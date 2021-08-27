Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New Mask Mandate, Vaccine Requirements, COVID Metrics

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has once again announced a mask mandate for Illinois on Thursday, citing that the state is "running out of time as our hospitals run out of beds."

Meanwhile, the state continues to cope with its biggest surge in COVID cases since last fall.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

Coronavirus by the Numbers: Illinois Cases at Highest Levels Since Jan., Deaths Also Up Significantly

As Illinois announces new coronavirus mitigation strategies, the state continues to cope with its biggest surge in COVID cases since last fall, along with rapidly increasing hospitalizations and deaths across the state because of the virus.

According to the latest figures released by the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state recorded 4,041 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours. That marks the fourth time in the last seven days that the state has hit that 4,000 daily case milestone, a number the state had previously only hit twice since the end of a surge in cases in late January.

See the latest stats.

What to Know About Illinois' New Mask Mandate and Vaccine Requirement

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has once again announced a mask mandate for Illinois on Thursday, citing that the state is "running out of time as our hospitals run out of beds."

In the same announcement, the governor also issued a vaccine requirement for health care workers, teachers and students statewide.

Here's what we know so far.

Where's The Money? Millions of Illinois Rental Assistance Dollars Still Waiting To Be Disbursed

It is supposed to be a lifeline: more than a billion dollars in federal rental and utility assistance funds earmarked by Congress for Americans hit hardest by the pandemic.

Illinois received a decent chunk of those funds: more than $800 million.

But records obtained by NBC 5 Responds show much of the state’s funding still sits in an account -- not yet disbursed -- all while the cloud of uncertainty over how long eviction moratoriums will last lies overhead for fearful tenants.

Read more here.

Businesses, Customers Navigate Another Illinois Mask Mandate

A statewide mask mandate will be reinstated on Monday, according to Gov. J.B. Pritzker. This time, both unvaccinated and vaccinated Illinoisans will be required to wear a mask indoors.

Like the first mask mandate during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, not everyone is on board with the mitigations. Some are boycotting businesses that follow the executive order.

Read more here.

COVID Vaccines Mandated for Illinois Teachers, Healthcare Workers, Higher Ed Students

Healthcare workers, teachers and higher education students will be required to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday.

In a move he said was aimed at lowering the number of breakthrough cases and hospital admissions, the governor said the following workers will be required to receive the vaccine:

Healthcare workers, including workers at public and private nursing homes

Teachers and staff at pre-k-12 schools

Personnel and students at higher education institutions

Workers or students in those groups will need to receive the first dose of a two-dose vaccination series or a single-dose vaccination by Sept. 5, 2021. Second doses of the vaccine must be received by 30 days after the first dose, according to the state requirement.

Those who do not receive the vaccine or opt out for medical reasons or a religious exemption must follow a testing schedule laid out by the state. Testing will be required once a week in schools and healthcare facilities, but that requirement could increase in some cases, such as outbreaks.

Read more here.

Illinois Mask Mandate: Gov. Pritzker Announces Indoor Mask Requirement for State

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has reinstated a mask mandate for the state, requiring masks indoors for residents as he says the state is "running out of time as our hospitals run out of beds."

The new indoor mask mandate, similar to mandates already handed down in Cook County and Chicago, will begin Monday and require facial coverings in indoor settings, regardless of COVID vaccination status.

"Illinois will join several other states that have reinstituted statewide indoor mask requirements, regardless of vaccination status, effective on Monday," Pritzker said. "Masks work. Period."

Read more here.