go to get an appointment.

Families Concerned About Lack of Physical Distancing at Suburban High School

As cases of the delta variant soar nationwide and worries about COVID-19 grow, some parents and students have expressed uneasiness about the lack of physical distancing at a suburban Berwyn high school.

Videos and pictures from inside Morton West High School show masked students in crowded hallways, cafeterias and classrooms.

Nadia Ortiz, whose daughter, Mylani Hernandez, attends the school, told NBC 5 the lack of distancing simply makes her scared.

Her daughter agrees.

"We are supposed to be social distancing," she said. "Even though we have masks on, it may not help."

In-person classes started Aug. 16 for Hernandez, who is not vaccinated because of a medical condition, according to her mother. Ortiz said she worries about her daughter and other students, as well as teachers and staff, contracting COVID.

Rev Jesse Jackson and Wife Remain Hospitalized for COVID-19

Civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, remained hospitalized Monday after testing positive for COVID-19, family members said.

Jesse Jackson, 79, has been fully vaccinated, receiving his first shot in January at a public event where he urged others to do the same. But Jacqueline Jackson, 77, has not been vaccinated, according to longtime family spokesman Frank Watkins. He declined to elaborate Monday.

The couple, married nearly 60 years, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, family members announced Saturday, with their age as a factor. A day later, their son Jonathan Jackson said both parents were resting comfortably at the hospital and “responding positively to their treatments.”

Moderna Vaccine FDA Approval: How Far Behind Pfizer Is It?

Moderna's two-shot and Johnson & Johnson's single-shot vaccines continue to be available under an emergency use authorization.

Moderna announced in June that it had begun a “rolling submission” to the FDA of data from its studies of the two-dose mRNA vaccine.

“We are pleased to announce this important step in the U.S. regulatory process for a Biologics License Application (BLA) of our COVID-19 vaccine,” Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in a press release at the time. “We look forward to working with the FDA and will continue to submit data from our Phase 3 study and complete the rolling submission.”

That came about one month after Pfizer's submission, which means full approval of its vaccine could still be weeks away.

3rd Dose of COVID Vaccine? What We Know About Booster Shots So Far

With U.S. experts expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, what will that mean for you?

While no such guidance has so far been issued, an announcement on the U.S. booster recommendation was expected as soon as this week, two people familiar with the matter told NBC News. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

U.S. regulators have already authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for people with compromised immune systems, however.

Elected Officials Send Letter to Mayor, CPS Requesting Safer Return to In-Person Learning

One week before classes in Chicago Public Schools are set to resume, 49 elected officials have signed a letter, addressed to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools, requesting what they call a safer return to in-person learning.

"We all felt that same sense of responsibility to get some answers for constituents, for families, for stakeholders," said State Sen. Cristina Pacione-Zayas, who represents the 20th district.

"I have children in CPS, and I’m trying to understand what they’re going to be walking into and how I can prepare and support them in that effort," she said.

Pacione-Zayas penned the letter along with Ald. Maria Hadden of the 49th Ward. Forty seven others signed on, including State Rep. Kambium Buckner.

Cook County's New Indoor Mask Mandate Takes Effect Monday

Cook County's new mask mandate, which states that everyone over 2 years old must wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status, begins Monday.

Under the new requirements, masks must be worn inside multi-unit residential buildings and public places, including restaurants, movie theaters, retail establishments, fitness clubs and on public transportation, the Cook County Department of Public Health said.

The mandate applies to everyone who can medically tolerate a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

IDES Reminds Illinoisans Enhanced Federal Unemployment Benefits End Next Month

The Illinois Department of Employment Security publicly reminded residents Friday that federal unemployment programs will come to an end on Sept. 4, 2021.

The state noted that "the expiration of these programs has no impact on the state’s regular unemployment system or the claimants receiving regular unemployment benefits."

Expiring programs include the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provided access to 100% federally funded unemployment benefits to individuals not traditionally eligible to receive unemployment benefits, such self-employed workers.

Pritzker Won't Say What Metric Could Trigger New Mask Mandate in Illinois

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday declined to give a specific metric at which the state might impose another indoor masking mandate, leaving the door open for further mitigations but deferring to local authorities to take action, even as he called the current COVID-19 surge fueled by the delta variant a "very dangerous moment."

When he was asked about his stance on another statewide mask mandate, on the same day a new Chicago order requiring masks in all public indoor spaces took effect, Pritzker demurred.

"Well as you know, I've not been reticent to act when I think it's appropriate to do so on mitigations. And we're always considering every day what next we need to do," he said.

"I applaud the city of Chicago in taking proactive efforts here. I encourage other local governments, whether they be cities or townships or counties to also take proactive steps and we will look at the state level, whether that's an appropriate thing at some moment," he continued, adding that he looks at the state's metrics and talks to the state's top health official every day.

