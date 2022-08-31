Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Booster Vaccine, Allergy Symptoms

New COVID booster shots could be coming, aimed at targeting the omicron variant and the BA.5 subvariant currently dominating cases in the U.S.

Experts expect a decision is near, but what should you know?

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

FDA Clears Updated COVID Boosters Targeting Newest Variants

The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses that target today’s most common omicron strain. Shots could begin within days.

The move by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that already have saved millions of lives. The hope is that the modified boosters will blunt yet another winter surge.

New COVID Booster Shot Could Be Authorized This Week, Top Doc Says

New COVID-19 booster shots specifically targeting the omicron variant could be set for authorization by the end of this week, Chicago's top doctor said.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have sought regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration to offer the "bivalent" shots, which would target both the original COVID-19 virus and omicron subvariants that have become the dominant strains of COVID in the United States.

COVID or Allergies? Here's Which Allergens Are Highest Right Now and What to Know

It may not be fall just yet, but seasonal allergies are peaking in the Chicago area, experts say, causing confusion for many who might be unsure if they now have COVID as symptoms continue to overlap.

Three allergens in particular are wreaking havoc for allergy sufferers right now, according to Loyola Allergist Dr. Rachna Shah. And while there are several overlapping symptoms when it comes to allergies and COVID - such as runny nose, sneezing, irritation in the throat - Shah said there are some ways to differentiate between the two.

COVID Incubation Period Has Changed and Chicago's Top Doc Says That's 'Good News'

COVID's incubation period has changed with the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants and that's a good thing, Chicago's top doctor said.

During her Facebook Live last week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady reported that recent studies have shown the incubation period for COVID has dropped to three days with recent variants.

U of I 'Strongly Recommending' Masks in Classrooms Due to Rise in COVID Cases

The University of Illinois is "strongly recommending" masks in classrooms beginning Monday after the university saw a rise in COVID cases as students returned to campus for the start of the new school year.

Chancellor Robert Jones said "high-quality" face coverings will be strongly urged during in-person classes for "the next several weeks" amid the recent case spike.

How Long Can You Test Positive for COVID After Getting Infected? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In

Anyone who contracts COVID-19 is advised to isolate for at least five days, but it doesn't mean they're in the clear after that.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends isolation for the first five days after symptom onset, which is when you're likely to be the most infectious. As a precaution, those who test positive are encouraged to wear a well-fitting mask through day 10, even though the risk has decreased.

Chicago, Cook County at ‘Medium' COVID-19 Risk Level for Third Week in a Row

Both the city of Chicago and suburban Cook County are at a "medium" COVID-19 community level for the third consecutive week following a drop in metrics, according to health officials.

While case rates continue to decline, the Chicago Department of Public Health urges residents to remain cautious as the highly transmissible BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants dominate new COVID cases, according to a news release from CDPH.

Coronavirus in Illinois: 24K New Cases, 82 Deaths Reported in Last Week

Illinois health officials reported 24,297 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 82 additional deaths, marking a slight decline in cases from a week prior, as 33 counties within the state remain at a "high" community level for COVID-19.

The previous week, Illinois reported 25,084 new cases and 56 deaths. The week before that, 26,462 new cases and 123 deaths were reported.

What Should You Know About New COVID Booster Shots Expected Soon?

New COVID-19 booster shots specifically targeting the omicron variant could be making their way into arms soon, but who will be eligible, when might shots begin and should you get one?

Both Pfizer and Moderna have sought regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration to offer the "bivalent" shots, which would target both the original COVID-19 virus and the omicron subvariants that have become the dominant strains of COVID in the United States.

Which Current COVID Symptoms Last the Longest? Here's What Experts Say

For those who contract COVID amid the wave of BA.5 omicron subvariant cases, how long do symptoms last and which might take longer to resolve?

For those who do experience COVID symptoms, certain conditions may last longer than others.

Are Headaches or Rashes Signs of COVID? Chicago's Top Doctor Breaks Down Current Symptoms

According to the latest COVID update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most prevalent strain of the virus in the U.S., accounting for more than 88% of recent cases.

And while Chicago has shifted down from a "high" level of community COVID transmission to "medium," COVID cases are still prevalent across the city and state. In fact, Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health said in a Facebook Live update Tuesday that the BA.5 variant "is the most contagious version" of COVID yet.

COVID Rebound FAQ's: Information About What it is, its Causes and More

Jill Biden is the latest high-profile case of "COVID rebound," as the White House announced Tuesday that the 71-year-old first lady had tested positive for the virus after testing negative just days before.

In recent weeks, President Joe Biden also wrangled with the ailment, leaving many Americans curious about just how frequent it is in patients who contract the virus.

While it's not common, a return of COVID symptoms after initial improvement can occur in nearly 30% of cases, and in some instances, a positive test result can occur even after several negative tests, according to a study.

What is the Difference Between Quarantine and Isolation? Chicago's Top Doctor Explains

According to Chicago’s top doctor, with omicron subvariants BA.5 now accounting for more than 88% of COVID-19 cases across the U.S., incubation period is getting shorter.

With COVID guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changing once again, there's one important distinction health experts want people to know.

The CDC changed its recommendations last week, releasing new quarantine guidance, among other things.

Chicago's top doctor, however, said many are confusing quarantine and isolation - and she's hoping to clear that up.

How Long Do COVID Symptoms Last? Here's What to Expect First and Which Ones Might Linger

As omicron subvariants continue to make up roughly all COVID cases in the U.S., marking a shift in the most common symptoms and in the virus' incubation period, how long will symptoms last?

For those who do experience symptoms, some may last longer than others.

