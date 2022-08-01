Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New and Lingering Symptoms, Is COVID Still a Pandemic?

With reinfection rates rising as the omicron subvariant BA.5 continues its hold, questions over whether symptoms may be lingering or a new infection are rising.

Chicago's top doctor answered those and more.

Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

How Long Are You Contagious With COVID-19? Here's What to Know as BA.5 Subvariant Circulates

Have you recently experienced a bout of COVID-19, but are still testing positive despite following federal recommendations for isolation and masking? With the quickly-spreading BA.5 subvariant expanding, people may be receiving positive test results even longer than with other subvariants.

If you get a positive test result after the isolation and mask-use period, does that mean you're still contagious?

Is It Still COVID? Here's What to Know If You're Experiencing Long-Lasting Symptoms

For some people, COVID-19 symptoms may only last a few days. But that's not the same for everyone, as symptoms could go on for weeks or potentially linger for months.

With case numbers rising yet again, some may be wondering if those cold-like or allergy symptoms they're experiencing are actually COVID. Furthermore, with the presence of new variants such as BA.5 and BA.2.75, could symptoms be lasting longer than before?

When Are You Most Contagious With COVID and How Long Can You Spread It?

As COVID-19 cases rise with the emergence of new variants, you may be wondering how long the virus can linger.

The latest guidance from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommends people who contract COVID-19 isolate for at least five days, followed by five days of strict mask use.

Despite the length of positivity and the contagiousness of BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she doesn't anticipate changes to isolation or quarantine protocols. She did note, however, some people are staying positive longer.

Is COVID Still a Pandemic? Chicago's Top Doctor Weighs In

COVID-19 has been around for two years and counting, but is it still considered a pandemic?

According to Chicago Department of Public Health commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, COVID-19 continues to be a "major pandemic" as more infections are occurring throughout the city — and world — with the spread of new variants.

Should You Take a Test Before Leaving Isolation After COVID? Here's What Doctors and the CDC Say

As omicron BA.5 and BA.2.75 subvariants spread across the country, more COVID-19 infections are occurring, leading to questions about the latest guidance and whether recommendations have changed based on the new subvariants.

As it relates to isolation, the guidance remains the same regardless of which strain a person has contracted, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those who test positive for COVID-19 are asked to isolate for five days, with day 0 being the day symptoms started. As long as symptoms have improved, isolation can end after the fifth day.

