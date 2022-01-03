Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Vaccine Rules Begin for Some, Pritzker to Give Update

New COVID mitigations begin in parts of the Chicago area, requiring proof of vaccination for certain indoor spaces.

Meanwhile, as Illinois continues to report its highest numbers of the coronavirus pandemic so far, Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to address the recent surge in a press conference Monday.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Watch Live: Gov. Pritzker to Give Update on Latest COVID-19 Surge in Illinois at 1 p.m.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is set to deliver an update Monday on the latest COVID-19 surge in Illinois as cases in the state and across the country rise to the highest numbers on record.

The governor is scheduled to deliver an address at 1 p.m. from the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.

Proof of COVID Vaccination Now Required for Some Indoor Spaces in Chicago, Cook County

A new vaccine requirement for certain indoor spaces takes effect in Chicago and many surrounding suburbs Monday, requiring proof of full COVID vaccination in places like restaurants, bars, gyms and more.

As the new requirements take effect for many, where will you need to have your vaccine records handy?

Here's a breakdown.

Advocate Aurora Health to Hold Press Conference as Hospitalizations Reach Pandemic High

Advocate Aurora Health experts are scheduled to give a COVID-19 update as the health system’s hospitalizations reach a pandemic high.

With COVID-19 cases surpassing pandemic highs, three Advocate Aurora Health experts are expected "to give the health system’s latest pandemic updates, how people can best to seek care when they need it, and why public health precautions are as important as ever."

Chicago Mayor to Visit Businesses Amid Start of New Vaccine Requirement

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is scheduled to visit businesses impacted by the city's new vaccine requirement for certain indoor spaces.

The mayor's public schedule says she will "visit local businesses and thank them for supporting the new vaccine requirements for restaurants, bars, gyms, and other indoor public places" beginning at 3 p.m.

Thousands of COVID Tests ‘Invalid' as CPS Prepares to Return From Winter Break

Thousands of COVID tests for Chicago Public Schools students and staff members have been deemed "invalid" as the district prepares for a return to classrooms following the winter break.

With cases across the state and within the district surging, CPS reported 35,590 tests were completed between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, but 24,843 were ruled "invalid," according to data posted on the district's website.

According to the Chicago Teachers Union, many parents received emails from the company handling the tests saying some samples were deemed "unsatisfactory" after being delayed in transit to the lab because of holiday shipping issues and weather.

Illinois Driver Services Facilities Close Due to Increased COVID Cases

Illinois driver services facilities and Secretary of State departments will close for the first half of January due to increased COVID-19 cases statewide, Secretary of State Jesse White announced.

The offices will not conduct in-person transactions from Jan. 3 through Jan. 17, 2022, though online services will remain open on the Illinois Secretary of State website, officials said.

“After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close all Driver Services facilities beginning Jan. 3, 2022, through Jan. 17, 2022, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases,” White said. “The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. Our goal is to safely reopen all offices and Driver Services facilities on January 18 for face-to-face transactions.”

Chicago FOP President John Catanzara Says He Has COVID

Amid an ongoing legal battle over Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s vaccine mandate for city workers, the controversial president of Chicago’s largest police union announced this weekend that he tested positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough infection.

In a video posted to YouTube Saturday, John Catanzara told members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 that he “came down” with the virus last week as cases surged to unseen levels and the union and the city remained locked in arbitration over the vaccine mandate. Catanzara, who retired from the police department in November and teased a mayoral run, noted his symptoms were “mild” and “already subsiding.”

But he also used the five-minute video to take shots at city leaders — and the vaccine shots he baselessly claimed are ineffective.

One expert called Catazara's remarks "dangerous."

CTU Plans Vote for This Week On Whether to Work Remotely Without CPS Approval

Chicago Teachers Union leaders told members during a closed-door town hall call Sunday evening to report to school Monday, but they plan to gauge support for a district-wide remote learning action later this week.

On Tuesday, the CTU plans to call a meeting of its House of Delegates, elected members who represent their schools, to discuss a citywide action. The union will also hold an electronic vote of its members on whether they approve of working remotely without CPS permission. If both are in favor, the union plans to take action and do so starting Wednesday, demanding better COVID-19 safety protocols, including increased testing and access to better masks.

Sore Throat? Runny Nose? The Common Omicron Symptoms to Know About

Breakthrough infections of the coronavirus are increasing in Chicago and Illinois, but health experts say it's likely that the symptoms you experience will depend on the vaccine.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, the city's top doctor, said the omicron variant isn't necessarily bringing with it a new set of symptoms, but with vaccines now widely available, many are experiencing milder cases, depending on their vaccination status.

"The symptoms that we're seeing are not different with omicron than they were with delta, than they were with the original. It's just that we are seeing more what we call breakthrough infections," Arwady said Wednesday. "So the vaccines continue to protect, but not as well against infection, although they continue to protect beautifully against severe illness."

