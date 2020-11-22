Illinois Coronavirus Updates: More Than 10,000 Cases Reported, Cities Urged to Apply for Relief

The state of Illinois saw more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, marking the fourth consecutive day and the 16th day in the last 17 that the state has hit that number.

Meanwhile, Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration is encouraging cities throughout the state to apply for relief funds through the federal CARES program, saying that more than 400 municipalities are eligible and haven't applied for the funds yet.

Amid surging coronavirus numbers, DuPage County is opening a new testing facility as the region the county is in has seen a dramatic spike in positivity rates.

Illinois Reports More Than 10,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 76 Additional Deaths

For the fourth day in a row and the 16th time in the last 17 days, Illinois has reported 10,012 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Sunday, along with 76 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the new case total brings the state to 656,298 cases of the virus since the pandemic began in March. The 76 deaths reported Sunday bring the state to 11,506 amid the ongoing pandemic.

The state continues to test at a brisk level, with 92,437 new tests performed over the last 24 hours. The state is drawing closer to a significant milestone of 10 million coronavirus tests performed, currently sitting at 9,801,419 as of Sunday.

Hundreds of Illinois Cities Still Eligible for COVID-19 Relief Funds, Pritzker Administration Says

Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration is reminding local government officials of a Dec. 1 deadline to submit applications for federal relief from the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress approved so-called Local CURE funds as part of a COVID-19 relief package last spring. The money must be spent by Dec. 30.

The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity reports that it has initiated the process with the 1,400 eligible government but many have yet to complete required steps.

More than 400 government bodies are still eligible and have not completed applications, the governor’s office says.

DuPage County Opens New COVID-19 Testing Site in Response to Rising Numbers

As a response to rising coronavirus metrics and a need for testing, DuPage County health officials announced the department will open a second community-based testing site Monday.

The additional site will be located at the Odeum Expo Center at 1033 N. Villa Ave. and will open Monday at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., or until testing capacity hits 600 tests.

Due to Thanksgiving week, the testing location will only be open Monday through Wednesday. The week of Nov. 29, however, the site will begin operating daily through Dec. 4 with the same hours and testing capacity, according to officials.