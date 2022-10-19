Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Variants Emerge, Guideline Changes

Several new COVID variants are emerging, with some rising at rapid rates, but how worried should you be?

Chicago's top doctor addressed the growing number of variants and what they mean heading into colder months.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

‘Pretty Troublesome' BQ.1, BQ.1.1 COVID Variants Spread in U.S. as BA.5 Cases Decrease

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now tracking two omicron subvariants that are responsible for more than 11% of COVID cases in the U.S., with top health officials saying that the new strains exhibit some “pretty troublesome” characteristics.

The new subvariants, known as BQ.1 and BQ.1.1, were added to the CDC’s COVID variant tracker in this week’s update. The two subvariants are descendants of the BA.5 omicron variant, which has been the dominant strain of COVID in the U.S. for more than three months.

Read more here.

More COVID Variants Emerging Now Than in Recent Months, But Is 1 Worse Than Others?

New COVID variants like XBB, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 are emerging globally, sparking new concerns as they begin to spread and adding to the growing list of emerging variants, but why are all of these variants suddenly arising now and is one variant worse than the others?

Chicago's top doctor said seasonal shifts could play a role in the rise in new variants.

Read more here.

No, There's Not a Mask Mandate in Illinois. Here Are Changes for Health Care and More

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker updated an executive order surrounding COVID guidelines in recent days, leading to new guidance surrounding masks, health care settings and more.

The changes to the order include new wording for who should mask and when in the state and the requirements for health care workers and those in long-term care centers, but there are some caveats.

Read more here.

Illinois Health Officials Endorse Bivalent COVID-19 Boosters for Children 5 and Older

Updated COVID-19 booster shots were cleared recently to include children as young as 5, and Illinois health officials are backing the breadth of access with their sights set on bolstering protection against newer strains of the virus.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control green lit the expansion of eligibility Wednesday. Dr. Sameer Vohra, the Director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said in a statement Friday the new range of access comes at a critical time in Illinois.

Read more here.