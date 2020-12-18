Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Vaccine Distribution Details, State Wants Unemployment Money Back

Note: Any news conferences from Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot or other officials will be streamed in the video player above.

Hospitals and health departments statewide have officially received their first full COVID-19 vaccine shipments, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced.

Meanwhile, emails have begun arriving in the inboxes of people who received pandemic unemployment assistance, saying that they were overpaid and now have to pay that money back.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across the state of Illinois today (Dec. 18):

Workers Who Cared for the First Identified Coronavirus Patient in Illinois to Be Vaccinated

The doctor and nurses who cared for the very first identified COVID-19 patient in Illinois at the beginning of the pandemic will be vaccinated against the coronavirus on Friday.

The vaccinations will take place at 6:30 a.m. at AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center, the health care system said. Those receiving the vaccine will be infection disease specialist Dr. Lynwood Jones, who oversaw the first patient's treatment plans, as well as two nurses: Claire Antemann, who initially suspected the patient may have COVID-19, and Alyssa Miller, who assisted in caring for the patient.

That first patient tested positive for coronavirus on Jan. 24 at AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, becoming the first case to be identified in Illinois and the second in the U.S. That woman's spouse later became the first known person-to-person transmission of the virus in the nation.

"The physicians, nurses, infection control specialists and other caregivers scrambled with the help of the CDC and IDPH to care for the patient and later her spouse," a statement from the hospital says. "Now, nearly a year later, these same caregivers are rolling up their sleeves to receive the COVID-19 vaccination so they can continue to practice what they’ve learned in treating COVID-19 positive patients."

Read more here.

Illinois Overpaid Coronavirus Unemployment Claims: Now The State Wants Its Money Back

What’s already been a financially challenging year for thousands of Illinois residents, just became even more complicated for some of them.

Last week, emails started arriving in the inboxes of people who received pandemic unemployment assistance, or PUA, that they were overpaid and now have to pay that money back.

People who received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance have begun seeing emails from the state saying they were overpaid and have to return the money. NBC 5's Lisa Parker reports.

The letter from the Illinois Department of Employment Security stated, “You are receiving this notice because you were paid more in federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) than you were eligible to receive. Upon review of recent information, a monetary redetermination was made. Federal guidance requires that this money be paid back in full. We understand this may cause additional economic hardship, but we do not have the authority to waive repayment per federal law”

Read more here.

Illinois Hospitals, Health Departments Receive First Full Shipments of COVID-19 Vaccines

Hospitals and health departments statewide have officially received their first full COVID-19 vaccine shipments, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday.

"I’m pleased to say that all shipments arrived safely and securely at their destinations over the course of the last two days," Pritzker said in his daily coronavirus briefing.

Pritzker said that on Monday, the state of Illinois, aside from Chicago, received the first 43,000 doses of the vaccine, which is approximately half of the total allotment.

After arriving in the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile, the vaccine doses were then sent to Regional Hospital Coordinating Centers and then delivered to area hospitals by local health departments, according to state officials.

"Doses were delivered first to our Regional Hospital Coordinating Centers and also direct to DuPage County, then on to 45 counties and local health departments, finally, arriving at 77 hospitals all across the state," Pritzker said.

As of Thursday morning, the Illinois governor said about 3,500 vaccinations had been given to healthcare workers throughout the state with more scheduled into the weekend.

In Cook County, 41,000 additional doses of the vaccine arrived Thursday to the county's Department of Public Health, as well as to the Lake County Health Department and Community Health Center; Madison County Health Department; and St. Clair County Health Department.

Read more here.

Here's How Many Doses of the Coronavirus Vaccine Each Hospital in Illinois is Receiving

Hospitals across the state reported Thursday that they have officially received their doses of the coronavirus vaccine in accordance with their vaccination plan.

After arriving in the Illinois Strategic National Stockpile, the vaccine doses were then sent to Regional Hospital Coordinating Centers and then delivered to area hospitals by local health departments, according to state officials.

However, Cook, Lake, Madison and St. Clair counties are receiving vaccine shipments directly from the federal government and expect doses to arrive before the end of the week.

See how many doses have been distributed to each hospital here.

Chicago Fire Department Paramedic Dies of COVID-19

A third member of the Chicago Fire Department has died from COVID-19.

Paramedic Robert Truevillian, who joined the department in 2000, died from complications of the virus, Chicago fire officials said Thursday in a statement posted to Twitter.

Truevillian was assigned to ambulance 71, which operates out of the firehouse at 10458 S. Hoxie Ave. in South Deering, officials said.

He’s the third active CFD member to die from complications of the coronavirus.

Illinois Reports 8,828 New Coronavirus Cases, 181 Additional Deaths Thursday

Illinois health officials on Thursday reported 8,828 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, as well as 181 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Thursday's figures bring the total number cases of the virus to 879,428 statewide and lifted the death toll to 14,835 since the pandemic began.

In the last 24 hours, state officials say 92,015 test specimens have been turned in to state laboratories, bringing the statewide total to 12,147,3093 during the pandemic.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate on all tests conducted during that span is currently at 8.4%, while the positivity rate for residents tested for the virus is at 10%, officials say.

Hospitalizations related to the virus declined again to 4,751, with 1,056 of those patients occupying ICU beds and 575 on ventilators, according to health officials.

Coronavirus Vaccine and Allergic Reactions: What We Know So Far

Questions surrounding the coronavirus vaccine and allergic reactions heightened this week after a health care worker in Alaska developed a severe reaction requiring hospitalization shortly after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, despite having no history of allergies.

Here's what we know so far about the coronavirus vaccine and potential allergic reactions.