Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Mass Vaccination Sites in Chicago, Cook County Cases Surge

Two new mass vaccination sites in Chicago - one at Chicago State University and a second just outside Wrigley Field - open Monday with plans to administer thousands of COVID vaccine doses each day.

Meanwhile, Cook County could reinstate a number of restrictions as the county begins to see a third surge of COVID-19 cases, health officials say.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Wrigley Field, Chicago State University Mass Vaccination Sites Open Monday

Two new mass vaccination sites in Chicago - one at Chicago State University and a second just outside Wrigley Field - open on Monday with plans to administer thousands of COVID vaccine doses each day.

Beginning Monday, city residents eligible under Phase 1C of the city's COVID vaccine rollout will be able to get vaccinated at Chicago State University or the American Airlines Conference Center at Gallagher Way next to Wrigley Field.

Appointments at the Chicago State University site can be made at the city's website, but "to ensure equitable distribution," initial appointments are only available to residents of the following ZIP codes: 60617, 60619, 60620, 60621, 60628, 60633, 60636, 60643, 60649, 60655 and 60827.

Read more here.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 2,449 New COVID Cases, 14 Deaths, 102K Vaccinations

Health officials in Illinois reported 2,449 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with 14 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sunday’s new cases bring the state to 1,256,634 since the pandemic began last year. The number of new cases has continued to rise in recent weeks in the state, with some officials fearing that a new surge could be taking place even as vaccinations continue to rise.

Sunday’s 14 additional deaths bring the state to 21,373 confirmed COVID fatalities during the pandemic, with another 2,281 deaths listed as “probable” COVID-19 related fatalities.

The state continued to deploy more doses of the coronavirus vaccine over the last 24 hours, with 102,215 doses administered in the last day. That brings the state’s average number of daily vaccinations to nearly 109,000 over the last seven days.

Read more here.

Cook County Entering New Coronavirus Surge: Health Officials

Cook County could reinstate a number of COVID-19 restrictions aimed at reducing rising cases as the county begins to see a third surge of the coronavirus, health officials said Saturday.

Both the city of Chicago and Cook County have each recently seen more than 600 new daily cases, according to Dr. Rachel Rubin, senior medical officer and co-lead at the Cook County Department of Public Health. A couple weeks ago, Rubin said approximately 250 cases were reported each day.

While no decisions have been made about reinstating restrictions in Cook County, officials say change could come in the next week, and the biggest focus may be on indoor activities.

"The data has shown it is not necessarily outdoor activities, but indoor, so these are the kind of things we have to evaluate and look at the data," Rubin said.

As is the case in Chicago, Rubin said cases are spiking in Cook County's younger population, particularly people in their 20s and 30s, as that age group isn't largely vaccinated.

Read more here.

Why Chicago's Top Doctor Says COVID Cases Are Rising

Chicago's top doctor said Thursday that the average number of new COVID-19 cases in the city is rising, giving some insight into what officials believe is driving the spread as she noted that current increases are different from previous surges in some aspects .

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during a Facebook Live broadcast on Thursday that COVID-19 "numbers are continuing to rise without any sign of decrease at this point," warning that the metrics are "heading the wrong way."

The average number of new COVID-19 cases diagnosed each day in Chicago was up 45% this week from the previous week, data shows. The seven-day rolling average number of new COVID-19 cases in Chicago stood at 542 as of Thursday, up nearly half again from the prior week when that figure stood at 373, according to the city's data dashboard.

Arwady said there are multiple factors that officials believe are driving the rise in metrics.

"Our team has been doing a lot of looking at this, what is driving this and it's multifactorial, but one is certainly variants and I want to be very clear that we are absolutely detecting more variants here in Chicago, particularly that B117, which was the one that originally emerged in the U.K.," Arwady said, noting that the variant is more contagious.

Arwady said the available vaccines are effective against variants, but added that with a higher spread of the virus, "every new case is an opportunity for a variant to spread or a variant to emerge."

She added that even more than variants, case investigators have been finding in contact tracing that over the last month or so, people who have tested positive for COVID-19 are reporting far more contacts with other people than they were in previous months of the pandemic.

Read more here.

Can You Take Tylenol, Ibuprofen With the COVID Vaccine?

Whether preparing for the COVID-19 vaccine or enduring side effects, officials provided guidance on taking various over-the-counter medications.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people talk to their doctors about taking over-the-counter medicines like ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin, or antihistamines, for any pain and discomfort after getting vaccinated.

The CDC does not recommend, however, that people take such over-the-counter medications or antihistamines to prevent side effects prior to receiving the coronavirus vaccine.

"You can take these medications to relieve post-vaccination side effects if you have no other medical reasons that prevent you from taking these medications normally," the CDC states. "It is not recommended you take these medicines before vaccination for the purpose of trying to prevent side effects."

Read more here.

1 in 3 of Chicago's COVID Vaccine Doses Going to Non-Residents

Chicago health officials say that one out of every three coronavirus vaccine doses sent to the city are being administered to non-city residents, and are calling on the state of Illinois to step up deliveries of doses to help accelerate vaccination efforts.

During a Facebook Live on Thursday, Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, called on the state to push more vaccine doses to the northeast corner of the state, citing instances where other areas of the state are seeing surpluses of the vaccine.

“We’ve been in a lot of conversations with the state to please work on pushing additional vaccine up to the northeast, which is the most heavily populated area,” she said. “I’m really pleased there are parts of the state that there’s plenty of vaccine available, but the goal then should be to push additional doses up here because it’s not just Chicago where we see such high demand, but across Cook and Lake counties as well.”

Read more here.

COVID Vaccine Side Effects: Why Do Some Get Them and What Does it Mean?

Side effects are possible after receiving either one or two doses of any of the three coronavirus vaccines currently being administered in the U.S., but not everyone experiences them.

So what causes the side effects and what does it mean if you get them when others don't?

Here's what you should know.

Can You Drink After Getting the COVID Vaccine? Illinois Doctor Weighs In

Can you drink alcohol after getting the coronavirus vaccine? It's a question some have been asking as eligibility in Illinois continues to expand and more people prepare for their first or second dose.

The answer, according to an Illinois doctor with Cook County Health, is yes, but there's a catch.

"It's a great question. The simple, short answer is yes," Dr. Mark Loafman, chair of family and community medicine for Cook County Health, told NBC Chicago. "There's no prohibition against drinking alcohol. It wasn't specifically studied and there's an assumption that some, you know, an average number of people in the study did use alcohol during the study, but it wasn't specifically measured."

"Excessive" alcohol consumption, however, can lead to a weakened immune system, Loafman said.

Read more here.

Getting Your Second Dose of the COVID Vaccine? Here's What You Should Know

If you're awaiting your second shot of the coronavirus vaccine, chances are you've got some questions.

What are the side effects and when are you likely going to experience them? How long do you have to wait until you are fully vaccinated?

Here's a look at what you should know.

Illinois Vaccinations