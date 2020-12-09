Illinois Coronavirus Updates: First Vaccine Shipments Expected, Trial Participant Speaks Out

Note: Any news conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot or other officials will be streamed in the video player above.

State health officials say that while there has been some uncertainty over when Illinois will begin to see the arrival of the first doses of approved coronavirus vaccines, officials are planning to have those treatments in hand as soon as next week.

Meanwhile, one of the first participants in the Moderna vaccine trial at the University of Illinois Chicago spoke about her experience Tuesday, saying she took a "huge risk" in doing the trial.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across the state of Illinois today (Dec. 9):

COVID-19 Vs. Flu: Knowing the Difference in Symptoms

As the coronavirus pandemic collides with flu season and health officials brace for the possibility of what's being called a "twindemic," many might be wondering if their symptoms are a sign of the flu or COVID-19.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there have already been reports of "coinfections" of both coronavirus and the flu in the state. IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike didn't provide a number of affected patients, but noted Monday "we're not anywhere near the peak of flu season."

Here's a look at the difference between coronavirus and flu symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

Similarities:

According to the CDC, "both COVID-19 and flu can have varying degrees of signs and symptoms, ranging from no symptoms (asymptomatic) to severe symptoms."

Common symptoms reported for both illnesses include:

Fever or feeling feverish/chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue (tiredness)

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle pain or body aches

Headache

Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults

Differences:

Flu viruses can cause mild to severe illness, including common signs and symptoms listed above.

COVID-19 seems to cause more serious illnesses in some people. Other signs and symptoms of COVID-19, different from flu, may include change in or loss of taste or smell.

Another difference could be when symptoms arrive. Flu patients typically develop symptoms within four days, while coronavirus patients could develop them as late as two weeks after infection.

Someone with the coronavirus could also be contagious for longer than someone with the flu. Most people with flu are contagious roughly one day before they begin experiencing symptoms.

For COVID-19, the length of spread is still being studied, but the CDC reports "it’s possible for people to spread the virus for about two days before experiencing signs or symptoms." COVID-19 patients could also remain contagious for at least 10 days after signs or symptoms first appeared.

Wicker Park Club Cited After Hosting 142-Person Indoor Party

A club in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood was cited by the City of Chicago for violating COVID-19 regulations after hosting a 142-person indoor party last week.

Authorities found a line of people with a bouncer outside an event called "Wicker Loft," located in the second floor of 1257 N. Milwaukee Ave., "early in the morning" of Dec. 5.

"Upon entry, investigators found 142 attendees not social distancing and/or without face coverings at this commercial event in a residential building," city officials said in a statement. "The Task Force issued multiple citations for egregiously violating COVID-19 regulations as well as Cease and Desist Orders for operating an illegal, unlicensed club."

Officials added that the second floor of the building was closed by the city's Department of Buildings for "numerous building and fire code violations, including an obstructed rear egress and no smoke detectors."

Authorities issued the following enforcement to Wicker Loft for the illegal party:

Four Cease and Desist Orders for illegal business activity

Eight citations, including two for coronavirus violations, one for indoor smoking and fivr for business license violations

Department of Buildings Closure Order for dangerous and hazardous conditions, which include no smoke alarms, no carbon monoxide detectors, obstructed rear egress, fire escape "not possible," sagging stair system and other violations

Illinois County Coroner Buys Refrigerated Trailer as Virus Surges

A northern Illinois coroner’s office has purchased a refrigerated trailer in the event deaths related to COVID-19 overwhelms his office’s capacity to store bodies.

The purchase of the $30,000 trailer was made as space in the county’s morgue neared capacity, Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz said.

“The way our numbers were rising at an alarming level, and I do say alarming, I did not want to be caught without any spaces left,” he said.

O'Hare, Midway Airports to Roll Out ‘Comprehensive' COVID-19 Testing Programs For Travelers, Staff

O’Hare and Midway International Airports will both deploy new coronavirus testing programs later this month, which the Chicago Department of Aviation calls the “most comprehensive airport testing option” in the United States.

Both airports will house testing facilities administering two different types of coronavirus tests, with rapid antigen tests and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests available at both airports.

“With two types of tests available at both airports, as well as our strict adherence to public health guidelines requiring face coverings and social distancing, we aim to provide the traveling public and the wider airport community with a safe environment and peace of mind,” CDA Commissioner Jamie Rhee said in a statement.

Health Officials Aim to Provide ‘Real Facts' About COVID-19 Vaccines as Approval Likely Nears

With approval nearing on a coronavirus vaccine, Illinois health officials are working to provide information to residents skeptical of the treatment, saying that only robust administration of the vaccine will work to help end the pandemic.

During a daily coronavirus press briefing Tuesday, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said that her department will work to spread “real facts” and to help dispel misinformation that has been going around social media about the vaccine.

“We just need to get to the real facts, and then let people make their best decisions for themselves and their families,” she said. “We want them to understand the risk-benefit ratio of the decisions that they might be contemplating.”

Illinois Officials ‘Expecting' First Shipments of COVID-19 Vaccine Next Week

During his daily coronavirus press briefing on Tuesday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker says that he has been told that the vaccine will likely start to arrive during the “week of Dec. 13 to the 19th,” but cautioned that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with the federal government, have been giving the state some mixed signals on an exact delivery date.

That being said, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, says the state is still planning to receive doses of the vaccine during that time frame.

'I'm Here': One of First Patients in Moderna Vaccine Trial at UIC Reveals Her Experience, Side Effects

Bonnie Blue, one of the first participants in the Moderna vaccine trial at the University of Illinois Chicago, spoke about her experience Tuesday, saying she took a "huge risk" in doing the trial.

Blue, who joined Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in his daily coronavirus update, is a 68-year-old former Senior Case Manager in the HIV program at Provident

Hospital of Cook County with asthma who said her "body is fragile."

She chose to take part in the trial despite objections from loved ones due to being so at-risk.

"For a person that has been on life support so many times, for me to take part in this trial was a huge risk, a risk my family and friends weren’t happy I was taking, but I’m here," she said.

Illinois Reports 7,910 New Cases of Coronavirus, 145 Additional Deaths Tuesday

Illinois health officials reported 7,910 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases and 145 additional deaths Tuesday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Tuseday's new cases bring the state’s total to 804,174 since the start of the pandemic, with 13,487 total fatalities.

The state returned 95,825 new tests to state laboratories in the last 24 hours. In total,11,274,608 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.

Illinois health officials reported a 9.9% seven-day positivity rate, based on the latest data from IDPH, which is 0.4% lower than one day prior.

As of midnight, 5,199 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in the state. Of those patients, 1,071 are currently in intensive care units, and 626 are on ventilators.

City Issues 2 Citations to Chicago Alderman's Restaurant After Diners Allowed Inside

Chicago's Ann Sather restaurant, owned by Ald. Tom Tunney, was given two citations and could face a hefty fine after Tunney admitted the eatery allowed "regular diners" inside in violation of the statewide coronavirus mitigations suspending indoor dining.

The restaurant's Lakeview location, at 909 W. Belmont Ave., was "issued two citations [Tuesday] for violating the statewide order prohibiting indoor dining," the mayor's office said.

The establishment will have to appear for a hearing before the Department of Administrative Hearing and could face a potential fine of up to $10,000 for one citation.

The restaurant was one of several to receive citations in the last week, with the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection citing seven establishments since Dec. 3 for violating COVID-19 regulations.