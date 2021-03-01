Illinois Coronavirus Updates: More CPS Students and Staff Return, Where to Get Vaccinated

More students and staff at Chicago Public Schools return to classrooms on Monday for the first time in nearly a year.

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:

More CPS Students and Staff Return to Schools for In-Person Learning

More students and staff at Chicago Public Schools return to classrooms on Monday for the first time in nearly a year under the district's phased plan to resume in-person learning.

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade return to schools Monday, as well as staff of grades 6 through 8, with those students slated to return next week.

Pre-K and cluster program students and teachers returned last month after CPS and the Chicago Teachers Union reached a deal to reopen schools after weeks of acrimonious negotiations over safety protocols, vaccinations and more.

There is currently no timeframe in place for high schools to return, though CPS officials said last week that negations between the district and the union are underway and that CPS plans to welcome them back this spring.

Here's Where to Receive a COVID Vaccine in Illinois

As much of Illinois moves into Phase 1B Plus of coronavirus vaccinations, residents continue to search for locations to receive the shot. Here's a breakdown of where to find a COVID vaccine for those eligible and what is needed:

National Guard and State-Run Sites

Here's a full list of which locations are currently open.

Grocery Stores, Drug Stores and Pharmacies

Vaccinations are now available at several CVS, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco, Kroger, Mariano’s, Meijer, Walgreens, and Walmart pharmacies in Illinois.

Vaccinations are also available via hospitals and health systems and county health departments.

Last week, the state expanded vaccine eligibility to those with high-risk medical conditions and comorbidities, including cancer, diabetes, heart conditions, pulmonary disease, among others. The list also includes those with obesity and women who are pregnant.

Phase 1B initially opened up vaccinations to people age 65 years and older as well as "frontline essential workers," which includes first responders, education workers like teachers and support staff, childcare workers, grocery store employees, postal service workers and more.

Illinois Vaccinations

Illinois Reports 1,249 New COVID Cases, 22 Deaths Sunday

Health officials in Illinois reported 1,249 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, along with 22 additional deaths.

According to the latest data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Sunday’s new confirmed and probable cases bring the state to 1,186,696 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic began last year.

The state is continuing to step up vaccination efforts against the virus, with 79,266 doses of the vaccine administered on Saturday. That puts the state at an average of 79,140 vaccinations per day over the last week, according to officials.

Watch: NBC Chicago Docuseries ‘Vaccinated State'

The newest episode of NBC Chicago's docuseries "Vaccinated State" has dropped on Roku and other TV apps, and you can also check out the show here.

Phase 1C of COVID Vaccinations Could Begin in March, Officials Say

Phase 1C of coronavirus vaccinations could come next month, according to Chicago officials, but will depend on how many vaccine shipments Illinois receives in coming weeks.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady has said Phase 1C could come at the end of March and Phase 2, which includes all residents over the age of 16, could begin May 31.

"It may be sooner than expected, but that timeline that we laid out actually continues to look pretty consistent with our numbers," Arwady said. "If you recall, we really said the end of March, March 29, was where we were guessing we might be at a point to be able to move ahead into 1C and then, the end of May is when we might be able to move ahead to Phase 2 and I haven't seen anything that really suggests major, major differences from that."

Arwady added that should Chicago receive "a lot more vaccine" in March, it's possible that officials could begin vaccinating those with underlying conditions. However, she said the focus currently is to ensure people at the highest risk are vaccinated.

Though Illinois as a state has yet to announce planned dates for future vaccine phases, Gov. J.B. Pritzker addressed the question Wednesday saying he's "anxious" to get to subsequent phases but doesn't have a timeline.

"I don't want to speculate. It's very hard to say exactly because I don't have a projection out far enough to really know, but I'm anxious, I think like we all are, to get to phase 1C and beyond," Pritzker said during a press conference. "We want to get everybody vaccinated as soon as possible but we're trying to get to all of the most vulnerable populations first."

Suburban Cicero School District 99 Prepares to Resume In-Person Learning

Teachers and administrators with suburban Cicero School District 99 have taken a number steps to resume in-person instruction in the coming weeks, under a new hybrid model backed by the town council and union members.

Students in suburban Cicero are expected to return to the classroom in a few weeks as part of a new hybrid learning model. NBC 5's Lexi Sutter reports.

Starting in mid-March, parents will have the option to send their children back to classroom. Under the part-time hybrid learning model, students will be broken into groups and physically attend school on certain days of the week, for half a day. They'll then continue remote learning in the afternoon.

Ahead of welcoming students back, the school district has implemented a number of safety measures including smaller class sizes, COVID testing as well as ventilation and cleaning systems.

All employees will return on March 15, while students are expected to join them on both March 16 and 22.

